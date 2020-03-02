 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   London KFC apologizes for taunting vegan who came in to complain after drive-thru gave her a chicken sandwich. "I felt humiliated and have been left traumatised due to not only a lifestyle choice but also religion being broken and made fun of"   (metro.co.uk) divider line
39
    More: Obvious, Fast food, Hamburger, vegan woman claims, Mum Vanessa Franco, back seat of the car, KFC staff, chicken burger, Pollards Hill  
•       •       •

319 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 03 Mar 2020 at 1:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Shut up, snowflake
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sigh.   I have no problem with people who eat vegan.  Some of the food is actually quite good.

But, it's right in the name "Kentucky FRIED CHICKEN"...I would avoid a place like that if I wanted live a serious Vegan lifestyle.

Though, come to think of it, I guess it's been called just KFC for long enough that some people don't know what that stands for.

Heh, just remembered, a friend in Canada calls Kfarkafrkkers It sounds like that).
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Kfarkafrkkers


Oh autocorrect this!    Kfarkaf*kkas.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Dewey Fidalgo: Kfarkafrkkers

Oh autocorrect this!    Kfarkaf*kkas.


And it did.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Sigh.   I have no problem with people who eat vegan.  Some of the food is actually quite good.

But, it's right in the name "Kentucky FRIED CHICKEN"...I would avoid a place like that if I wanted live a serious Vegan lifestyle.

Though, come to think of it, I guess it's been called just KFC for long enough that some people don't know what that stands for.

Heh, just remembered, a friend in Canada calls Kfarkafrkkers It sounds like that).


they haven't been Kentucky fried chicken since the early 90s

Kentucky fried chicken  is meaningless for those born post 1995
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cman: Dewey Fidalgo: Sigh.   I have no problem with people who eat vegan.  Some of the food is actually quite good.

But, it's right in the name "Kentucky FRIED CHICKEN"...I would avoid a place like that if I wanted live a serious Vegan lifestyle.

Though, come to think of it, I guess it's been called just KFC for long enough that some people don't know what that stands for.

Heh, just remembered, a friend in Canada calls Kfarkafrkkers It sounds like that).

they haven't been Kentucky fried chicken since the early 90s

Kentucky fried chicken  is meaningless for those born post 1995


addendum KFC is just a Meaningless initialism now
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cman: cman: Dewey Fidalgo: Sigh.   I have no problem with people who eat vegan.  Some of the food is actually quite good.

But, it's right in the name "Kentucky FRIED CHICKEN"...I would avoid a place like that if I wanted live a serious Vegan lifestyle.

Though, come to think of it, I guess it's been called just KFC for long enough that some people don't know what that stands for.

Heh, just remembered, a friend in Canada calls Kfarkafrkkers It sounds like that).

they haven't been Kentucky fried chicken since the early 90s

Kentucky fried chicken  is meaningless for those born post 1995

addendum KFC is just a Meaningless initialism now


Yes, but it isn't exactly a closely guarded secret that their main product is chicken, typically fried, and there's some tenuous connection to the state of Kentucky.

Even assuming she was somehow utterly ignorant of what the entire basic fundamental concept of the chain is about, she went through the drive-thru. Did she somehow miss the giant illuminated sign showing the many varieties of chicken products?

If she ordered a vegan item then she either did some research about the menu offerings, or else she just stops at random restaurants and hopes they have something she'll want to order.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wait, vegan is a religion now?

And she has to know they're not cooking her vegan sandwich patty on a special grill, right?
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fusillade762: Wait, vegan is a religion now?

And she has to know they're not cooking her vegan sandwich patty on a special grill, right?


Imagine there's no religion, it's easy if you fry.
Going Vegan at KFC, I can't imagine why.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sid_6.7: Yes, but it isn't exactly a closely guarded secret that their main product is chicken, typically fried, and there's some tenuous connection to the state of Kentucky.


Only connection now is that their HQ is here in Louisville
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ha ha stupid pushy annoying vegans, always doing dumb snowflake stuff like *reads article* ... going back into a restaurant to ask them to amend an order they got wrong.

Yeah but at least she was really unreasonable about it, like she *reads article* ... got laughed at by the employees, who made fun of her instead of apologising like they would if they had given her, idk, a normal burger instead of a spicy one.

Okay no, but really, this dumb vegan snowflake is really at fault here, I mean why would she even expect that KFC would sell a vegan burger, it's ridiculous, why would she even think--

i0.wp.comView Full Size



Okay, well, uh, vegans are dumb and have dumb butts and their butts smell dumb. So there.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid_6.7: cman: cman: Dewey Fidalgo: Sigh.   I have no problem with people who eat vegan.  Some of the food is actually quite good.

But, it's right in the name "Kentucky FRIED CHICKEN"...I would avoid a place like that if I wanted live a serious Vegan lifestyle.

Though, come to think of it, I guess it's been called just KFC for long enough that some people don't know what that stands for.

Heh, just remembered, a friend in Canada calls Kfarkafrkkers It sounds like that).

they haven't been Kentucky fried chicken since the early 90s

Kentucky fried chicken  is meaningless for those born post 1995

addendum KFC is just a Meaningless initialism now

Yes, but it isn't exactly a closely guarded secret that their main product is chicken, typically fried, and there's some tenuous connection to the state of Kentucky.

Even assuming she was somehow utterly ignorant of what the entire basic fundamental concept of the chain is about, she went through the drive-thru. Did she somehow miss the giant illuminated sign showing the many varieties of chicken products?

If she ordered a vegan item then she either did some research about the menu offerings, or else she just stops at random restaurants and hopes they have something she'll want to order.


secureservercdn.netView Full Size

i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


Yeah I can't imagine where she would have gotten the idea that KFC sell a vegan burger without any chicken in it.

Probably not from the giant signs advertising chicken-free vegan burgers outside of every KFC in the UK or anything obvious like that. No, she probably just made it up out of some weird entitled snowflake insanity, and the fact that KFC does offer and is heavily advertising a vegan product is a pure coincidence unrelated to what actually happened in this story.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which religion is that, exactly?
 
unsightly phlebitis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh will Trumps cruelties never end?
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: Ha ha stupid pushy annoying vegans, always doing dumb snowflake stuff like *reads article* ... going back into a restaurant to ask them to amend an order they got wrong.

Yeah but at least she was really unreasonable about it, like she *reads article* ... got laughed at by the employees, who made fun of her instead of apologising like they would if they had given her, idk, a normal burger instead of a spicy one.

Okay no, but really, this dumb vegan snowflake is really at fault here, I mean why would she even expect that KFC would sell a vegan burger, it's ridiculous, why would she even think--

[i0.wp.com image 540x397]


Okay, well, uh, vegans are dumb and have dumb butts and their butts smell dumb. So there.


Well it really depends on how she asked. Did she really just ask them to fix her order or did she break down crying because they had ruined her life, or perhaps accuse them of being horrible people trying to foist their carnivorous ways on somebody who is trying to live a pure lifestyle?

Because I've met plenty of vegetarians who are perfectly normal people. But I've never met a vegan who didn't love to preach and condemn.  And if she did go on some sort of rant then she deserves mockery just the same as the people who rant about being charged 5 cents for an extra dipping sauce.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: Sid_6.7: cman: cman: Dewey Fidalgo: Sigh.   I have no problem with people who eat vegan.  Some of the food is actually quite good.

But, it's right in the name "Kentucky FRIED CHICKEN"...I would avoid a place like that if I wanted live a serious Vegan lifestyle.

Though, come to think of it, I guess it's been called just KFC for long enough that some people don't know what that stands for.

Heh, just remembered, a friend in Canada calls Kfarkafrkkers It sounds like that).

they haven't been Kentucky fried chicken since the early 90s

Kentucky fried chicken  is meaningless for those born post 1995

addendum KFC is just a Meaningless initialism now

Yes, but it isn't exactly a closely guarded secret that their main product is chicken, typically fried, and there's some tenuous connection to the state of Kentucky.

Even assuming she was somehow utterly ignorant of what the entire basic fundamental concept of the chain is about, she went through the drive-thru. Did she somehow miss the giant illuminated sign showing the many varieties of chicken products?

If she ordered a vegan item then she either did some research about the menu offerings, or else she just stops at random restaurants and hopes they have something she'll want to order.

[secureservercdn.net image 850x283]
[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x409]

Yeah I can't imagine where she would have gotten the idea that KFC sell a vegan burger without any chicken in it.

Probably not from the giant signs advertising chicken-free vegan burgers outside of every KFC in the UK or anything obvious like that. No, she probably just made it up out of some weird entitled snowflake insanity, and the fact that KFC does offer and is heavily advertising a vegan product is a pure coincidence unrelated to what actually happened in this story.


If it went down the way she claims it did, she has every right to be pissed.

"I felt humiliated and have been left traumatised due to not only a life style choice but also religion being broken and made fun of."

This quote of hers, however, is why I don't believe a goddamn thing she says.

She's also a "vegan mum", so let's all hope we're not reading about her child dying of malnutrition in a few weeks.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like buying a pleather jacket from a leather dealer.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once went into a London KFC and asked for a coffee with a couple cubes of ice. The girl at the register looked at me like I was from another planet.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You went to a place famous for chicken and you are upset that you were given chicken?  WTF is wrong with you?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: Sid_6.7: cman: cman: Dewey Fidalgo: Sigh.   I have no problem with people who eat vegan.  Some of the food is actually quite good.

But, it's right in the name "Kentucky FRIED CHICKEN"...I would avoid a place like that if I wanted live a serious Vegan lifestyle.

Though, come to think of it, I guess it's been called just KFC for long enough that some people don't know what that stands for.

Heh, just remembered, a friend in Canada calls Kfarkafrkkers It sounds like that).

they haven't been Kentucky fried chicken since the early 90s

Kentucky fried chicken  is meaningless for those born post 1995

addendum KFC is just a Meaningless initialism now

Yes, but it isn't exactly a closely guarded secret that their main product is chicken, typically fried, and there's some tenuous connection to the state of Kentucky.

Even assuming she was somehow utterly ignorant of what the entire basic fundamental concept of the chain is about, she went through the drive-thru. Did she somehow miss the giant illuminated sign showing the many varieties of chicken products?

If she ordered a vegan item then she either did some research about the menu offerings, or else she just stops at random restaurants and hopes they have something she'll want to order.

[secureservercdn.net image 850x283]
[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x409]

Yeah I can't imagine where she would have gotten the idea that KFC sell a vegan burger without any chicken in it.

Probably not from the giant signs advertising chicken-free vegan burgers outside of every KFC in the UK or anything obvious like that. No, she probably just made it up out of some weird entitled snowflake insanity, and the fact that KFC does offer and is heavily advertising a vegan product is a pure coincidence unrelated to what actually happened in this story.


I...would like to try this.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Which religion is that, exactly?


A UK court has found that "ethical veganism", a philosophy of total nonviolence to animals for any purpose, is entitled to nondiscrimination protection under "religion or strongly held philosophical belief."

This has confused many people on both sides of the issue, vegans and non-vegans alike. It means your boss can't fire you because they disagree with your lifestyle. It doesn't mean that getting the wrong burger is a discrimination issue, or that making fun of people who don't eat meat is illegal hate speech.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noah_Tall: pkjun: Ha ha stupid pushy annoying vegans, always doing dumb snowflake stuff like *reads article* ... going back into a restaurant to ask them to amend an order they got wrong.

Yeah but at least she was really unreasonable about it, like she *reads article* ... got laughed at by the employees, who made fun of her instead of apologising like they would if they had given her, idk, a normal burger instead of a spicy one.

Okay no, but really, this dumb vegan snowflake is really at fault here, I mean why would she even expect that KFC would sell a vegan burger, it's ridiculous, why would she even think--

[i0.wp.com image 540x397]


Okay, well, uh, vegans are dumb and have dumb butts and their butts smell dumb. So there.

Well it really depends on how she asked. Did she really just ask them to fix her order or did she break down crying because they had ruined her life, or perhaps accuse them of being horrible people trying to foist their carnivorous ways on somebody who is trying to live a pure lifestyle?

Because I've met plenty of vegetarians who are perfectly normal people. But I've never met a vegan who didn't love to preach and condemn.  And if she did go on some sort of rant then she deserves mockery just the same as the people who rant about being charged 5 cents for an extra dipping sauce.


Move the goalposts until your imagined interaction puts her in the wrong.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Which religion is that, exactly?


The religion of MEEEE, you haven't heard of it?

Noah_Tall: pkjun: Ha ha stupid pushy annoying vegans, always doing dumb snowflake stuff like *reads article* ... going back into a restaurant to ask them to amend an order they got wrong.

Yeah but at least she was really unreasonable about it, like she *reads article* ... got laughed at by the employees, who made fun of her instead of apologising like they would if they had given her, idk, a normal burger instead of a spicy one.

Okay no, but really, this dumb vegan snowflake is really at fault here, I mean why would she even expect that KFC would sell a vegan burger, it's ridiculous, why would she even think--

[i0.wp.com image 540x397]


Okay, well, uh, vegans are dumb and have dumb butts and their butts smell dumb. So there.

Well it really depends on how she asked. Did she really just ask them to fix her order or did she break down crying because they had ruined her life, or perhaps accuse them of being horrible people trying to foist their carnivorous ways on somebody who is trying to live a pure lifestyle?

Because I've met plenty of vegetarians who are perfectly normal people. But I've never met a vegan who didn't love to preach and condemn.  And if she did go on some sort of rant then she deserves mockery just the same as the people who rant about being charged 5 cents for an extra dipping sauce.


Hey! My brother is vegan and he resembles those remarks!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: Noah_Tall: pkjun: Ha ha stupid pushy annoying vegans, always doing dumb snowflake stuff like *reads article* ... going back into a restaurant to ask them to amend an order they got wrong.

Yeah but at least she was really unreasonable about it, like she *reads article* ... got laughed at by the employees, who made fun of her instead of apologising like they would if they had given her, idk, a normal burger instead of a spicy one.

Okay no, but really, this dumb vegan snowflake is really at fault here, I mean why would she even expect that KFC would sell a vegan burger, it's ridiculous, why would she even think--

[i0.wp.com image 540x397]


Okay, well, uh, vegans are dumb and have dumb butts and their butts smell dumb. So there.

Well it really depends on how she asked. Did she really just ask them to fix her order or did she break down crying because they had ruined her life, or perhaps accuse them of being horrible people trying to foist their carnivorous ways on somebody who is trying to live a pure lifestyle?

Because I've met plenty of vegetarians who are perfectly normal people. But I've never met a vegan who didn't love to preach and condemn.  And if she did go on some sort of rant then she deserves mockery just the same as the people who rant about being charged 5 cents for an extra dipping sauce.

Move the goalposts until your imagined interaction puts her in the wrong.


My issue with her choice of establishment is that if she is that serious a vegan, who believes that killing an animal is ethically wrong, then it seems a bit odd to support a business whose main claim to fame is selling chicken.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: Smoking GNU: Which religion is that, exactly?

A UK court has found that "ethical veganism", a philosophy of total nonviolence to animals for any purpose, is entitled to nondiscrimination protection under "religion or strongly held philosophical belief."

This has confused many people on both sides of the issue, vegans and non-vegans alike. It means your boss can't fire you because they disagree with your lifestyle. It doesn't mean that getting the wrong burger is a discrimination issue, or that making fun of people who don't eat meat is illegal hate speech.


LIke any religious fanatics, vegans wish to force their believes on everyone.  That makes them just as dangerous as a jihadis or Westboro church asshole.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: pkjun: Noah_Tall: pkjun: Ha ha stupid pushy annoying vegans, always doing dumb snowflake stuff like *reads article* ... going back into a restaurant to ask them to amend an order they got wrong.

Yeah but at least she was really unreasonable about it, like she *reads article* ... got laughed at by the employees, who made fun of her instead of apologising like they would if they had given her, idk, a normal burger instead of a spicy one.

Okay no, but really, this dumb vegan snowflake is really at fault here, I mean why would she even expect that KFC would sell a vegan burger, it's ridiculous, why would she even think--

[i0.wp.com image 540x397]


Okay, well, uh, vegans are dumb and have dumb butts and their butts smell dumb. So there.

Well it really depends on how she asked. Did she really just ask them to fix her order or did she break down crying because they had ruined her life, or perhaps accuse them of being horrible people trying to foist their carnivorous ways on somebody who is trying to live a pure lifestyle?

Because I've met plenty of vegetarians who are perfectly normal people. But I've never met a vegan who didn't love to preach and condemn.  And if she did go on some sort of rant then she deserves mockery just the same as the people who rant about being charged 5 cents for an extra dipping sauce.

Move the goalposts until your imagined interaction puts her in the wrong.

My issue with her choice of establishment is that if she is that serious a vegan, who believes that killing an animal is ethically wrong, then it seems a bit odd to support a business whose main claim to fame is selling chicken.


I agree she's not an "ethical vegan", the sort of person who builds their whole lifestyle around never contributing to animal suffering. But you don't have to be a strict ethical vegan to not eat meat.

Some people just don't want to eat meat. And if you don't want to eat something, it's pretty normal to go back into a restaurant that served you that something and complain. And if they laugh at you and make fun of you instead of apologising and fixing the mistake, it's pretty normal to think that's out of order.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I_Am_Weasel: fusillade762: Wait, vegan is a religion now?

And she has to know they're not cooking her vegan sandwich patty on a special grill, right?

Imagine there's no religion, it's easy if you fry.
Going Vegan at KFC, I can't imagine why.


...but this ever changing world that we live in, makes you give it a try...their chicken pot pie...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: pkjun: Smoking GNU: Which religion is that, exactly?

A UK court has found that "ethical veganism", a philosophy of total nonviolence to animals for any purpose, is entitled to nondiscrimination protection under "religion or strongly held philosophical belief."

This has confused many people on both sides of the issue, vegans and non-vegans alike. It means your boss can't fire you because they disagree with your lifestyle. It doesn't mean that getting the wrong burger is a discrimination issue, or that making fun of people who don't eat meat is illegal hate speech.

LIke any religious fanatics, vegans wish to force their believes on everyone.  That makes them just as dangerous as a jihadis or Westboro church asshole.


There are a few shades of grey between "I want the burger I ordered" and "I will destroy the infidel who eats a different burger to me."
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Sigh.   I have no problem with people who eat vegan.  Some of the food is actually quite good.

But, it's right in the name "Kentucky FRIED CHICKEN"...I would avoid a place like that if I wanted live a serious Vegan lifestyle.

Though, come to think of it, I guess it's been called just KFC for long enough that some people don't know what that stands for.

Heh, just remembered, a friend in Canada calls Kfarkafrkkers It sounds like that).


Victim Blamer!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Sigh.   I have no problem with people who eat vegan.  Some of the food is actually quite good.

But, it's right in the name "Kentucky FRIED CHICKEN"...I would avoid a place like that if I wanted live a serious Vegan lifestyle.

Though, come to think of it, I guess it's been called just KFC for long enough that some people don't know what that stands for.

Heh, just remembered, a friend in Canada calls Kfarkafrkkers It sounds like that).


Hey, Einstein, some KFCs are now selling vegan burgers so it is perfectly reasonable that a vegan going to KFC and ordering a vegan burger should be served a vegan burger. Or is that concept a bit too complicated for  you?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
(One) day when I was chillin' in Kentucky Fried Chicken
Just mindin' my business, eatin' food and finger lickin'
This chick walked in lookin' strange and kind of funny
Went up to the front with a menu and her money
she didn't walk straight, kind of side to side
She asked this old lady, "Yo, yo, um...is this Kentucky Fried?"
The lady said "Yeah", smiled and she smiled back
She gave a quarter and her order, small fries, Big Mac!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pkjun: OgreMagi: pkjun: Smoking GNU: Which religion is that, exactly?

A UK court has found that "ethical veganism", a philosophy of total nonviolence to animals for any purpose, is entitled to nondiscrimination protection under "religion or strongly held philosophical belief."

This has confused many people on both sides of the issue, vegans and non-vegans alike. It means your boss can't fire you because they disagree with your lifestyle. It doesn't mean that getting the wrong burger is a discrimination issue, or that making fun of people who don't eat meat is illegal hate speech.

LIke any religious fanatics, vegans wish to force their believes on everyone.  That makes them just as dangerous as a jihadis or Westboro church asshole.

There are a few shades of grey between "I want the burger I ordered" and "I will destroy the infidel who eats a different burger to me."


I'm going to assume that not all vegans are radicals, though I've yet to meet a non-radical vegan.  The radical vegans do want to force everyone into their lifestyle and they are willing to use force if necessary.  To them, eating a hamburger is the same as murder and should be dealt with accordingly.  Fortunately, they are too weak to fight.
 
Lt. Cheese Weasel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is why we can't have nice things and why the aliens will never come here and save us.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Sigh.   I have no problem with people who eat vegan.  Some of the food is actually quite good.

But, it's right in the name "Kentucky FRIED CHICKEN"...I would avoid a place like that if I wanted live a serious Vegan lifestyle.


You do realize this is a fictional story, yes?
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't really understand the negativity. Vegans can be wonderful if they are cooked properly.

/I have recipes and bbq sauce
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I can't really get my head around vegan KFC.

Or why a vegan would go there even if they do sell "vegan" food.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whitefangz64: I don't really understand the negativity. Vegans can be wonderful if they are cooked properl /I have recipes and bbq sauce


I don't think you've eaten a vegan in all of your life.  I also doubt the existence of sauce.  People just go on the internet and lie and now it's come to this.  I don't know what to believe anymore.
 
starsrift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Which religion is that, exactly?


I'd assume Buddhism. Pretty weird for the paper to mention it and not flesh out what exactly it was or wasn't the claim. Almost like they want folks to point and laugh at her...

/ good thing she didn't get sick or go into anaphylactic shock. Corporate KFC to drop the hammer on this franchisee in 3...2...
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report