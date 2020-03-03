 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   To combat coronavirus NYC MTA announces that they will double their efforts to keep subway cars clean. Passengers note that double of nothing is still nothing   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
So New Yorkers are banned from riding the subway?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Where will people urinate, then?
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
23 minutes ago  
So now we're only going to let the strongest of germs and bacteria survive. We could definitely use a good C. Diff. outbreak on top of the Kung Flu panic.
 
OkieDookie
22 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Where will people urinate, then?


What about the dude beating off on the red line.  That's never been sanitary.
 
Hey Nurse!
20 minutes ago  
I was assured hobo piss is sterile
 
LegacyDL
15 minutes ago  
The homeless must be pleased, and they didn't even have to use Angie's List.
 
theresnothinglft
14 minutes ago  
I'm imagining the hantavirus from the rats and coronavirus duking it out for supremacy on the station floor
 
genner
13 minutes ago  
In that case triple it!
 
Fissile
11 minutes ago  

UberDave: So New Yorkers are banned from riding the subway?


That's pretty much what it would take.  Send out a freshly sanitized train, and by the time it get's to the end of its run, it will look like it hasn't been cleaned in years.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
8 minutes ago  
I thought New York City people were required by law to urinate outdoors once a day to give the city it's unique smell in summer.
 
ryant123
4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yug0w0lf
1 minute ago  
Anyone ever play Pandemic?
 
FormlessOne
less than a minute ago  
Pouring bleach onto puke isn't the same as "disinfecting."
 
