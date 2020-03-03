 Skip to content
(CNN)   WHO Chief says we are in uncharted territory with current Coronavirus outbreaks. I don't know WHO chief either, but they sound concerned   (cnn.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Always been a point or contention.  I say Townsend; guys like Daltrey are a dime a dozen
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eminence front.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quite literally uncharted, since the CDC isn't allowed to publish numbers any more.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Quite literally uncharted, since the CDC isn't allowed to publish numbers any more.


wat
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we have a moran navigating by prayer and a captain who thinks the poop deck is what it's for.  And he's demanding a tweet deck.
 
jaggspb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Third Base
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well to quote Pirates of the Caribbean "You have to be lost to find something that cannot be found, else everyone would know where it is."
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Eminence front.


It's a put on....
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Jake Havechek: Eminence front.

It's a put on....


Come and join the party.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crap.   Now I have to drag out the big-ass book of The Who songs so I can post humorously.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abbott & Costello Who's On First
Youtube kTcRRaXV-fg
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your entire job is preparing for new diseases to emerge, This? This is uncharted territory?
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Diogenes: Quite literally uncharted, since the CDC isn't allowed to publish numbers any more.

wat


As testing goes massive scale and decentralized, the cdc has dropped publicly tracking the "total number of people tested" stat. (Vs actual positive reports) Panicky Reacticons on Twitter have flipped out about this as proof of a cover up.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work at a college and come into contact with hundreds of students a day. My wife works in a hospital. Yeah, I'm a little concerned. At least we're young(ish) and healthy
 
jayphat
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 425x241]


The W.H.O. doctor playing The Doctor on Doctor Who. You can't make this shiat up.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Chibnall has focused more on climate change than coronavirus.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Hachitori: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/kTcRRaXV​-fg]


M O O N spells first.
 
HempHead
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just wait til coronavirus hits Niagara Falls.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Quite literally uncharted, since the CDC isn't allowed to publish numbers any more.


Numbers are scary and can give the stock market and approval polls the jitters. Withholding them keeps things calm and is good for America.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Iran has gone from less than 1000 to passing Italy in three days at over 2000
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't forget that this is the same guy who covered up a collera outbreak in his own country.  He got people killed in Ethiopia and neighboring countries!
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Iran has gone from less than 1000 to passing Italy in three days at over 2000


That's because Iran is more truthful and rational than the current administration
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: I work at a college and come into contact with hundreds of students a day. My wife works in a hospital. Yeah, I'm a little concerned. At least we're young(ish) and healthy


If it gets bad, I think I'd prefer expiring from it. I'm not cut out to be a provider in a post-apocalyptic hellscape and letting my loved ones down in such a scenario would be worse than death.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

xanadian: Just wait til coronavirus hits Niagara Falls the anus.


FTFY


Blue Oyster Cult - (Don't Fear) The Reaper 1976 [Studio Version]cowbell link in description
Youtube ClQcUyhoxTg
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

xanadian: Just wait til coronavirus hits Niagara Falls.


SLOWLY I TURNED
 
Hachitori
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: zerkalo: Iran has gone from less than 1000 to passing Italy in three days at over 2000

That's because Iran is more truthful and rational than the current administration


ORANGE MAN BAD!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Don't forget that this is the same guy who covered up a collera outbreak in his own country.  He got people killed in Ethiopia and neighboring countries!


cholera that is, sorry for the miss spelling....
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pence is still reading the rule book.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Numbers are being way under reported. A lot of people just think they have the regular flu or a cold so don't go to the doctor or get tested. If someone actually tries to get tested they either can't find anyone to test them, or they are told they will not be tested. I'm reading a lot of stories like this:

Coronavirus Confusion: Miami Woman Allegedly Denied Proper Testing
https://miami.cbslocal.com/2020/03/02​/​coronavirus-confusion-miami-woman-alle​gedly-denied-proper-testing/

and this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Iran has gone from less than 1000 to passing Italy in three days at over 2000


That's because they've had far more cases than they've let on for a while now. The inflated mortality rate either meant a lot more cases were there or the virus was particularly lethal in Iran. Either they're admitting to it or doing a lot more testing or both.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: gilgigamesh: Diogenes: Quite literally uncharted, since the CDC isn't allowed to publish numbers any more.

wat

As testing goes massive scale and decentralized, the cdc has dropped publicly tracking the "total number of people tested" stat. (Vs actual positive reports) Panicky Reacticons on Twitter have flipped out about this as proof of a cover up.


That's a damn shame. And the same people can't grasp the work it takes to post a lot of stats on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, they're confounded that they're not posted daily. Yes the link says 2019, but it was just updated yesterday.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/cases-in-us.html
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: zerkalo: Iran has gone from less than 1000 to passing Italy in three days at over 2000

That's because Iran is more truthful and rational than the current administration


Awww...and someone even smarted this.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm posting these words 'cause it fits in with the jokes we're playin'.
I can't pretend there's any meaning in the words I'm sayin'.
But I'm in tune,
Right in tune,
And I'm gonna tune.....

Right in on 18.095 MHz because VP8PJ, the dxpedition to the South Orkney Islands is on the air.....
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Quite literally uncharted, since the CDC isn't allowed to publish numbers any more.


But can we get a list of trump-favorable tweets?  because that is news I can use
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Iran has gone from less than 1000 to passing Italy in three days at over 2000


That's because the idiots keep licking things.

https://nypost.com/2020/03/02/iranian​s​-licking-religious-shrines-in-defiance​-of-coronavirus-spread/
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Honestly, I think Canada should have closed it's borders to the US in January.

Before you hop all over me, here's my reasoning:
1) US citizens are less likely to consult a medical professional if the symptoms are not life-threatening
2) US citizens are less likely to stay home from work when symptoms are not life-threatening
3) Trump

Honestly, #3 is enough for us to have closed that border in 2017.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The best pandemics.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Destructor: Your entire job is preparing for new diseases to emerge, This? This is uncharted territory?


Public health is like IT. No body wants to put money into it until there is a problem. By then it's too late. Remember this next time people are screaming about government spending or pulling out of international agreements.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sure, the head of a professional organization backed by thousands of medical experts and practitioners, world-wide, says we should worry (not panic, mind you, but take this seriously), but as I've heard from several folks on Fark that they're just exasperated over how overblown this whole thing has gotten and how much less fatal this is compared to, say, the flu, I think we'll be just fine.

*cough*
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: zerkalo: Iran has gone from less than 1000 to passing Italy in three days at over 2000

That's because the idiots keep licking things.

https://nypost.com/2020/03/02/iranians​-licking-religious-shrines-in-defiance​-of-coronavirus-spread/


Seriously, we were just told here in King County to avoid licking the envelope glue on our presidential primary ballots.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: Numbers are being way under reported. A lot of people just think they have the regular flu or a cold so don't go to the doctor or get tested. If someone actually tries to get tested they either can't find anyone to test them, or they are told they will not be tested. I'm reading a lot of stories like this:

Coronavirus Confusion: Miami Woman Allegedly Denied Proper Testing
https://miami.cbslocal.com/2020/03/02/​coronavirus-confusion-miami-woman-alle​gedly-denied-proper-testing/

and this:
[Fark user image image 588x904]
[Fark user image image 588x698]


Not saying I doubt this process could be in place but can we please stop linking to randos on Twitter.
 
meintx2001
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: BafflerMeal: gilgigamesh: Diogenes: Quite literally uncharted, since the CDC isn't allowed to publish numbers any more.

wat

As testing goes massive scale and decentralized, the cdc has dropped publicly tracking the "total number of people tested" stat. (Vs actual positive reports) Panicky Reacticons on Twitter have flipped out about this as proof of a cover up.

That's a damn shame. And the same people can't grasp the work it takes to post a lot of stats on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, they're confounded that they're not posted daily. Yes the link says 2019, but it was just updated yesterday.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/cases-in-us.html


Umm, the link says 2019 because that's the name of the virus, 2019 Novel COrona Virus.  It is also called Covid-19.  Because that's when it first presented, 2019.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: zerkalo: Iran has gone from less than 1000 to passing Italy in three days at over 2000

That's because the idiots keep licking things.

https://nypost.com/2020/03/02/iranians​-licking-religious-shrines-in-defiance​-of-coronavirus-spread/


A self-correctly problem, like the drunk Americans who have a few beers too many before playing with fireworks.  Just a little slower.
 
Glenford
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Honestly, I think Canada should have closed it's borders to the US in January.

Before you hop all over me, here's my reasoning:
1) US citizens are less likely to consult a medical professional if the symptoms are not life-threatening
2) US citizens are less likely to stay home from work when symptoms are not life-threatening
3) Trump

Honestly, #3 is enough for us to have closed that border in 2017.


I wanted to close our borders in November. Of 2016.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Glenford: Literally Addicted: Honestly, I think Canada should have closed it's borders to the US in January.

Before you hop all over me, here's my reasoning:
1) US citizens are less likely to consult a medical professional if the symptoms are not life-threatening
2) US citizens are less likely to stay home from work when symptoms are not life-threatening
3) Trump

Honestly, #3 is enough for us to have closed that border in 2017.

I wanted to close our borders in November. Of 2016.


I didn't want to seem rude.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Walker: Numbers are being way under reported. A lot of people just think they have the regular flu or a cold so don't go to the doctor or get tested. If someone actually tries to get tested they either can't find anyone to test them, or they are told they will not be tested. I'm reading a lot of stories like this:

Coronavirus Confusion: Miami Woman Allegedly Denied Proper Testing
https://miami.cbslocal.com/2020/03/02/​coronavirus-confusion-miami-woman-alle​gedly-denied-proper-testing/

and this:
[Fark user image image 588x904]
[Fark user image image 588x698]

Not saying I doubt this process could be in place but can we please stop linking to randos on Twitter.


This.

Also, implicit in her statement is that she doesn't have a primary care physician.  What kind of responsible adult doesn't have a PCP?  Especially one who works in a medical facility?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's like watching a car wreck in slow motion.

/people are the scariest part of the equation
//Baby can you dig your man......
 
