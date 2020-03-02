 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   Well, they farking know about it now   (soranews24.com) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy, Ōita Prefecture, Seaside resort, Island, Road, southern island of Kyushu, dish of Hyugadon, remote island, Oita Prefecture  
•       •       •

1237 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2020 at 10:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark could use a Travel catagory
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

real_headhoncho: Fark could use a Travel catagory


And a spell check.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burn it down, burn it all down.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
SlowTimedRapid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sponsored?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tsunami magnet
 
gojirast
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thought I read "Nipples of Japan"

/ was disapoint by the pictures of landscape
// "Our Man  in Japan" told me that part of the country is sparsely populated and pays people to move there
/// Nipples.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: [upload.wikimedia.org image 250x348]


Funny you should post a cover shot of Season 4 as that was when they moved the show setting to Italy (Voltafiore).
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report