Still, everyone should acquaint themselves with the three early warning signs of Covid-19: one, rigor mortis; two, a rotting smell; three, occasional drowsiness. Possibly also erections lasting longer than four hours
    More: Followup, Common cold, Respiratory disease, Public Health Agency of Canada, Influenza, patients self-quarantine, face masks, sick person, country's COVID-19 situation  
557 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 02 Mar 2020 at 5:35 PM



elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Last Monday, the head of Iran's counter-coronavirus task force told reporters that the country's COVID-19 situation was "almost stable."
One day later, he tested positive for the virus himself.

some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i have it, i will go to all of trumps rallies
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not one corpse that I had to process had a boner, subby.   Not one.    Methinks you've not had much exposure to corpses.
 
scotzrewl
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [top10films.co.uk image 500x272]


I see this has been covered.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Not one corpse that I had to process had a boner, subby.   Not one.    Methinks you've not had much exposure to corpses.


And....SCENE!
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Trump's on it.
https://tinyurl.com/u3alxka

He now knows what a vaccine is. We're all set.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why did I have to scroll down 9 miles on that page to read anything?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Not one corpse that I had to process had a boner, subby.   Not one.    Methinks you've not had much exposure to corpses.


Badafuco
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What about pants shiatting? Where is that in the warning signs because I trusted a fart and my butt more than coughed.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tell me more about this erections thing...
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't forget the anal leakage.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At the first suspicious sign, make sure you go to an ER and sit in the waiting room for a few hours to give everybody a chance to get it or get it yourself if you don't already have it.
 
Badafuco
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Not one corpse that I had to process had a boner, subby.   Not one.    Methinks you've not had much exposure to corpses.


Or you haven't had exposure to enough of them to see a Corpse Boner.
;p
 
Hachitori
‘’ less than a minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: i have it, i will go to all of trumps rallies


Yeah, it's been done before but not as many times as the "Go to a Trump Rally" Joke
 
