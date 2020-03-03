 Skip to content
(WCPO Cincinnati)   Police chief of an Ohio village with a population of 900 buys 64 belt-fed machine guns for the police dept for "testing purposes" - and then sells them illegally   (wcpo.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That boggles my mind," said Addyston Village Councilman Jason Fry. "I mean, good God. That's like one out of every 10 residents has a machine gun."

Well, at least their flank will be covered in case hordes of whatever try to take farking Addyston, Ohio.

The Enemy: "First we take Addyston, then the world!!"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"My concern for the moment is that there has been a request for 64 machine guns for demonstrations over the past year which is a rather large amount."

So a dozen or so would be "normal"?

Who exactly are the police planning to use these machine guns on?  Because it's not the Russians.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Addyston is apparently right on the Ohio River ... so obviously they're worried about the KY rampaging hordes recreating D-Day & assaulting their beaches (the bridge slightly upriver would be too obvious an entrance point...).

Hopefully this goofball gets some serious Fed time.  Selling unpapered/unable to be legally registered actual machine guns (& not what some journalist who doesn't know what he's talking about calling a machine gun) would get any other random person at least 10 years in Club Fed.  Him buying & then selling 64 of them is WAY beyond "Ooopsie, my bad..." & hopefully will be treated as such (& not just a "well, repay the village what you took & we'll let you go 'retire'..." slap on the wrist)
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Everyone knows you get more points if you get 900 people to drink the grape Flavor-Aid.  Guns are to easy.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

10? Hell, I'd expect to be there for the rest of my natural life. the ATF don't play.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Red Dawn could still happen. You gotta be prepared

/Wolverines
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Only the tiny hamlet of Addyston Ohio was prepared for the zombie apocalypse .   Some zombies, wearing bullet proof vest were mowed down thanks to the chief's purchase of armor piercing ammo.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The question we should be asking is "to whom did this asshole sell machine guns and AP rounds?!"

Seriously, this is how white supremacist groups become armed, and Ohio's got a real problem as such groups have surged there in recent years.
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, that was not how I expected to see greater Cincinnati gracing the front page today.  I actually wasn't expecting to see a local story at all.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

There is a direct connection between the types of people who arm themselves against a perceived invasion and the overwhelming lack of desirability of where those people live.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
64 machine guns and a crate of flash bangs?  Hell a peace officer could have a pretty nice weekend in Addyston, Ohio with that.
 
Chuck Wagon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

You can't forget about the armor piercing rounds. The rounds that are illegal in the state of Ohio. So he should have both federal and state charges against him.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also Ohio:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Maybe he doesn't think that's a problem
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kentucky is just across the river.....so, I still kinda up in the air on if he really needs them or not
 
Hachitori
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Marcus Aurelius:Who exactly are the police planning to use these machine guns on?  Because it's not the Russians.

Maybe they were used on the Russians. You don't see any Russians around there, do you?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cincinnati political geography is odd. Yes, Addyston is in Hamilton County, inside the 275 beltway. But this area, especially the west end, has a lot of these isolated little hamlets tucked in between hills. Some are quite affluent, some are utter banjo country. I've been living here for 4 years and I still routinely get lost. People talk about the "Western Hills" like it's a different time zone. And the way Ohio law treats municipalities, a little burg like this can raise a lot of havoc before Columbus is even allowed to step in and ask what's going on.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The best part is where the town council says they had "no idea" that this was happening.  I'm sure Boss Hogg had no idea that Rosco was unloading illegal weapons for some sweet cheddar.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

It wouldn't surprise me to find out this is how many full auto weapons have gotten out into the wild. There are some weird loopholes for "evaluation" weapons when it comes to full auto.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TFA: "That boggles my mind," said Addyston Village Councilman Jason Fry. "I mean, good God. That's like one out of every 10 residents has a machine gun."

Fry is upset the police chief shut up about taking his money.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Having spent 15 years in Ohio (which is 16 too long), that's considered a feature 'round here, not a bug.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now dig in to who he was selling them to.
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

And don't get me started on the Hoosiers just to the west....
/s
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: Also Ohio:

[Fark user image image 425x593]

[Fark user image image 425x420]


*clap*
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sounds like it was just a bad embezzlement scheme.

1. Buy guns with town money
2. Sell guns under the table and keep money for yourself
3. PROFIT!
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NFA paperwork takes something like a year to get approved these days. This guy transferred dozens and no one at the ATF went "wait a minute..."?  How many of these illegally sold guns were post samples?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Uh huh.
Now raise your hand if you think absolutely, completely NOTHING will happen to this guy.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

This.  It isn't the folks in Covington or Newport I'm worried about; it's shambling horde raised up by the evil methromancer who runs Lawrenceburg.
 
nursetim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I believe it's 5 years if you're a felon in possession of a firearm with no other crime committed.  This is serous circumvention of the NFA, so decades in prison should be the result.  Plus, in addition to the illegal ammo he bought, there's all kinds of fraud charges he should face as well at the state level.  To say he done messed up is an understatement.
 
SirGunslinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not going to lie, if I ever became a police chief I would totally take advantage of the program to get military hardware for free then sell it to the cartels for tons of cash. Then invest half the cash into the town and the other half into an offshore bank account.

Gotta keep the clinic and libraries funded, roads paved, and water infrastructure up to date somehow.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lots of dicey small towns around Cincinnati - one place had about 1/2 mile of I-75 inside its borders - but no exit or entrance ramps - and ran speed traps.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Only the tiny hamlet of Addyston Ohio was prepared for the zombie apocalypse .   Some zombies, wearing bullet proof vest were mowed down thanks to the chief's purchase of armor piercing ammo.



And then they got back up because "BOOM! HEADSHOT!" is the only way to take zack out with a gun.


#REMEMBERYONKERS!
 
GoldDude
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This former police chief should get the death penalty.  By firing squad.  Using machine guns with armour-piercing ammunition.
 
