(CBC)   Seattle CEO finds business to be working just fine after experimentally hiking everyone's salaries - only had problems with critics   (cbc.ca) divider line
fancyfembot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I remember this story. Wish there were more like him.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
good for him, but how many years did he make $1.1 million before cutting his wages

"The impact on his own life has been minimal, he said. For example, back when he raked in over a million dollars a year, he would go heli-skiing in British Columbia. Now he just goes regular skiing."

I am sure once someone banks a few million, they can just live off of that.  Makes a strong case for why we ideally shouldn't have billionaires becoming multi-billionaires
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It would still have been cool if he made only double or 7x as much as the lowest paid bit raised everyone to at least $60000.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Rush L8mbaugh: Government regulations throttle American business and are a sign of Communism.

Also Rush Limbaugh: We can't have this guy running his company the way he wants. There oughta be a law!

/his godsdamned lungs can't rot out fast enough
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Value your employees by paying them enough so they're not constantly stressed and depressed about their bleak financial outlook and you will have loyal and productive employees. It's just plain logic.

But then you won't have the power fantasies of jangling your employees by their strings constantly for your own enjoyment because they can't risk losing their jobs or they'll go homeless. Which is the aim for most people who argue against minimum wage.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All CEOs and company owners operate with this mentality.
keldaria [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTA: "Customers wrote him angry letters. Right-wing radio personality Rush Limbaugh dubbed him a communist. And two senior Gravity staffers quit in protest, saying the sudden pay hikes were unfair, and that junior workers would slack off."

How dare you pay the underlings more money just so they can "eat"! They will obviously slack off and not value this high paying job they would struggle to find elsewhere! Why can't you consider how paying others more will impact my feeling of superiority to them? I quit!!!!
 
Report