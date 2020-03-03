 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Florida Man goes to Florida restaurant and shows them how eggs over easy are done   (news4jax.com) divider line
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Moons over Miami
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was he hot?
 
Cheron
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I looked in there, and Ethel was gettin' her a cold drink
I hollered, "Don't look, Ethel!"
But it was too late
She'd already been mooned
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He chose the wrong location. This would involve travelling to New Jersey but it would have been worth it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

optikeye: Was he hot?


Of course not, he was arrested.
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What's Jessco White doing in Florida?
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

calbert: Moons over Miami My Hammy.


ftfy
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No one got shot or their face eaten off, that's a pretty good day for Florida.
 
Insain2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And can you hold the "Double Moons"?????
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Needs gators, meth and guns.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Seems to be that any city that ends with "burg" or "town" usually has shiat like this happen in it.
 
