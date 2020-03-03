 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   Man claims he chased a demon dog into his neighbor's home on behalf of Satan. Meth may have been a factor   (wpxi.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No no, the preferred term is Diamond Dogs.
Diamond Dogs (2016 Remaster)
Youtube OTIsnYPG4lU
 
caddisfly
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/after seeing his photo I'm willing to take him at his word
/guy looks like an extra from Prince of Darkness
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Satan let the dogs out. Woof. woof woof. woof woof.
 
hoyt clagwell
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey they said there'd be no "Math"..........

Meth to me is a walking death......never once, I'm a pothead too mellow to get off the couch to even say hya "Bubb"!!!!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

caddisfly: [Fark user image 850x477]
/after seeing his photo I'm willing to take him at his word
/guy looks like an extra from Prince of Darkness


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigfire
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stayin' alive - meth version
Youtube hB8UqY-uqB8
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Toucan... Son of Sam!
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

caddisfly: [Fark user image 850x477]
/after seeing his photo I'm willing to take him at his word
/guy looks like an extra from Prince of Darkness


great movie!
 
skinink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If Satan could have been taken out by simply choking him, then my guess is that someone would have killed Satan ages ago. Maybe someone should ask God why he hasn't tried that.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


American Werewolf in London.  I find it a little sad that I know that.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Trocadero: caddisfly: [Fark user image 850x477]
/after seeing his photo I'm willing to take him at his word
/guy looks like an extra from Prince of Darkness

[i.pinimg.com image 850x862]



Poor Cricket.
 
probesport
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is he the keymaster?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

caddisfly: LewDux: [Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]

American Werewolf in London.  I find it a little sad that I know that.



That's not sad at all....it's one of the best horror movies from the 80s.  Besides, that scene was super creepy, with a different filming perspective.

Also, it won an Oscar.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Toucan... Son of Sam!


Seinfelds van
Youtube n7jHxi4-fC8
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
