(SoraNews24)   With coronavirus fears running wild, Japanese are now shamelessly stealing toilet paper and hand sanitizer from public restrooms. When will the murders begin?   (soranews24.com) divider line
17
oldfool
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So it has come to this
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ahem. It's shameressry.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The media is doing anything possible to keep this story going.
 
comrade
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not only is it one of those articles that's just composed of tweets, it's an article that's just tweets in Japanese.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

comrade: Not only is it one of those articles that's just composed of tweets, it's an article that's just tweets in Japanese.


And these are the links that get greened.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: comrade: Not only is it one of those articles that's just composed of tweets, it's an article that's just tweets in Japanese.

And these are the links that get greened.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
College student behavior.  That's a bad as it gets since Spring Break will be cancelled by Dean Wormer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFriday [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I work for a huge company and they have banned all travel to Asian countries and some European countries.  No one is allowed to travel outside of their established work country for work reasons until further notice.
If an employee goes to a "restricted country", even for personal reasons, then upon their return, they are suspended without pay for 15 working days.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The one thing I learned from this is that there are a lot of people that don't like/care for their elder relatives.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Let me know when herbs & meat become scarce.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Iam Cornholio i need TP for my BUNGHOLE!!
Youtube qqaKi9NTzS4
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GalFriday: I work for a huge company and they have banned all travel to Asian countries and some European countries.  No one is allowed to travel outside of their established work country for work reasons until further notice.
If an employee goes to a "restricted country", even for personal reasons, then upon their return, they are suspended without pay for 15 working days.


This 14-15 day incubation may be a dangerous myth, just like Covid19 will behave just like SARS.

Yesterday, someone who had been tested twice as negative ventured by public transport to a large mall and ate at a food court.  The third test was positive.  The only symptom was that the THIRD TEST WAS POSITIVE.
 
Insain2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

About time for this now!!!!!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm just shocked they still have TP in the country of the friendly talking bidet.
 
GalFriday [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: GalFriday: I work for a huge company and they have banned all travel to Asian countries and some European countries.  No one is allowed to travel outside of their established work country for work reasons until further notice.
If an employee goes to a "restricted country", even for personal reasons, then upon their return, they are suspended without pay for 15 working days.

This 14-15 day incubation may be a dangerous myth, just like Covid19 will behave just like SARS.

Yesterday, someone who had been tested twice as negative ventured by public transport to a large mall and ate at a food court.  The third test was positive.  The only symptom was that the THIRD TEST WAS POSITIVE.


I saw that on the news.  The warning now is that the symptoms may be so mild that someone can be contagious for weeks and not know it.
My job also usually has the front desk people for each division come around about every other week with Clorox wipes and everyone has to stop what they are doing and clean their desks and common areas.  Now, they are doing twice a week in the higher traffic areas.  Someone keeps leaving hand sanitizer on everyone's desks too.  I now have 11 bottles in my cabinet.  No one goes through a 7.5 ounce bottle of hand sanitizer in a few days.

I am going to save it up and use it for nefarious purposes.
 
Valiente
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Soon, I hope. Fewer people, better world.
 
