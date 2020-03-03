 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Akira was not supposed to be a documentary   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Olympic Games, Summer Olympic Games, Japan's Olympic minister, coronavirus outbreak, Paralympic Games, city fire department, Delta's newest brand campaign aims, Bryan Carmody  
•       •       •

1498 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 03 Mar 2020 at 9:50 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, if one person can prevent this from happening it is KAAAAAAANEEEEEEEEDAAAAAAAAA!!!!!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the clowns!
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UberDave: Well, if one person can prevent this from happening it is KAAAAAAANEEEEEEEEDAAAAAAAAA!!!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thermo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I need to watch that again....It's been a while.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Do not ever show your teeth to a monkey. Smile with you mouth closed. Teeth are a sign of aggression. Never tried to prove this myself. But I do get angry at that thing in my mirror when it grins at me.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The summer Olympics in the winter? Good luck with that. Tokyo winters can be quite cold.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thermo: I need to watch that again....It's been a while.


Be sure to play the drinking game.

Any time someone says "Kaneda" or "Testsuo", you drink.

I strongly suggest beer, the weaker the better. Unless you enjoy alcohol poisoning.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Do not ever show your teeth to a monkey. Smile with you mouth closed. Teeth are a sign of aggression. Never tried to prove this myself. But I do get angry at that thing in my mirror when it grins at me.


You're in the wrong thread, chief.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1073073​6​?from_page=main
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Do not ever show your teeth to a monkey. Smile with you mouth closed. Teeth are a sign of aggression. Never tried to prove this myself. But I do get angry at that thing in my mirror when it grins at me.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Shakira
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Akira still gives me nightmares to this day, with Neon Genesis Evangelion right behind it.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What'd I do?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thermo: I need to watch that again....It's been a while.


https://tubitv.com/movies/405596/akir​a​_dubbed
 
genner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Akira is about the only one that didn't make the list for the Olympics.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: The summer Olympics in the winter? Good luck with that. Tokyo winters can be quite cold.


Tokyo doesn't really get all that cold until December. You could probably get away with holding them in November pretty easily.
 
Juc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If it's a typical corona virus it'd probably be a tiny bit safer during the summer than the fall, because once fall comes this thing will have a resurgence I'm sure, it's out and about with cases that have no obvious connections to the initial infection so I think it's gonna be with us for a while.

I think they'd be better off having events without people in the stands though, or banning the elderly and people with a fever from attending, better than waiting until fall during ideal virus weather.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So this means the Olympics won't make a damn bit of sense, and it'll be two guys running around yelling each other's names?
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh damn, I'm worried I caught the virginity virus just by reading this thread.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report