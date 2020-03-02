 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   Chris Matthews takes his Hardball and goes home   (mediaite.com) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank the lord!
 
Clutch2013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Must've been too butthurt over John Oliver's roast montage last night:

Last Week Tonight - And Now This: Chris Matthews Just Cannot Seem to Nail His Sign-Off
Youtube 8LMZODj3zIk
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
...And nothing of value was lost.

Am I reading that correctly?  Did he announce it and then leave unexpectedly in the middle of the show?
 
Lord of the Highway [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: ...And nothing of value was lost.

Am I reading that correctly?  Did he announce it and then leave unexpectedly in the middle of the show?


He left about 3 minutes into his show.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Of MSNBC's entire lineup he's the one I watched least, if at all.

I despised the way he talked over his guests. He'd ask someone a question and then 4 seconds into them answering it he'd interrupt o ask another question. He would rapid fire 5 questions in 10 seconds and give the guest 2 seconds to respond. He needed to STFU more and let people answer his stupid questions before bombarding them with 20 more.

And he had a voice that rivaled BRIAN BLESSED in volume control.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, bye.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Please, let the door hit you in the ass as you leave.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Must've been too butthurt over John Oliver's roast montage last night:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8LMZODj3​zIk]


Let's hope he does Chuck Todd next..
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I missed it.Did he just walk off the set?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The tingle is gone.....
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And absolutely nothing of value was lost...
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I'm Shep Smith, let's play Hardball"
 
kab
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Socialist boogeyman musta chased him off set.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lord of the Highway: Benevolent Misanthrope: ...And nothing of value was lost.

Am I reading that correctly?  Did he announce it and then leave unexpectedly in the middle of the show?

He left about 3 minutes into his show.


"I'm Steve Kornacki, in for Chris Matthews who has... wandered off, I guess?  Do we know where he is?  No?  Okay then."
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lord of the Highway: Benevolent Misanthrope: ...And nothing of value was lost.

Am I reading that correctly?  Did he announce it and then leave unexpectedly in the middle of the show?

He left about 3 minutes into his show.


Haha really? Who finished the show for him
 
Mukster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord of the Highway [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

shastacola: I missed it.Did he just walk off the set?


Here ya go:
Chris Matthews Announces Retirement | Hardball | MSNBC
Youtube VI8dk7cbin8
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow, that was sudden an unexpected. Like the Nazi invasion of France.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Another lib treating women like dirt gets his comeuppance.
For the party of women's rights, dems sure are misogynistic.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Na Na Na Na Hey Hey-ey Goodbye
Youtube IoyvvEWHodk
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Must've been too butthurt over John Oliver's roast montage last night:

[YouTube video: Last Week Tonight - And Now This: Chris Matthews Just Cannot Seem to Nail His Sign-Off]


That was glorious.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good. Farking piece of shiat should have been canned years ago.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's a typical situation In these typical times too many choices
 
Lord of the Highway [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Lord of the Highway: Benevolent Misanthrope: ...And nothing of value was lost.

Am I reading that correctly?  Did he announce it and then leave unexpectedly in the middle of the show?

He left about 3 minutes into his show.

Haha really? Who finished the show for him


They came back from commercial after his announcement and Steve Kornacki was there in complete shock and pretty close to tears.  Kornacki did the rest of the show, though he stumbled a lot and was not on top of his game.  Steve took it pretty hard.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lord of the Highway: shastacola: I missed it.Did he just walk off the set?

Here ya go:
[YouTube video: Chris Matthews Announces Retirement | Hardball | MSNBC]


He demanded something and the execs brought out a folder that they'd been keeping in reserve.

No other reason to bring up the comments about women.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm all in for Shep. Change my mind.
 
HairyTwatter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Please disable your adblocker.....

Meh, I can rely on Farkers to give me the meat and bones.

DNRTFA
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Those sign-offs are devastating.  Shown back-to-back, there's no escaping the truth that he's lost it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Lord of the Highway: Benevolent Misanthrope: ...And nothing of value was lost.

Am I reading that correctly?  Did he announce it and then leave unexpectedly in the middle of the show?

He left about 3 minutes into his show.

Haha really? Who finished the show for him


Apparently, Steve Kornacki.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I always thought he was entertaining.  In a bad way.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good riddance.
 
walrusonion
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
GoodFellas bye bye dickhead!
Youtube fiKXcHyGMM8
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: Another lib treating women like dirt gets his comeuppance.
For the party of women's rights, dems sure are misogynistic.


Now do Fox News. You can start with Ailes and work down

Might take a while
 
gar1013
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He should learn to code.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: Another lib treating women like dirt gets his comeuppance.
For the party of women's rights, dems sure are misogynistic.


Bless yer teeny little heart
 
meat0918 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You mean he didn't just double down and clarify his comparison of Bernie to the nazi party was completely unrelated to the fact the were the nazi party?
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Kornacki popping up on screen just completely lost pic.twitter.com/SVAiu9rExU

- Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 3, 2020


Apparently he just caught everyone off guard with it too
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Immediately assumed John Oliver got to him.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kab: Socialist boogeyman musta chased him off set.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wonder what story about him is about to break.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: Kornacki popping up on screen just completely lost pic.twitter.com/SVAiu9rExU

- Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 3, 2020


Apparently he just caught everyone off guard with it too


Bloody hell. Did they just look around the newsroom and see if they could find anyone in a suit.

Not a chance he knew that was coming.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lord of the Highway: shastacola: I missed it.Did he just walk off the set?

Here ya go:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/VI8dk7cb​in8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]


thanks for saving me a google. *fist bump for internet kindness*
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
grumpycatgood.jpg

i'mokwiththis.jpg
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just watched Steve Kornacki wrap up the last hour.  He was visibly upset.
 
Kat09tails
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Turns out it wasn't his raving lunacy, but rather being Me Tooed in the end for being a creeper.

Good riddance. Let that run up your leg Chris.
 
