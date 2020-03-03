 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Let's peek in on this sweet grandmother up in Windsor, Vermont and see what she's got cooki... Uh oh   (wcax.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey Social Security can't cover everything kids...woman's got to eat and pay the cable for her stories...
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta pay the bills somehow. I wouldn't be surprised to learn this happens all over rural communities.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a load of horse.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mousehousekitchen.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not positive, but I'm pretty sure when I retire I'm going to go back to "dabbling" in drugs. I mean, who cares by then right? I'll need a dealer and I ain't going to some kid with their pants hanging off their ass. We need people like her.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're surprised by that, you've never been to Windsor.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: What a load of horse.


Hey, isn't that the narcotic from Horsin' Around?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well I'm certain I don't know anything about drugs. I was just baking some cookies... with extra love!
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Windsor grandmother might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And I hear she's also great
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a grandmother might be 40 yrs. old.  she's not snapping beans on the porch swing, man.  she has hand tattoos.  she has a story about getting her hood pierced.  she met Grandad on the floor of a Burger King bathroom after a Poison concert.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone watch the video? Holy cow, that's a hard 50.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a rough 50.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: That's a rough 50.


Ayep.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.graytvinc.comView Full Size


That woman ain't 50.  She must have misplaced some 10 years along the way.
 
acouvis
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
On the plus side, all the kids agree she makes the best brownies ever! Positively addicting...
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
You have got to be kidding me, a grandmother is 50 now?
She must have had her first kid at 10 or something, that little breeding machine must have gone by the wayside what she saw the dollars coming in for the heroin.
I guess being a whore didn't pay the bills as much as the dope did.
She seems attractive enough, though, and they'll promptly turn her out on jail.
Since she's rusty at selling her ass, she'll figure that out soon enough and she'll be okay.
I love America.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: [media.graytvinc.com image 690x388]

That woman ain't 50.  She must have misplaced some 10 years along the way.


That's 50 in drug-years.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JohnnyFark: You have got to be kidding me, a grandmother is 50 now?
She must have had her first kid at 10 or something, that little breeding machine must have gone by the wayside what she saw the dollars coming in for the heroin.
I guess being a whore didn't pay the bills as much as the dope did.
She seems attractive enough, though, and they'll promptly turn her out on jail.
Since she's rusty at selling her ass, she'll figure that out soon enough and she'll be okay.
I love America.


I can't tell if this is parody.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JohnnyFark: You have got to be kidding me, a grandmother is 50 now?
She must have had her first kid at 10 or something, that little breeding machine must have gone by the wayside what she saw the dollars coming in for the heroin.
I guess being a whore didn't pay the bills as much as the dope did.
She seems attractive enough, though, and they'll promptly turn her out on jail.
Since she's rusty at selling her ass, she'll figure that out soon enough and she'll be okay.
I love America.


With all due respect Johnny, that's WAY more common than you think.

Many of the people that I went to high school with, and are younger than me (I'm 50), are grandparents.  A LOT of them.

Many of those people had kids when they were in their early 20s.  When their kids hit their early 20s (which puts them in their 40s), they had kids of their own.
 
OldJames
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why do people always have to put in additives? Sell the drugs as they were intended to be done. We can't even sue them because the government didn't get their cut of the action.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: If you're surprised by that, you've never been to Windsor.


I was expecting meth.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bet the grandkids love her cooking.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Gotta pay the bills somehow. I wouldn't be surprised to learn this happens all over rural communities.


I went to college in a rural-ish town.

Per capita, the drug problem was significantly worse than the inner-city.

/Meth, Plant food and heroin were all popular at the time.
//I seem to remember a story about a guy on plant food who went into Target with a hammer, smashing TVs and chanting "hammer time"
 
