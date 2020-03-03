 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Creepy troll gets several years of behind prison bars activity because he couldn't stop himself from being psychotic to Parkland shooting survivors   (foxnews.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Non-Fox link
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gee, I wonder where the comments are for this Fox News article?

It's hilarious how Fox has to hide/not have comments for particular articles that types like Brandon Fleury would be making comments like the crazy people conservatives/incels are.  I'm gonna guess you would find a nice little history of commentary insanity from Brandon Fleury all over Fox (and Breitbart, etc).  I'm also gonna guess that the overall percentage of lunatics with guns commenting on Fox is also quite high.   I mean, would any of us be surprised?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

PaulRB: Gee, I wonder where the comments are for this Fox News article?

It's hilarious how Fox has to hide/not have comments for particular articles that types like Brandon Fleury would be making comments like the crazy people conservatives/incels are.  I'm gonna guess you would find a nice little history of commentary insanity from Brandon Fleury all over Fox (and Breitbart, etc).  I'm also gonna guess that the overall percentage of lunatics with guns commenting on Fox is also quite high.   I mean, would any of us be surprised?


Here's some comments from the article!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He should have gotten 2 x as much, plus 3,000 mg Theorize and/or Prozac a day.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can't wait until it's Alex Jones' turn in the barrel.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Non-Fox link


Thank you. Sorry Fark, I won't click on a Faux news link. Stop putting so many of them up.
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wonder what his Fark handle is?
 
dammitbobby
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I believe the proper expression is "behind prison bars action".

Hot behind prison bars action.
 
Insain2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm not an social media member other than here so he'll never be able to bother me.........get a clue people open yourself's up this and this is what happens when "Trolls" are allowed to troll!!!!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dude got more time than Roger Stone, for a far lesser crime. "Justice" in America is a joke.

\and for the slow on the uptake, I'm saying Stone should have gotten a longer sentence
 
Lady J
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MattytheMouse: PaulRB: Gee, I wonder where the comments are for this Fox News article?

It's hilarious how Fox has to hide/not have comments for particular articles that types like Brandon Fleury would be making comments like the crazy people conservatives/incels are.  I'm gonna guess you would find a nice little history of commentary insanity from Brandon Fleury all over Fox (and Breitbart, etc).  I'm also gonna guess that the overall percentage of lunatics with guns commenting on Fox is also quite high.   I mean, would any of us be surprised?

Here's some comments from the article!
[Fark user image image 425x410]
[Fark user image image 425x574]
[Fark user image image 425x405]


I don't even understand most of them. But then I'm not a sociopath or criminally stupid.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report