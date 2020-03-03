 Skip to content
(NBC Philadelphia)   Penn State students holds a vigil for all of the victims of... just kidding, it's for the closing of the local Taco Bell   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How the fark does a Taco Bell next to a college campus go out of business??  They must have been doing it spectacularly wrong.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fusillade762: How the fark does a Taco Bell next to a college campus go out of business??  They must have been doing it spectacularly wrong.


Someone skipped town with a years worth of payroll?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm thinking the economy isn't as great as we're being told for that to happen.
 
jtown
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

fusillade762: How the fark does a Taco Bell next to a college campus go out of business??  They must have been doing it spectacularly wrong.


Yeah, that doesn't add up.  They could serve dog food on toast and college kids would prefer it to cafeteria food.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For all the victims of the local Taco Bell?  At least air quality should improve.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The only Taco Bell in my old town closed down too.

I understand their pain.

/they built a new one on the other side of town several years later
//old one was a grimy shiathole that was bulldozed
 
