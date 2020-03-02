 Skip to content
(Guardian) Husband of L.A. DA stands his ground with Black Lives Matter protesters.
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's lucky there wasn't a cop there.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We were shocked," Abdullah told the Guardian after the incident, which happened just after 5.30am local time. "We were extremely polite.


5:30 AM?  Fark off.  Your point is no longer valid.
 
Snaps [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He says he's sorry so we're cool now right?
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is amazing levels of irony.  Unbelievable.  That's just amazing.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: "We were shocked," Abdullah told the Guardian after the incident, which happened just after 5.30am local time. "We were extremely polite.


5:30 AM?  Fark off.  Your point is no longer valid.


This.  You show up before it's daylight, you're not being "polite".
 
tpmchris
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dittybopper: SoundOfOneHandWanking: "We were shocked," Abdullah told the Guardian after the incident, which happened just after 5.30am local time. "We were extremely polite.


5:30 AM?  Fark off.  Your point is no longer valid.

This.  You show up before it's daylight, you're not being "polite".


Not only that but knocking on the man's door too.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jackie Lacey is facing a tough re-election fight this week

Her husband may have just relieved her of that burden.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If it is BLM vs an African american DA, the power stack dynamics says we have to choose BLM.  Especially if she is cis gender.  Now, if you have a Muslim lesbian woman, then we might have a power stack toss up.  We flip a coin.  But we don't.  So by the law of intersectional power stack dynamics, BLM is the side we have to be on.

Therefore, the husband pulling a gun on BLM makes him of the trump.  And now he must be doxxed and shamed and driven from society.  He is of the trump and that makes him part of the body of the Hitler.  Alert antifa and tell the cops to stay out of the way of justice.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This about sums up my reaction:

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: He's lucky there wasn't a cop there.


His wife doesn't prosecute cops who shoot people, the cops know that.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: If it is BLM vs an African american DA, the power stack dynamics says we have to choose BLM.  Especially if she is cis gender.  Now, if you have a Muslim lesbian woman, then we might have a power stack toss up.  We flip a coin.  But we don't.  So by the law of intersectional power stack dynamics, BLM is the side we have to be on.

Therefore, the husband pulling a gun on BLM makes him of the trump.  And now he must be doxxed and shamed and driven from society.  He is of the trump and that makes him part of the body of the Hitler.  Alert antifa and tell the cops to stay out of the way of justice.


Wait:  BLM as in Black Lives Matter, or BLM as in Bureau of Land Management?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"LA has consistently ranked as one of the deadliest regions in America for police violence, with one analysis finding that police shoot, on average, one person every five days. Since 2013, when Lacey became DA, more than 500 people have been killed by on-duty officers in the county or died in custody. But Lacey has consistently refused to file charges against police, even in cases when police leaders have called for prosecution."

Sounds like she needs to go, I hope they're successful in punting her ass out the door. Fark her husband for pointing a weapon at people too.
 
crinz83
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
LA-D-DA

jillcon.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
GodComplex
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dittybopper: SoundOfOneHandWanking: "We were shocked," Abdullah told the Guardian after the incident, which happened just after 5.30am local time. "We were extremely polite.


5:30 AM?  Fark off.  Your point is no longer valid.

This.  You show up before it's daylight, you're not being "polite".


What reasonable person comes knocking at you door at the asscrack of dawn looking to have a conversation? Even the Mormoms wait until after breakfast.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That was one gutsy protester.

Trespassing onto someone's property and menacing them is actually a good way to get yourself killed.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: "We were shocked," Abdullah told the Guardian after the incident, which happened just after 5.30am local time. "We were extremely polite.


5:30 AM?  Fark off.  Your point is no longer valid.


This. It wasn't polite when you went to their home. It was even less so when you did it at 5:30AM.

It was, however, *extremely* polite that he warned you. Be grateful, and take the farking hint.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"...who has long faced scrutiny for refusing to prosecute officers who kill civilians"


Fark her.  Too bad a protester didn't pull out a gun of their own and cap him in the face.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dittybopper: SoundOfOneHandWanking: "We were shocked," Abdullah told the Guardian after the incident, which happened just after 5.30am local time. "We were extremely polite.


5:30 AM?  Fark off.  Your point is no longer valid.

This.  You show up before it's daylight, you're not being "polite".


Damn those protestors. Why can't they make their protests comfortable for the people they're protesting!
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "LA has consistently ranked as one of the deadliest regions in America for police violence, with one analysis finding that police shoot, on average, one person every five days. Since 2013, when Lacey became DA, more than 500 people have been killed by on-duty officers in the county or died in custody. But Lacey has consistently refused to file charges against police, even in cases when police leaders have called for prosecution."

Sounds like she needs to go, I hope they're successful in punting her ass out the door. Fark her husband for pointing a weapon at people too.


We will be. She's done.
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Fark her.  Too bad a protester didn't pull out a gun of their own and cap him in the face.


That would have been tragic.  Such an action would invalidate Black Lives Matter and opened a revenge campaign by the DA and the police.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GodComplex: dittybopper: SoundOfOneHandWanking: "We were shocked," Abdullah told the Guardian after the incident, which happened just after 5.30am local time. "We were extremely polite.


5:30 AM?  Fark off.  Your point is no longer valid.

This.  You show up before it's daylight, you're not being "polite".

What reasonable person comes knocking at you door at the asscrack of dawn looking to have a conversation? Even the Mormoms wait until after breakfast.


Obviously they're obnoxious assholes, but if it was okay to brandish firearms at people just for being obnoxious assholes a lot of us would never get anything else done. We have to think of the economy here.
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, I voted for Jackie - but if she'd planned a scenario to torpedo her campaign, this would be it.
What was that damn hothead thinking?
Of course, at this point it might be too late to influence the race, but it is a close one.
That was really dumb.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: "...who has long faced scrutiny for refusing to prosecute officers who kill civilians"


Fark her.  Too bad a protester didn't pull out a gun of their own and cap him in the face.


You show up before dawn uninvited and shoot someone, you're the bad guy.  End of farkin' story.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: "We were shocked," Abdullah told the Guardian after the incident, which happened just after 5.30am local time. "We were extremely polite.


5:30 AM?  Fark off.  Your point is no longer valid.


Black sleep matters.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: If it is BLM vs an African american DA, the power stack dynamics says we have to choose BLM.  Especially if she is cis gender.  Now, if you have a Muslim lesbian woman, then we might have a power stack toss up.  We flip a coin.  But we don't.  So by the law of intersectional power stack dynamics, BLM is the side we have to be on.

Therefore, the husband pulling a gun on BLM makes him of the trump.  And now he must be doxxed and shamed and driven from society.  He is of the trump and that makes him part of the body of the Hitler.  Alert antifa and tell the cops to stay out of the way of justice.


Um, just a point...  If they are at his door odds are he has been Doxxed already...

/ Just saying
 
Mouser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: That was one gutsy protester.

Trespassing onto someone's property and menacing them is actually a good way to get yourself killed.


And no jury would convict him.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dittybopper: AmbassadorBooze: If it is BLM vs an African american DA, the power stack dynamics says we have to choose BLM.  Especially if she is cis gender.  Now, if you have a Muslim lesbian woman, then we might have a power stack toss up.  We flip a coin.  But we don't.  So by the law of intersectional power stack dynamics, BLM is the side we have to be on.

Therefore, the husband pulling a gun on BLM makes him of the trump.  And now he must be doxxed and shamed and driven from society.  He is of the trump and that makes him part of the body of the Hitler.  Alert antifa and tell the cops to stay out of the way of justice.

Wait:  BLM as in Black Lives Matter, or BLM as in Bureau of Land Management?


Those are different groups?

Things suddenly make a lot more sense now.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What an idiot.  Everybody knows it's "get off my lawn" not "get off my porch".  Damn kids...
 
GodComplex
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: GodComplex: dittybopper: SoundOfOneHandWanking: "We were shocked," Abdullah told the Guardian after the incident, which happened just after 5.30am local time. "We were extremely polite.


5:30 AM?  Fark off.  Your point is no longer valid.

This.  You show up before it's daylight, you're not being "polite".

What reasonable person comes knocking at you door at the asscrack of dawn looking to have a conversation? Even the Mormoms wait until after breakfast.

Obviously they're obnoxious assholes, but if it was okay to brandish firearms at people just for being obnoxious assholes a lot of us would never get anything else done. We have to think of the economy here.


I would consider waking someone up in such a manner to be assault myself. My only condemnation is that he had a handgun and not a shotgun.
 
tasteme
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whenIsayGO
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I support what the BLM protesters are fighting for, but showing up with a group of hostile people at the ass-crack of dawn at someone's private home is about as close as I will ever come to thinking someone has a right to brandish a weapon to defend their home. Especially considering they were probably roused from sleep, and had no idea WTF was going on.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mouser: studebaker hoch: That was one gutsy protester.

Trespassing onto someone's property and menacing them is actually a good way to get yourself killed.

And no jury would convict him.


Wonder if they'd Rodney King it and move the trial to Simi Valley. Or they could hold it in Inglewood and he'd get life. It's amazing how flexible and geographical truth and justice is.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Seroodly tho, screw this constant inference that protests absolutely have to be peaceful and polite. I'm so sick and tired of people jumping to the conclusion that a protest is invalid the moment they raise their voice or act out about how angry they are.

If you look at Antifa sparring with Nazis, or people vandalizing Mike Bloomberg's offices, or Nazis running over counter protestors with cars, and THAT'S the moment you're like "hmm, something is wrong here," you're just politically tone deaf.
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Seroodly tho, screw this constant inference that protests absolutely have to be peaceful and polite. I'm so sick and tired of people jumping to the conclusion that a protest is invalid the moment they raise their voice or act out about how angry they are.

If you look at Antifa sparring with Nazis, or people vandalizing Mike Bloomberg's offices, or Nazis running over counter protestors with cars, and THAT'S the moment you're like "hmm, something is wrong here," you're just politically tone deaf.


See?!  BOTH SIDES ARE BAD.

ah... what was your point again?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Thunderpickle: MattytheMouse: Seroodly tho, screw this constant inference that protests absolutely have to be peaceful and polite. I'm so sick and tired of people jumping to the conclusion that a protest is invalid the moment they raise their voice or act out about how angry they are.

If you look at Antifa sparring with Nazis, or people vandalizing Mike Bloomberg's offices, or Nazis running over counter protestors with cars, and THAT'S the moment you're like "hmm, something is wrong here," you're just politically tone deaf.

See?!  BOTH SIDES ARE BAD.

ah... what was your point again?


Punch Nazis.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The more you eat the more you fart:


...Too bad a protester didn't pull out a gun of their own and cap him in the face.

This is why you never brandish weapons.   You're just asking for someone to shoot you first, claiming you were pointing a gun at them.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dittybopper: AmbassadorBooze: If it is BLM vs an African american DA, the power stack dynamics says we have to choose BLM.  Especially if she is cis gender.  Now, if you have a Muslim lesbian woman, then we might have a power stack toss up.  We flip a coin.  But we don't.  So by the law of intersectional power stack dynamics, BLM is the side we have to be on.

Therefore, the husband pulling a gun on BLM makes him of the trump.  And now he must be doxxed and shamed and driven from society.  He is of the trump and that makes him part of the body of the Hitler.  Alert antifa and tell the cops to stay out of the way of justice.

Wait:  BLM as in Black Lives Matter, or BLM as in Bureau of Land Management?


Either one.
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: ... Punch Nazis.


Of course.  Can I shoot them if they are at my house before dawn?  And somehow NOT be the bad guy (a German shooting an American Nazi -- I'm sure some would see that as being somehow twisted)?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If a bunch of people are hanging out in the dark on my front porch I'm going to call the cops but you had better believe I'll have a gun ready inside just in case. Protesting at a home stops at the sidewalk you don't have a right to move your group to the front door and you sure as shiat don't have the right to do it at 5am. There is no way you are doing anything but harassing and threatening someone when you are on their private property especially that early in the morning. They were looking for a reaction to post online and get clicks and they got it but they are lucky somebody didn't get killed.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GodComplex: I would consider waking someone up in such a manner to be assault myself. My only condemnation is that he had a handgun and not a shotgun.


Yeah, but your wife isn't in a close race for district attorney with 48 hours of voting left to go.
It might have been wiser for him to take a more laid-back approach.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pro Tip: No matter your issue or passion for it, no matter who's right or wrong...

When a man with a gun tells you to get off his porch, elsewhere yourself.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: AmbassadorBooze: If it is BLM vs an African american DA, the power stack dynamics says we have to choose BLM.  Especially if she is cis gender.  Now, if you have a Muslim lesbian woman, then we might have a power stack toss up.  We flip a coin.  But we don't.  So by the law of intersectional power stack dynamics, BLM is the side we have to be on.

Therefore, the husband pulling a gun on BLM makes him of the trump.  And now he must be doxxed and shamed and driven from society.  He is of the trump and that makes him part of the body of the Hitler.  Alert antifa and tell the cops to stay out of the way of justice.

Um, just a point...  If they are at his door odds are he has been Doxxed already...

/ Just saying


Good.  Now we need to alert antifa, and tell the cops to stand down.  They have person of the body of Hitler in their midst.  She and her husband need to be exiled to a state of the chuds.  They don't deserve a state of light and love like CA.  They deserve Missouri.  Or west Virginia.  Or Utah.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: "We were shocked," Abdullah told the Guardian after the incident, which happened just after 5.30am local time. "We were extremely polite.


5:30 AM?  Fark off.  Your point is no longer valid.


Definitely better to wait until they've left to go to work.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Thunderpickle: MattytheMouse: ... Punch Nazis.

Of course.  Can I shoot them if they are at my house before dawn?  And somehow NOT be the bad guy (a German shooting an American Nazi -- I'm sure some would see that as being somehow twisted)?


If you had a bunch of Nazis on your lawn, that'd be a wholly different context than a bunch of people protesting the fact that you don't hold murderers accountable.
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jso2897: GodComplex: I would consider waking someone up in such a manner to be assault myself. My only condemnation is that he had a handgun and not a shotgun.

Yeah, but your wife isn't in a close race for district attorney with 48 hours of voting left to go.
It might have been wiser for him to take a more laid-back approach.


I think that because he opened the door with his gun in hand, that he became aggressive.  if he believed himself to be really threatened, then he should have stayed behind the door and called the police.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lostcat: SoundOfOneHandWanking: "We were shocked," Abdullah told the Guardian after the incident, which happened just after 5.30am local time. "We were extremely polite.


5:30 AM?  Fark off.  Your point is no longer valid.

Definitely better to wait until they've left to go to work.


If the problem is with the job she is doing protest at her office.
 
little big man
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You always bring muffins when you protest before dawn at someone's private residence:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Thunderpickle: MattytheMouse: Seroodly tho, screw this constant inference that protests absolutely have to be peaceful and polite. I'm so sick and tired of people jumping to the conclusion that a protest is invalid the moment they raise their voice or act out about how angry they are.

If you look at Antifa sparring with Nazis, or people vandalizing Mike Bloomberg's offices, or Nazis running over counter protestors with cars, and THAT'S the moment you're like "hmm, something is wrong here," you're just politically tone deaf.

See?!  BOTH SIDES ARE BAD.

ah... what was your point again?

Punch Nazis.


If that's the way you want to do it, don't biatch when they punch back.  Or run your ass over, tough guy.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Thunderpickle: MattytheMouse: ... Punch Nazis.

Of course.  Can I shoot them if they are at my house before dawn?  And somehow NOT be the bad guy (a German shooting an American Nazi -- I'm sure some would see that as being somehow twisted)?


Check your power stack dynamics first.  Are you a cis white male shooting a person below you on the power stack?  If so, you are the Nazi.  The person higher on the power stack is the Nazi.  Now, in tfa, there are complications, since the DA is an African american woman, but she sides with the cops so she gains some points on the power stack.  And she is apparently cis gendered.  That doesn't help her case.  So when she and her cis male husband is paired against BLM, she and her husband are higher on the power stack, since they are of the system of oppression.  Therefore by pointing a gun at BLM, they certify they are of the body of Hitler.  Instead of being allies.  They must be exiled.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: lostcat: SoundOfOneHandWanking: "We were shocked," Abdullah told the Guardian after the incident, which happened just after 5.30am local time. "We were extremely polite.


5:30 AM?  Fark off.  Your point is no longer valid.

Definitely better to wait until they've left to go to work.

If the problem is with the job she is doing protest at her office.


Yes yes... The international rules for polite protest have been violated. Point well taken.

Counterpoint:  Cops are murdering black kids and getting away with it because she won't prosecute them.
 
