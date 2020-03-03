 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Coronavirus has been through Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Have a nice day   (wsbtv.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We've got to firebomb Atlanta airport. It's the only way. It'll mean that any lingering Coronavirus at the airport is destroyed, that Atlanta airport will no longer exist, and that Delta Airlines will be crippled by the loss of their largest hub. That's a triple win in any book, and when you have the chance for a triple win, you take it.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: We've got to firebomb Atlanta airport. It's the only way. It'll mean that any lingering Coronavirus at the airport is destroyed, that Atlanta airport will no longer exist, and that Delta Airlines will be crippled by the loss of their largest hub. That's a triple win in any book, and when you have the chance for a triple win, you take it.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

He's crippled Atlanta's highway system from beyond the grave.  Not sure he gives a hoot about the airport.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'll wager it's been through every major airport by now.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it didn't die during a delayed layover.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tired 'The Stand' reference
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What a coincidence. So have I.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: We've got to firebomb Atlanta airport. It's the only way. It'll mean that any lingering Coronavirus at the airport is destroyed, that Atlanta airport will no longer exist, and that Delta Airlines will be crippled by the loss of their largest hub. That's a triple win in any book, and when you have the chance for a triple win, you take it.


Oh, that's your answer for everything.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was only a matter of time.  Even the coronavirus has to connect in Atlanta.
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Much like the flu.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tommyl66: Pocket Ninja: We've got to firebomb Atlanta airport. It's the only way. It'll mean that any lingering Coronavirus at the airport is destroyed, that Atlanta airport will no longer exist, and that Delta Airlines will be crippled by the loss of their largest hub. That's a triple win in any book, and when you have the chance for a triple win, you take it.

Oh, that's your answer for everything.


To be honest, it works for just about everything, so...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not so much Captain Trips as Sergeant Stumbles, but, still...
 
tommyl66
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: I'll wager it's been through every major airport by now.


I'm starting to wonder if I'll actually be flying to LAX in 11 days or if it will all be shut down by then.
 
