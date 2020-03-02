 Skip to content
(Metro)   Remnants of Eighties beach picnic, unearthed by windstorm near Liverpool, include old sweet wrappers, crisp packets, juice boxes, fizzy drink cans, and 1983-dated loaf of bread. Further discoveries will have to await a New Wave   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Declassify Issue
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ha! New wave. And by the looks of that plastic, I believe we've been blinded by science! Weird science! Lies! Lies! Lies! The plastic doesn't degrade - abracadabra!
 
puffy999
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Ha! New wave. And by the looks of that plastic, I believe we've been blinded by science! Weird science! Lies! Lies! Lies! The plastic doesn't degrade - abracadabra!


All you do is Talk Talk. Talk talk talk talk.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I kid of course. Whhen it comes to generational music references, I just can't get enough. I just can't get enough.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Steve Miller Band - Abracadabra
Youtube tY8B0uQpwZs
 
i ignore u
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jusoda, manufactured by A.G. Barr.

This bag of trash isn't just from another time, it's from another reality.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
More like drinks and salty snacks , where are the bones?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Liverpool, 1980s, so full of glamour
Liverpool 1980's - Archive Film 43573
Youtube kw8JaRM9r-4
 
carkiller
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did they find my INXS mixed tape?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And you may ask yourself, well, HOW DID THAT GET HERE?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some experts believe A Flock of Seagulls broke up the party. Others think it was the Police. The General Public may never know.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Get out of here, mate
 
Report