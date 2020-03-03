 Skip to content
(ITV)   Mark Hamill goes to Tosche Station to get a young amputee an R2-D2 bionic limb. Still hasn't gotten those power converters   (itv.com) divider line
    Spiffy, Luke Skywalker, Star Wars, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Mark Hamill, Anakin Skywalker, Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks, I  needed to feel like even more of an  asshole for worrying about my problems.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have asked for one of those things that shoots electricity out of my chest.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pretty awesome story,

but I'd still like to ruin it by mentioning the possibility for some fantastic fisting experiences when she's older.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She can use the forks, now. In either hand.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mark Hamill is an exceptionally cool guy. If you don't follow his twitter feed you should.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things we don't deserve:

1)  Dogs
2)  Mark Hamill
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Thanks, I  needed to feel like even more of an  asshole for worrying about my problems.


SFSailor: Things we don't deserve:

1)  Dogs
2)  Mark Hamill


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
He's just a straight bang-up good dude, isn't he?
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Is this the part were we pile on him for making "white power" hand signals?

Also, the camel in his sig is clearly antisemitic.

CANCEL HIM!!!


/Am I doing it right?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Awesome!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This was cool.  I still think Robert Downy Jr. being in character as Tony Stark to give a kid a bionic iron man arm was the coolest celebrity interaction with a child amputee ever.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 500x375]


Some like it Tatooine....

somelikeittatooine.....
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Luke Skywalker actor"? Really, headline??
 
alitaki
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The arm made me think Beyond Earth more than R2D2. But I'm a moron so it may not count for much.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 500x375]


Dammit.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mark Hamill doesn't just play a hero in movies, folks.
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Mark Hamill doesn't just play a hero in movies, folks.


Being rich and/or famous reveals who you really are.
 
Best Princess Celestia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hope the company got licensing for that arm otherwise The Mouse is going to take them and the little girl to the cleaners.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Best Princess Celestia: Hope the company got licensing for that arm otherwise The Mouse is going to take them and the little girl to the cleaners.


Down towards the bottom, there was a blurb that the company has a licensing agreement with LucasFilm to make Star Wars themed sleeves for their prosthetics.
 
sleze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 500x375]


And here's the full clip

The Power Converters | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube rpUkokRx3-k
 
genner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: "Luke Skywalker actor"? Really, headline??


I know right.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatBillmanGuy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
SONGIFY STAR WARS, but everything goes wrong because Luke is obsessed with Tosche Station
Youtube DhkgohG9lTM
now this is stuck in my head..
 
manhole
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Mark Hamill is an exceptionally cool guy. If you don't follow his twitter feed you should.


As long at there aren't ant acting lessons from him.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
she should have requested a cover that looks like Luke's bionic arm from the movie.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Mugato: Thanks, I  needed to feel like even more of an  asshole for worrying about my problems.

SFSailor: Things we don't deserve:

1)  Dogs
2)  Mark Hamill

[Fark user image image 474x252]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Never finished Jedi school.  Will always have that cloud over him.  As a dropout from the Columbia School  of Broadcasting, I feel his pain and share his shame every day.
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Better practise on a hot dog kid, or you may tear your dick off.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Ice Queen: Best Princess Celestia: Hope the company got licensing for that arm otherwise The Mouse is going to take them and the little girl to the cleaners.

Down towards the bottom, there was a blurb that the company has a licensing agreement with LucasFilm to make Star Wars themed sleeves for their prosthetics.


I think if I were an 11 year old girl I'd rather have the C3PO. No bling with the R2.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

manhole: cretinbob: Mark Hamill is an exceptionally cool guy. If you don't follow his twitter feed you should.

As long at there aren't ant acting lessons from him.


Ok, Shatner
 
Report