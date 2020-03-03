 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   If you dumped a horde of hamsters stuck in takeout containers in an alley, authorities would like to speak with you   (metro.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Sick, Hamster, Box, Phodopus, Male, Winter White Russian Dwarf Hamster, Hamsters, Rodent, Female  
•       •       •

148 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2020 at 10:34 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...experts said they believed the hamsters had been bred to be eaten.

Explains the containers.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid, we had hamsters and they had babies. A lot of them. Like 16. We lived out in the country and there was an aggro/feed type store where my mom would get her birdseed and mulch and stuff for her gardens. So my mom thought maybe they'd want the baby hamsters in exchange for birdseed and so they made that trade. A couple days later we were on our way home from school and my mom asked if we wanted to stop and see the baby hamsters. So Mom takes us inside, tells the man behind the counter that we came to see our baby hamsters and the guy takes us over to an aisle where there's a fish tank with a couple hamsters left inside and on the tank is a sign that says "snake food: $1"

We cried. My mom cried. It was not a good day.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For some reason the alley reeked of elderberries.  Subby, where was your father last night?
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Butterflew: When I was a kid, we had hamsters and they had babies. A lot of them. Like 16. We lived out in the country and there was an aggro/feed type store where my mom would get her birdseed and mulch and stuff for her gardens. So my mom thought maybe they'd want the baby hamsters in exchange for birdseed and so they made that trade. A couple days later we were on our way home from school and my mom asked if we wanted to stop and see the baby hamsters. So Mom takes us inside, tells the man behind the counter that we came to see our baby hamsters and the guy takes us over to an aisle where there's a fish tank with a couple hamsters left inside and on the tank is a sign that says "snake food: $1"

We cried. My mom cried. It was not a good day.


That was pretty cruel of the clerk. Should have spared the kids and said that they'd been sold and have gone to a loving family.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Discarded hamsters in takeout containers.  Precisely the sort of thing that happens when they mess up someone's to-go gerbil order.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A horde? What are they, ogres?!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: For some reason the alley reeked of elderberries.  Subby, where was your father last night?



I regret that I have but one like and/or funny to give to your comment.
 
ArkPanda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The last thing the breeders heard was "Go for the eyes, Boo!"
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheSteelCricket: Butterflew: When I was a kid, we had hamsters and they had babies. A lot of them. Like 16. We lived out in the country and there was an aggro/feed type store where my mom would get her birdseed and mulch and stuff for her gardens. So my mom thought maybe they'd want the baby hamsters in exchange for birdseed and so they made that trade. A couple days later we were on our way home from school and my mom asked if we wanted to stop and see the baby hamsters. So Mom takes us inside, tells the man behind the counter that we came to see our baby hamsters and the guy takes us over to an aisle where there's a fish tank with a couple hamsters left inside and on the tank is a sign that says "snake food: $1"

We cried. My mom cried. It was not a good day.

That was pretty cruel of the clerk. Should have spared the kids and said that they'd been sold and have gone to a loving family.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report