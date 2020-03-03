 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Today's mugshot goodness is brought to you by this guy, who called 911 several times saying the KKK and Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were out to get him   (fox43.com) divider line
24
    More: Dumbass, Ku Klux Klan, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, James Hau Minh Vo, police officer, officer's gun, Hillary Rodham Clinton, LANCASTER COUNTY, Police  
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like he has a spot in the Trump cabinet.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How come we don't do the mugshot roundup anymore? It's not like we're running low on crazy bastards to laugh at.
 
smilingcorpse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Chelsea has a mean left.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: How come we don't do the mugshot roundup anymore? It's not like we're running low on crazy bastards to laugh at.


It was all fun and games until the day Moderator got caught stealing a second-hand daki bodypillow...

/kidding, of course
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they throw somebody who is obviously having a psychotic breakdown into jail. Well, I guess that's the way it goes since people decided that involuntary commitment was inhumane.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well were they after him?


I bet they didn't even look did they. Poor guy just wants the Clintons to stop stalking him and he ends up in jail.

He'll probably be Epsteined soon
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pretty diverse set of imaginary enemies. Nice of him to be inclusive.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay, my town made Fark again!

I guess this one is better than the time a couple hundred lbs of TNT went missing 2 summers ago.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"repeatedly making outlandish conspiracy claims..."

...such as his father invented the question mark, and his mother was a 15 year old French prostitute named Chloe with webbed feet?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: How come we don't do the mugshot roundup anymore? It's not like we're running low on crazy bastards to laugh at.


I think it's because The Smoking Gun had stopped doing roundups.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not the mother-daughter three way that I would have gone for but, to each their own.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Well were they after him?


I bet they didn't even look did they. Poor guy just wants the Clintons to stop stalking him and he ends up in jail.

He'll probably be Epsteined soon


It's his own fault. He knew he was playing a dangerous game when he tried to bring down Hillary.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just saying

Just saying
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Hillary and the KKK are both out to get you, you might as well dig yourself a grave.  Chelsea is just the chick that'll stick her stiletto through your still beating heart and laugh.  Laugh that Clinton laugh.  .
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering Hillary's kill rate track record, he may not be too crazy.

Fark user image
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ring me, ring me, ring me up the President, and find out where James Hau went. Ring me, ring me, ring me up the FBI, and find out if James Hau is alive.
 
BorgiaGinz [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Laughing at a man in the grip of a debilitating mental illness? Not cool.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Laughing at a man in the grip of a debilitating mental illness? Not cool.


We have Trump threads every goddamn day
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Laughing at a man in the grip of a debilitating mental illness? Not cool.


Nobody mentioned Trump.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
These scratches and scrapes, far too accurate for the KKK.  Only Chelsea Clinton is so precise

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She'll keep an eye on him
She'll keep an eye on him
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Meez
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow pretty harsh sounds more like a person with a serious untreated mental illness than a dumbass wtf ?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

