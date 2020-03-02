 Skip to content
(Twitter)   HHS Secretary Azar: The threat to everyone is low, unless you've been exposed; then it's high   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
require PDA [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's wicked smart!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The ground is dry, unless it rains. Then it's wet.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just yesterday he said Americans should be treated as adults on this, then pulls a kindergarten teacher boner like that.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was listening to the press conferenc. The amount of sucking each other's dicks was pretty palpable, but only second to the dick sucking of Trump.  Azar was even chuckling at one point.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If Trump takes a big political hit from his shiatty response to this pandemic, how long before the election will he call a national emergency and close the polls for the public health?

Two weeks?  One? Three days?
 
netizencain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Id like to see his source material.  Are there charts... pie charts... that I can review to better understand this ground breaking statement
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: Just yesterday he said Americans should be treated as adults on this, then pulls a kindergarten teacher boner like that.


Hes just mad because he is still stuck in kinderzeit
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Just yesterday he said Americans should be treated as adults on this, then pulls a kindergarten teacher boner like that.


A what?
 
neongoats
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Just yesterday he said Americans should be treated as adults on this, then pulls a kindergarten teacher boner like that.


What kind of farked up kindergarten did you go to?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Neither healthy or human.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Plane crashes are almost never a problem for Americans unless they are one of the 200 or fewer people on the flight.

In a country of 350 million those are very strong odds against coming to harm. That's why I support God Emperor Trump as he has disbanded the FAA and NTSB.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My chances of being stung by a scorpion this year is low in PA.  If I encounter a scorpion for some reason or another, my chances much higher.

/No scorpions in PA yet, give it a week.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Ambivalence: Just yesterday he said Americans should be treated as adults on this, then pulls a kindergarten teacher boner like that.

A what?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, this is fine, then.

No only is he Azar, he's the worst Tsar.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: My chances of being stung by a scorpion this year is low in PA.  If I encounter a scorpion for some reason or another, my chances much higher.

/No scorpions in PA yet, give it a week.


Will the scorpion have a boner?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rick Romero reporting live from outside the CDC
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Mister Buttons: My chances of being stung by a scorpion this year is low in PA.  If I encounter a scorpion for some reason or another, my chances much higher.

/No scorpions in PA yet, give it a week.

Will the scorpion have a boner?


Just a little prick
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He received a BA degree summa cum laude with highest honors in government and economics from Dartmouth College in 1988.  He earned a J.D. degree at the Yale Law School in 1991,

If I want to know how much a free vaccine would impact the marketplace or get a legal opinion on a hold-harmless clause, I'll ask Azar. The idea that anyone is asking this no-talent ass clown for information regarding medical risk is insane. He might as well get Dr. Jenny McCarthy up there to take questions.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Testing to see who is who would raise the number of cases, so we aren't doing that.
 
poodebunker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, a big ole DUH.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, the incidence of spontaneous genesis of the SARS COV-2 virus is low.  Good to know
 
mikalmd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

enry: I was listening to the press conferenc. The amount of sucking each other's dicks was pretty palpable, but only second to the dick sucking of Trump.  Azar was even chuckling at one point.


Trump  must have written his statement for him .. The rest of the world also laughs at Impeached Trump ..
 
rudemix
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thank goodness we brought in businessmen and threw out the rest. When I want information on a virus I don't want some egghead, liberal educated, pointy headed doctor. I want it from a guy with a law degree who's made a lot of money!
 
oopsboom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
veale728
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Just yesterday he said Americans should be treated as adults on this, then pulls a kindergarten teacher boner like that.


Yes, Special Agent, this comment right here.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

neongoats: Ambivalence: Just yesterday he said Americans should be treated as adults on this, then pulls a kindergarten teacher boner like that.

What kind of farked up kindergarten did you go to?


I had a kindergarten teacher tell us that summer and winter were caused by being closer to and farther from the sun. The point being a kindergarten teacher can make shiat up and nobody will call them on it.
 
ongbok
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is the sound of a man who is being extremely careful with his words because he is not only afraid of being fired, but also publicly screamed at by a person with the mentality of a 3rd grader and harassed by his followers
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
if i never get it is it...
because i was never exposed
or have a natural immunity to it....???


/or that i don't lick my fingers.
 
Report