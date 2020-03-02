 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSTP St. Paul)   At this rate, everyone in Washington will be dead 28 days later   (kstp.com) divider line
160
    More: Followup, Health care, Iran, new cases, Andrew Cuomo, health officials, Health care provider, death toll, world capitals  
•       •       •

2348 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 02 Mar 2020 at 3:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



160 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
consequenceofsound.netView Full Size
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never been to Washington.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Fett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in the Seattle are and was due to travel to Seoul for business, but my company called if off to be safe....
 
stevenboof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have liked to have seen Montana Washington
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"
even as new cases in China dropped to their lowest level in six weeks.
A shift in the crisis appeared to be taking shape, as hundreds of patients were released from hospitals at the epicenter of the outbreak in China"

Yeah. Sure. Absolutely.
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of us that live through it, we may be able to afford an apartment after the culling reduces demand.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's just the blue states. trump will save us
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm WFH today, but was just called in for an important F2F meeting at 2.

I need your thoughts and prayers.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO's chief of emergencies, pointed out that even regions that have taken less aggressive measures than the extraordinary lockdowns implemented by China have managed to keep the virus in check. Ryan said that because COVID-19 is not as easily transmitted as the flu, "it offers us a glimmer ... that this virus can be suppressed and contained."

As I recall, it's more contagious than the average flu, so that glimmer is smaller.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I reiterate elsewhere, the ones that are generally dying are the elderly and those with compromised immune systems but lets make everyone panic instead.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to crack open the heads of our neighbors and feast on the goo inside?
 
RealDawgsWearPurple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh goody, the six deaths are at Evergreen Hospital. Where a loved one is getting radiation treatment after having had a cancerous tumor removed.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how long it'll take for the stock markets to react...
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

epyonyx: As I reiterate elsewhere, the ones that are generally dying are the elderly and those with compromised immune systems but lets make everyone panic instead.


Yeah, my buddy who just finished chemo is relieved by that.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Fett: I live in the Seattle are and was due to travel to Seoul for business, but my company called if off to be safe....


For you or for them?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ryan said that because COVID-19 is not as easily transmitted as the flu,"

I heard it was more contagious than the flu.
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Time to crack open the heads of our neighbors and feast on the goo inside?


This is Seattle, we only eat our organic free range neighbors.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Fett: I live in the Seattle are and was due to travel to Seoul for business, but my company called if off to be safe....


For Korea's sake?
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Fett: I live in the Seattle are and was due to travel to Seoul for business, but my company called if off to be safe....


I fly out to Seattle on Wednesday for a wedding in Vancouver, hoping things don't completely blow up before I get home..
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to live in Kirkland, during my teenage years. Until now, the city was best known for the eponymous Costco brand and the Little League World Series team that was the subject of an ESPN 30 for 30. This'll really put us on the map.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eventually it'll reach the homeless, solving that problem.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO's chief of emergencies, pointed out that even regions that have taken less aggressive measures than the extraordinary lockdowns implemented by China have managed to keep the virus in check. Ryan said that because COVID-19 is not as easily transmitted as the flu, "it offers us a glimmer ... that this virus can be suppressed and contained."

As I recall, it's more contagious than the average flu, so that glimmer is smaller.


Yup its 2-3 times more contagious and this guy is WHO's chief of emergency... was this dumbfark chosen by Trump or what
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The question I have, is anyone watching the bodies at the morgue.  That's how this always starts.  You have a virus, folks die, they tuck the bodies in the morgue...and you get 10 seasons of the Walking Dead
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamTomJoad: The Fett: I live in the Seattle are and was due to travel to Seoul for business, but my company called if off to be safe....

For Korea's sake?


Once the whiskey runs out, yes.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, Evergreen Hospital even sounds like the sorta hospital that would be the central point in an apocalyptic outbreak novel
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rohar: Weatherkiss: Time to crack open the heads of our neighbors and feast on the goo inside?

This is Seattle, we only eat our organic free range neighbors.


I don't mind granolas with a little milk.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: hissatsu: Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO's chief of emergencies, pointed out that even regions that have taken less aggressive measures than the extraordinary lockdowns implemented by China have managed to keep the virus in check. Ryan said that because COVID-19 is not as easily transmitted as the flu, "it offers us a glimmer ... that this virus can be suppressed and contained."

As I recall, it's more contagious than the average flu, so that glimmer is smaller.

Yup its 2-3 times more contagious and this guy is WHO's chief of emergency... was this dumbfark chosen by Trump or what


Nah, the WHO is like the UN for health science

Lets face it, the only people confident enough to lead are usually unaware of their own ignorance. Smart people never choose to lead.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

epyonyx: As I reiterate elsewhere, the ones that are generally dying are the elderly and those with compromised immune systems but lets make everyone panic instead.


So this is part of the fix for Social Security?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm WFH today, but was just called in for an important F2F meeting at 2.

I need your thoughts and prayers.


I pray that someday I will be able to understand your business acronyms without looking them up.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean if I walk into a DC bank, or maybe the Smithsonian with the proper gear gear I can make out like a bandit?

I've always wanted a one of a kind souvenir from the Smithsonian.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging by California, sooner rather than later is a good time to stock up on toilet paper.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's in New Hampshire now. Live free or die, I guess.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO's chief of emergencies, pointed out that even regions that have taken less aggressive measures than the extraordinary lockdowns implemented by China have managed to keep the virus in check. Ryan said that because COVID-19 is not as easily transmitted as the flu, "it offers us a glimmer ... that this virus can be suppressed and contained."

As I recall, it's more contagious than the average flu, so that glimmer is smaller.


Uhh. yeah. Given the paucity of good data, it seems pretty likely that the transmissibility is higher than the numbers suggest, and that the mortality is probably lower.  So both good and bad.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: The Fett: I live in the Seattle are and was due to travel to Seoul for business, but my company called if off to be safe....

I fly out to Seattle on Wednesday for a wedding in Vancouver, hoping things don't completely blow up before I get home..


What happens if they blow up in Van, there's a large Chinese population there.
 
RealDawgsWearPurple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobobolinskii: Does this mean if I walk into a DC bank, or maybe the Smithsonian with the proper gear gear I can make out like a bandit?

I've always wanted a one of a kind souvenir from the Smithsonian.


Maybe this will finally get people to stop confusing Washington State with Washington DC!

/silver lining?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

epyonyx: As I reiterate elsewhere, the ones that are generally dying are the elderly and those with compromised immune systems but lets make everyone panic instead.


If everyone else didnt have any contact with the elderly and those with compromised immune systems I'd agree but then there's reality.

So I guess you put the elderly and sick people lives below everyone else uh?

/as someone with family members under chemo with zero defenses if they catch this, fark you
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuperChuck: [i.pinimg.com image 500x375]


You know who else is extremely farking nigh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I'm calling in sick today.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO's chief of emergencies, pointed out that even regions that have taken less aggressive measures than the extraordinary lockdowns implemented by China have managed to keep the virus in check. Ryan said that because COVID-19 is not as easily transmitted as the flu, "it offers us a glimmer ... that this virus can be suppressed and contained."

As I recall, it's more contagious than the average flu, so that glimmer is smaller.

Is COVID-19 more contagious than the flu or common cold?

Both Lauring and Washer say COVID-19 appears to rival the flu or cold for how easily it's transmitted. "Epidemiologists use the term R0 (R naught) to estimate the individuals that each infected person will transmit to. The estimates of R0 for the coronavirus in China were somewhere between 2 and 3.5," says Lauring. source

R0 for the most common strains of influenza is around 1.2-1.6, so really it's significantly more virulant based on those estimates.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article cited a few incidents where religion has enabled the spread of the virus.

Mike Pence, I'd wish you luck if you weren't such a harmful asshole.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not A good time to be elderly and in poor health.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: it's just the blue states. trump will save us


In Blue states:
1. It's ok to exchange body fluids with anyone;
2. Kids have to be sent to shcool, and are indoctrinated with Coronaviru.
3. You gots no guns to just kill anyone, "Hey, he did cough! I was jus fool'n haha!"
4. Furriners have more rights to cough on everyone than real 'muricans
5. Too much Internet, you can git virus from there!
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: the WHO is like the UN for health science


It's an eminence front.   It's a put-on.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up to six.

That's a bit more than I guesstimated yesterday, looking at the stats and trying to predict where future deaths were likely to occur before the current wave of early cases was swamped in a real pandemic.

Mind you, I am not an epidemiologist or a probability expert.

I hope my distant cousins are OK, I have quite a few in King Count, Washington, who wandered Westward during the last century and ran out of country.

I bet you can not name the eight countries where all cases have ended in recovery. Hint, Russia was the richest of them.

Canada is about tied with the UAE, and the USA is at the very edge of the countries most affected thus far but doing as well as can be expected. I expect that when the pandemic actually begins for the general public, there will be plenty more deaths, but that they will take some time to catch up to the usual toll of Influenza among vulnerable people (30,000-75,000 a year in the USA alone being quite normal).
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: it's just the blue states. trump will save us


Coincidence?
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobobolinskii: Does this mean if I walk into a DC bank, or maybe the Smithsonian with the proper gear gear I can make out like a bandit?

I've always wanted a one of a kind souvenir from the Smithsonian.


Here you go
https://www.smithsonianstore.com/home​.​do
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: tuxq: the WHO is like the UN for health science

It's an eminence front.   It's a put-on.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quadlok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: The Fett: I live in the Seattle are and was due to travel to Seoul for business, but my company called if off to be safe....

I fly out to Seattle on Wednesday for a wedding in Vancouver, hoping things don't completely blow up before I get home..


Kirkland is 150 miles away from Vancouver, and really, most people from the Seattle area think of Vancouver as that place you drive through on the way to Portland, so I wouldn't be too worried.
 
blondambition
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: Well I'm calling in sick today.


I'm retired. I never leave the house anyway.
 
Displayed 50 of 160 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report