(News.com.au)   Chinese company invents "bat-style" suit that claims to protect against and even kill the coronavir... what the heck is that?   (news.com.au) divider line
25
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Somebody should tell them the powered respirator was invented in about 1937
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That looks.. extremely stupid.

You can't actually kill viruses, you can only stop them from spreading.. to new cells, or new bodies.
 
Streetwise Hercules [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nobody wants to walk around in a capsule. Can't they combine it with a Segway so we can have motorized capsules? Maybe a little shelf for your laptop... cupholders... a little fan to cool you off, or even AC... throw in some speakers...

You know what, let's just live in our cars.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wait, isn't messing around with bats what started this shiat in the first place?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Purim costume?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jeebus, not another Batman origin story!
 
Insain2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All I'll say is "Kinky"......
 
tommyl66
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You look like some sort of altered beast in that thing...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
First thing that came to mind...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Alphax: That looks.. extremely stupid.

You can't actually kill viruses, you can only stop them from spreading.. to new cells, or new bodies.


Lysol disagrees. I wonder if they are guilty of false advertising.
That link is a terrible website, by the way. Never used Lysol, nor do I endorse the product.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I doubt the efficacy of these suits, but damn, those are some kind of stylish pantydroppers/boxerdroppers.
 
Bondith
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skinink: Jeebus, not another Batman origin story!


Viruses are a cowardly and superstitious lot.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They already have DLC out for Death Stranding?
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hell, I already got one of those

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alphax: That looks.. extremely stupid.

You can't actually kill viruses, you can only stop them from spreading.. to new cells, or new bodies.


There is some debate on whether viruses are actually alive, but they can be destroyed and they  can be killed.
According to the CDC alcohol based hand sanitizer kills both the flu and the coronavirus
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is the suit made out of sexy vixen vinyl?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A much better version was invented some years ago. There is even a documentary about it. Just google Bubble Boy.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll just get one of these gates for my cubicle at work.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: A much better version was invented some years ago. There is even a documentary about it. Just google Bubble Boy.


You can Google him, just don't play Trivial Pursuit with him.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: I'll just get one of these gates for my cubicle at work.
[Fark user image image 173x206]


Eh, why stop there, I should add some straps and walk around with it.
 
ifky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

Already have one
 
