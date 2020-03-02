 Skip to content
(Lowering the Bar)   I will not engage in conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice. I will not engage in conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice. I will not engage in conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice   (loweringthebar.net) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Ok, Bart
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Applicable, I would think to Trump's lowering of the Barr. AG Barr, Virgil to the Orange Devil's cesspit.

You can't lower the Barr much lower than he has abased himself before Trump and others Party Hearty Friends of Jeffry Epstein, his (Barr's) Father's protégé and apt pupil.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Applicable, I would think to Trump's lowering of the Barr. AG Barr, Virgil to the Orange Devil's cesspit.

You can't lower the Barr much lower than he has abased himself before Trump and others Party Hearty Friends of Jeffry Epstein, his (Barr's) Father's protégé and apt pupil.


I would say "drink!", but that much maple syrup causes Wilford Brimley face.
 
Insain2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mr. Baker has to stay after school today!!!!!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stan unusual: [Fark user image image 800x604]


Came for this, leaving relatively OK.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Of course, if the lawyer was the prosecutor, the judge would have been fine with what ever.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Of course, if the lawyer was the prosecutor, the judge would have been fine with what ever.


The "aggravate the judge"  strategy isn't tolerated from anybody. Judges are, so to speak, judge jury and executioner in their courtrooms. They don't appreciate anyone asserting control.
 
