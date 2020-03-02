 Skip to content
(Montana Standard)   Man shot in Butte with a crossbow hospitalized with chest wound. That's one long arrow   (mtstandard.com) divider line
13
    More: Asinine, Bow, Archery, block of Silver Bow Boulevard, alleged victim, Dan Aykroyd, Residence in English family law, Silver Bow County, Montana, Crossbow  
13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
NakedReporta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Outstanding, subby
 
invictus2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wound with what, twine?
Wound up where, Albuquerque?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I winched and laughed.  Well done, Subby.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I would hope he finally got the point.
 
ProdigalSigh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Crossbows fire bolts, not arrows.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In The Butt Bob!
Youtube 2naTw9y7zsE
 
slackananda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ProdigalSigh: Crossbows fire bolts, not arrows.
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 245x154]


I have no quarrel with you pointing that out.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ProdigalSigh: Crossbows fire bolts, not arrows.
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 245x154]


What a fired Bolt may look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ProdigalSigh: Crossbows fire bolts, not arrows.
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 245x154]


What a firebolt may look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Quarrel, subby. A crossbow bolt is called a quarrel. You're going to have to repeat Shadiversity.
 
puffy999
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Teehee
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Report