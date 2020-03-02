 Skip to content
(CBS Chicago)   While taking U.S. citizenship test, blind man is told to read sentence in English. Guess what happens next   (chicago.cbslocal.com) divider line
23
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He fixed the cable?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's not about homeland security with the GOP. IT's about being assholes.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Without health insurance it's piece of red tape Delgado couldn't afford

His English is probably gooder than Charlie Americanman.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: He fixed the cable?


GET OUT OF MY HEAD!
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When Dumpy is out of office, we're going to need public tribunals for the federal employees doing his dirty work. And we're going to have to do a LOT better than Nuremberg.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What's next? An amputee is denied because they can't stand or raise a hand to take the oath?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I hope he finds an attorney to take this case. It's a slam-dunk ADA case.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And that very hour he received his sight, but couldn't pass the test because the time limit was up?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

revrendjim: I hope he finds an attorney to take this case. It's a slam-dunk ADA case.


That's what I was thinking.  ADA/reasonable accommodations would certainly seem to apply here.
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

revrendjim: I hope he finds an attorney to take this case. It's a slam-dunk ADA case.


But he isn't American! He failed the test!! Chessmate!!!

/S
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Without health insurance it's piece of red tape Delgado couldn't afford

Behold the epic clusterfark that is the intersection between our broken healthcare and immigrations systems.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

revrendjim: I hope he finds an attorney to take this case. It's a slam-dunk ADA case.


ADA only applies to AMERICANS WITH DISABILITY. FARK YEAH. GOTCHALIB.
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Without health insurance it's piece of red tape Delgado couldn't afford

His English is probably gooder than Charlie Americanman.


Plusgood.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: When Dumpy is out of office, we're going to need public tribunals for the federal employees doing his dirty work. And we're going to have to do a LOT better than Nuremberg.


Of all the things that are never going to happen related to Trump, this is the never-going-to-happenist.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

revrendjim: I hope he finds an attorney to take this case. It's a slam-dunk ADA case.


Difficulty: The GOP controls the US Supreme Court. There is a non-zero chance that the ADA would be ruled unconstitutional (or otherwise hamstrung) in a 5-4 ruling against this guy.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

King Something: revrendjim: I hope he finds an attorney to take this case. It's a slam-dunk ADA case.

Difficulty: The GOP controls the US Supreme Court. There is a non-zero chance that the ADA would be ruled unconstitutional (or otherwise hamstrung) in a 5-4 ruling against this guy.


It's almost as if all the people who say "come here legally," as their go-to defense for their xenophobia are really just hiding behind prohibitive entry bars!
 
phishrace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: What's next? An amputee is denied because they can't stand or raise a hand to take the oath?


If Mother Theresa was still alive, she'd be declined due to not having a steady job and being poor.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: When Dumpy is out of office, we're going to need public tribunals for the federal employees doing his dirty work. And we're going to have to do a LOT better than Nuremberg.


If Biden or Bloomy get in you can kiss that dream goodbye.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Welcome to Trumps AmeriKKKa.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: What's next? An amputee is denied because they can't stand or raise a hand to take the oath?


Deaf people being denied for not following spoken instructions.
"Lucio Delgado" from Mexico? Yeah, even a blind man could see why this happened.
 
starsrift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
On the one hand, I have little sympathy. If you're told you need to get a doctor's note and you show up without one, then you're the moron.

On the other hand, how f*cking difficult was it going to be to just bring out the braille version?
 
rewind2846
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: When Dumpy is out of office, we're going to need public tribunals for the federal employees doing his dirty work. And we're going to have to do a LOT better than Nuremberg.


Agreed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report