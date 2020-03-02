 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   Albuquerque, If you've had to pay $700,000 in lawsuit settlements in only three months I think you have some serious problems with your city. But then again, it's Albuquerque that we're talking about here   (krqe.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Joe Arpiao cost Maricopa county tax payers over a $150 million as a result of his idiocy, so Albuquerque has a way to go to reach that level of bad ideas.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
bingeclock.comView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Should have turned left there.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Weird Al Yankovic - Albuquerque: THE MOVIE
Youtube JE37e1eK2mY

Everything I know about Albuquerque I learned from Weird Al..
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All the pathos you can keep for the children in the street
For the vision I have had is sweeping
New broom, this room, sweep it clean
Hot dog, jumping frog, Albuquerque
Hot dog, jumping frog, Albuquerque..."
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seem to recall them having an issue with farked up strip searches a few years ago so it's not like this is new terrain.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From a breastfeeding cop to a bus driver closing the door on an infant's head

Wait, are these all one single story?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Joe Arpiao cost Maricopa county tax payers over a $150 million as a result of his idiocy, so Albuquerque has a way to go to reach that level of bad ideas.


He was pardoned.
Completely exonerated.
Party of fiscal responsibility.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been here in 'Burque for 40 years, how do I get some of that sweet lawsuit money?
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From $8,000 for bus doors closing on the head of an-eight-week-old baby in a mother's arms. To $25,000 for a pedestrian tripping over bolts sticking up from a downtown sidewalk.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's talk about someplace better. How are things in Intercourse, Pennsylvania?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanna see them $95k boobies.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Let's talk about someplace better. How are things in Intercourse, Pennsylvania?


Don't know, but I'm close to Cumming in Georgia.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They put a cone over the shard of metal sticking up from the sidewalk by my house. So I believe the sidewalk stats.

I also am amazed by how far in advance city works will cone traffic work. We have a bit of mad max in us and signage is a suggestion/dare. I'm new here, but I was told that at some point trying to drive into the Air Force base was a gang challenge.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ABQGOD: I've been here in 'Burque for 40 years, how do I get some of that sweet lawsuit money?


I know a shard you can trip over and get in on that sidewalk sweetness.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
From $8,000 for bus doors closing on the head of an-eight-week-old baby in a mother's arms. To $25,000 for a pedestrian tripping over bolts sticking up from a downtown sidewalk. Two strange incidents that the City of Albuquerque has to pay for and that's not all. "Things sort of grew to a point where she felt she had no place in the department and had to leave," said Tom Grover.

What do you call the lady who finishes last in journalism school?

"KRQE reporter."
 
one of Ripley's Bad Guys
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ABQGOD: I've been here in 'Burque for 40 years...


I've been here almost 3 - I am still shaking my head at the local antics.

/why yes, I will trade my cheeseburger for some poon
//what do you mean I am under arrest?
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm always making wrong turns there.
 
johndalek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wonder how many will pop up now that the ART on central is finally going
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
* scans article *
* sees no mention of AIBF or any LTA involvement *
* gobsmacked *
 
