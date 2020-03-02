 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   Man allegedly harasses woman with unwanted dick pics, leading to criminal charges. For her   (independent.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Sick, United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, sexual images of Ms McBurnie, Melissa McBurnie, American woman, Independent Premium Comments, Ms McBurnie  
•       •       •

637 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2020 at 11:31 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why would you go to the UAE for vacation if you're a woman in the first place?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: Why would you go to the UAE for vacation if you're a woman in the first place?


Because she knows the only way to get cretinbob's attention is to show up in a soon-to-be-redlit thread on Fark.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You go to UAE you spin the wheel to see if something bad will happen to you.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sending unsolicited dick pics is how I get laid. Last time that I got some was in 2012.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ms McBurnie had been arrested for slander

If dick pick guy was the only recipient of the email how can that possibly be slander?   How can it be damaging to his reputation if no one else can see it?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: You go to UAE you spin the wheel to see what bad thing will happen to you.


FTFY
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
in United Arab Emirates

Not even once.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SansNeural: cretinbob: Why would you go to the UAE for vacation if you're a woman in the first place?

Because she knows the only way to get cretinbob's attention is to show up in a soon-to-be-redlit thread on Fark.


It got green lighted
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Ms McBurnie had been arrested for slander

If dick pick guy was the only recipient of the email how can that possibly be slander?   How can it be damaging to his reputation if no one else can see it?


It's the Middle East.  Women are always in the wrong.
 
EL EM
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Why would you go to the UAE for vacation if you're a woman in the first place?


You question is eight words too long.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cman: Sending unsolicited dick pics is how I get laid. Last time that I got some was in 2012.


Back in my days, I got my share of getting laid with that method.  I am too old now.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Become a single issue voter, like me.  As of this moment, I will only vote for politicians, even local ones, that vow to nuke the UAE for women's rights.  We need to nuke the UAE and send a message to every other country on earth.  Either respect women or get nuked.
 
King Something
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
'Muriates.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why would you go to the UAE?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Why would you go to the UAE?


I got offered a high paying job in Dubai. Like serious FU money, like 4 times whatI make now.

The offer also included my wife going with me and the company would pay her an allowance.

But the company was all "now I know you are married, but you and your wife cannot be lovey dovey in public".

My wife is always holding my hand, kissing me, hand in my pocket, drinking out of my glass, etc.

It is just natural behavior for us as loving couple.  We would have both been in jail in less than a week.

I also was more scared of what would happen if my wife tried to touch me and I batted her hand away.
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When will white women learn to avoid mid-eastern men esp in mid-eastern countries.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
so an entitled California woman has an affair with a married Egyptian man and now she's crying because mean men are trying to teach her that her actions have consequences.

if only there were some way that this all could've been avoided.

but making the right choices doesn't warrant clicks on the Gram.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cman: Sending unsolicited dick pics is how I get laid. Last time that I got some was in 2012.


That happens when your ball sack is dangling between your knees...

/briefs... keep the little buggers unstretched
//doesn't work
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FlyingBacon: SansNeural: cretinbob: Why would you go to the UAE for vacation if you're a woman in the first place?

Because she knows the only way to get cretinbob's attention is to show up in a soon-to-be-redlit thread on Fark.

It got green lighted


No skin off my anus, but too bad for her an' ol' bob gettin together.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report