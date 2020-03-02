 Skip to content
(The Drive) Russian troops in Syria upgraded from "Observers" to "Human Shields" (thedrive.com)
18
    Turkey, Turkish military, Russian troops, Syrian Air Force combat jets, Syrian dictator Bashar Al Assad, Syrian government, dozens of Turkish troops  
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is an escalation
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: This is an escalation


Yes it is and bad things are bound to happen even with the best of intentions (we only kill our declared enemy).
Syria is a got damn mess and it has been for a long time This doesn't bode well.
So more of the same.

Turkey and Russia's aims are almost diametrically apposed.
Syria is farked. The only real questions are  how hard, for how long and who will pull the strings.

The Russians have been propping up the regime's air force and have so far gotten away with it, despite evidence proof to the contrary. This has been conveniently ignored by all players.
That is classic.

Now Turkey wants the U.S and NATO to commit to their cause after showing no little fidelity. No way NATO will go for that. Trump is an idiot so who knows what he will do.

All Turkey would have to do is OK a couple of trump branded properties and resorts at  Antalya  and along the Southern coast  to make it happen.
A few smallish air bases is a small price to pay.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope the EU is ready for the next wave.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Times like this I harken back to the days when we had the best diplomatic corps in the world and the respect of foreign leaders.

Now I hope that coronavirus is enough to handle this.

/we're boned.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How in the f--k does a Turkish forward air controller know there's Russians embedded in that juicy convoy he just found?

And how does a Russian get sent out with a Syrian convoy? Who gets chosen for that duty?

Sergeant: "I need two volunteers!"
Private: "What for sergeant?"
Sergeant: "I need one volunteer!"

This is an escalation all right.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they HAVE taken over the American role in Syria?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid war zone games, win stupid bodybag prizes.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this unusual for Russian troops?

I hear they make good radiation shields too.
 
washburn777
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Is this unusual for Russian troops?

I hear they make good radiation shields too.



The special ops guys make great shields against pesky journalists too.  So very strong, the angry little man who can't read a negative word against him.
 
Saiga410 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rassleholic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One day the great EuropeanWorld War will come out of some damned foolish thing in the BalkansMiddle East.

-Otto von Bismarck
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Afghanistan 2: Russian Boogaloo
 
King Something
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Is this unusual for Russian troops?

I hear they make good radiation shields too.


Radiation is a hoax, perpetuated by the radiation suit industry.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We should send in NATO troops and destroy assad and if Putin wants to play ball, wreck his ass too, farking murdering scumbag this guy is, he gets away with everything he does, never has any consequences, its farking ridiculous.

He attacked the UK with chemical weapons, nothing happens. He rigs the US election, nothing happens. He attacks Ukraine for 4 years, nothing happens. He annexes crimea? Nothing happens.

/yeah some BS sanctions happened but its really nothing in the end
//the only good Putin is a dead one
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lolmao500: We should send in NATO troops and destroy assad and if Putin wants to play ball, wreck his ass too, farking murdering scumbag this guy is, he gets away with everything he does, never has any consequences, its farking ridiculous.

He attacked the UK with chemical weapons, nothing happens. He rigs the US election, nothing happens. He attacks Ukraine for 4 years, nothing happens. He annexes crimea? Nothing happens.

/yeah some BS sanctions happened but its really nothing in the end
//the only good Putin is a dead one


He's old.  Maybe the Coronavirus will get him.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thing is, Trump has been pretty good about withdrawing Americans from the shiatstorm that is the Middle East. He's cool with drone strikes, but no boots.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Russians soldiers as human shields, because you know that unarmed children in hospitals is not a human shield by Russian or Syrian standards.  That's what "asymmetrical war" means.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The enemy of my enemy sometimes makes for sh*tty allies.

Enjoy the crab-bucket, Vlad.

/Pro-Tip: Turkey is no one's friend but their own.
 
