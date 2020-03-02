 Skip to content
(Texas Tribune) Coronavirus positive patient accidentally released from quarantine in Texas has been returned to quarantine before he could drive into any gas stations in Arnette
51
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great.  My wife is there on business this week.

See you guys in the emergency room...

Fark user image
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid said she was worried about the Corona virus.

I told her about news that it is way more likely to kill adults vs kids.  So she has nothing to worry about, and she may end up living in some sort of "kids run the world" utopia.

For some reason that didn't make her feel better.

/I didn't mention it would likely turn out like "lord of the flies" or "Children of the corn".
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subby,

Fark user image
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Best turn off your pumps, Hap.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey, Bobbyterry! You scroooooowed it up!!!
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Okay, Fark Medical Experts:  how is someone released from quarantine?  Presumably, this would involve a negative test result (blood work?) for whatever the contagion is, right?  How does someone get "accidentally" released if the medical staff isn't 100% that he/she isn't contagious?

Just curious, no snark intended.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
hope baby Lavon Campion makes it
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

akya: My kid said she was worried about the Corona virus.

I told her about news that it is way more likely to kill adults vs kids.  So she has nothing to worry about, and she may end up living in some sort of "kids run the world" utopia.

For some reason that didn't make her feel better.

/I didn't mention it would likely turn out like "lord of the flies" or "Children of the corn".


i.ytimg.com
 
Bowen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MrPoopyPants: Hey subby,

Fark user image image 360x288


Bumpty
 
caddisfly
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Romeo and Juliet
Are together in eternity
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Okay, Fark Medical Experts:  how is someone released from quarantine?  Presumably, this would involve a negative test result (blood work?) for whatever the contagion is, right?  How does someone get "accidentally" released if the medical staff isn't 100% that he/she isn't contagious?

Just curious, no snark intended.


Breakdown in processing. Happens in every industry.

/Shiat happens
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Okay, Fark Medical Experts:  how is someone released from quarantine?  Presumably, this would involve a negative test result (blood work?) for whatever the contagion is, right?  How does someone get "accidentally" released if the medical staff isn't 100% that he/she isn't contagious?

Just curious, no snark intended.


Their insurance company wasn't responsive enough and the hospital wasn't sure they would be able to profit.
 
HempHead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Okay, Fark Medical Experts:  how is someone released from quarantine?  Presumably, this would involve a negative test result (blood work?) for whatever the contagion is, right?  How does someone get "accidentally" released if the medical staff isn't 100% that he/she isn't contagious?

Just curious, no snark intended.


2 negative tests in fact.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Okay, Fark Medical Experts:  how is someone released from quarantine?  Presumably, this would involve a negative test result (blood work?) for whatever the contagion is, right?  How does someone get "accidentally" released if the medical staff isn't 100% that he/she isn't contagious?

Just curious, no snark intended.


Fark user image
 
canadagirl76
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MrPoopyPants: Hey subby,

Fark user image 360x288


CIBOLA
 
PunGent
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Okay, Fark Medical Experts:  how is someone released from quarantine?  Presumably, this would involve a negative test result (blood work?) for whatever the contagion is, right?  How does someone get "accidentally" released if the medical staff isn't 100% that he/she isn't contagious?

Just curious, no snark intended.


Clerical error.  Not everyone in the medical profession is as smart as Dr. House, unfortunately.

Had a far-too-long discussion with a skin doctor some years back, wherein I attempted to explain to him that $10,000 was less than five $5,000 annual payments.

Really.

/also, this epidemic's soundtrack should be Yakkety Sax
//prove me wrong
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Okay, Fark Medical Experts:  how is someone released from quarantine?  Presumably, this would involve a negative test result (blood work?) for whatever the contagion is, right?  How does someone get "accidentally" released if the medical staff isn't 100% that he/she isn't contagious?

Just curious, no snark intended.


The current protocol is supposed to be two tests 24 hours apart. Apparently in the California quarantine it's 3 tests each 24 hours apart. It's done with a nasal/throat swab. Results should take less than 24 hours to come back.

Here's way too much detail on the process in Ontario for getting a test done. Get swab, send to lab, wait in isolation for result.

https://www.publichealthontario.ca/en​/​laboratory-services/test-information-i​ndex/wuhan-novel-coronavirus
 
jlt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

frankb00th: hope baby Lavon Campion makes it


I've got some bad news for you...
 
HempHead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PunGent: Galileo's Daughter: Okay, Fark Medical Experts:  how is someone released from quarantine?  Presumably, this would involve a negative test result (blood work?) for whatever the contagion is, right?  How does someone get "accidentally" released if the medical staff isn't 100% that he/she isn't contagious?

Just curious, no snark intended.

Clerical error.  Not everyone in the medical profession is as smart as Dr. House, unfortunately.

Had a far-too-long discussion with a skin doctor some years back, wherein I attempted to explain to him that $10,000 was less than five $5,000 annual payments.

Really.

/also, this epidemic's soundtrack should be Yakkety Sax
//prove me wrong


Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

akya: My kid said she was worried about the Corona virus.

I told her about news that it is way more likely to kill adults vs kids.  So she has nothing to worry about, and she may end up living in some sort of "kids run the world" utopia.

For some reason that didn't make her feel better.

/I didn't mention it would likely turn out like "lord of the flies" or "Children of the corn".


Eh, it doesn't seem to be killing many under 50.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is this the one that went to the mall?

*reads article* Yep.

Mighty fine job guys. Mighty fine.

I guess the only positive here is that malls are dying so it might not have been as crowded as it could have been.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
M-O-O-N that spells "Trump has no farking idea what to do about any of this"
 
pounddawg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bowen: MrPoopyPants: Hey subby,

[Fark user image image 360x288]

Bumpty


bumpty, bumpty, bump!
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Anyone want to bet that by July most of us will have forgotten all about this? Big fat nothing.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Okay, Fark Medical Experts:  how is someone released from quarantine?  Presumably, this would involve a negative test result (blood work?) for whatever the contagion is, right?  How does someone get "accidentally" released if the medical staff isn't 100% that he/she isn't contagious?

Just curious, no snark intended.


Texas: It's Like a Whole Other (third-world, corrupt, incompetent) Country!
 
rich_mitch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why perform the test if you're gonna release the guy before you get the results?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: akya: My kid said she was worried about the Corona virus.

I told her about news that it is way more likely to kill adults vs kids.  So she has nothing to worry about, and she may end up living in some sort of "kids run the world" utopia.

For some reason that didn't make her feel better.

/I didn't mention it would likely turn out like "lord of the flies" or "Children of the corn".

i.ytimg.com image 480x360


"The horror. The horror."
 
darch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Outside, the dark held hard. Outside, all the lights of the world were going out."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.com
 
The_Limper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How's that Trump's "Churchill Moment" working out for you GOP?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Okay, Fark Medical Experts:  how is someone released from quarantine?  Presumably, this would involve a negative test result (blood work?) for whatever the contagion is, right?  How does someone get "accidentally" released if the medical staff isn't 100% that he/she isn't contagious?

Just curious, no snark intended.


It's actually in TFA for once. They tested negative twice and were asymptomatic. After release, they tested another sample that showed a weak positive.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: akya: My kid said she was worried about the Corona virus.

I told her about news that it is way more likely to kill adults vs kids.  So she has nothing to worry about, and she may end up living in some sort of "kids run the world" utopia.

For some reason that didn't make her feel better.

/I didn't mention it would likely turn out like "lord of the flies" or "Children of the corn".

Eh, it doesn't seem to be killing many under 50.


I'm 53 doe.
 
PunGent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HempHead: PunGent: Galileo's Daughter: Okay, Fark Medical Experts:  how is someone released from quarantine?  Presumably, this would involve a negative test result (blood work?) for whatever the contagion is, right?  How does someone get "accidentally" released if the medical staff isn't 100% that he/she isn't contagious?

Just curious, no snark intended.

Clerical error.  Not everyone in the medical profession is as smart as Dr. House, unfortunately.

Had a far-too-long discussion with a skin doctor some years back, wherein I attempted to explain to him that $10,000 was less than five $5,000 annual payments.

Really.

/also, this epidemic's soundtrack should be Yakkety Sax
//prove me wrong

[Fark user image 425x459]
[Fark user image 425x364]


Judge Wolff appears to be relying on the open communication, common sense, and good faith efforts of the Trump Administration.

Let's see how that works out for him...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Okay, Fark Medical Experts:  how is someone released from quarantine?  Presumably, this would involve a negative test result (blood work?) for whatever the contagion is, right?  How does someone get "accidentally" released if the medical staff isn't 100% that he/she isn't contagious?

Just curious, no snark intended.


They would be released based upon the results of a nasal swab.  They've been doing this even though the infection has migrated out of the nose and into the intestinal tract by the time carriers are no longer outwardly symptomatic.  A wealth of data out of China and Japan indicates that these people are still infectious.  We don't know how long they'll remain infectious for... will it be six weeks... six months... chronically?

We just don't know.
 
PunGent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The_Limper: How's that Trump's "Churchill Moment" working out for you GOP?


Heh...wasn't Churchill involved in Gallipoli?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they didn't bus him to Austin.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
KingKauff
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was talking to the nurses today during my Dad's chemo, and each of them were bemoaning the media's reaction and takes on the outbreak.  Yes, it's a pandemic, yes it should be taken seriously, but it's not as deadly as the B strain of the flu that's going around; it just has a cooler sounding name.  What they all said was "wash your freaking hands and do what you would normally do during fly season, morans!"
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My case manager went to the mall when this person did, so I'm getting a kick out of the replies. I talked to our infectious disease doc, and apparently, a third sample was not really meant to be ordered but it was done anyways.

The more questions you ask, the more questions you get. I can't wait for the MSM and for the President's Twitter account to catch wind of the shenanigans at the CDC recently and how that has led to community spread of the Wuflu.

/RIP old and immunocompromised people near Seattle
 
KingKauff
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That should be "flu season".  We weren't talking fishing.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Galileo's Daughter: Okay, Fark Medical Experts:  how is someone released from quarantine?  Presumably, this would involve a negative test result (blood work?) for whatever the contagion is, right?  How does someone get "accidentally" released if the medical staff isn't 100% that he/she isn't contagious?

Just curious, no snark intended.

It's actually in TFA for once. They tested negative twice and were asymptomatic. After release, they tested another sample that showed a weak positive.


I read about recovered patients that suddenly turn positive again.

Dick move, COVID.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: Natalie Portmanteau: akya: My kid said she was worried about the Corona virus.

I told her about news that it is way more likely to kill adults vs kids.  So she has nothing to worry about, and she may end up living in some sort of "kids run the world" utopia.

For some reason that didn't make her feel better.

/I didn't mention it would likely turn out like "lord of the flies" or "Children of the corn".

Eh, it doesn't seem to be killing many under 50.

I'm 53 doe.

The thing to finally kill off us Birthers, and Trump and the GOP are helping it along!

/My generation deserves it and worse for what we've done to America and the world and every child on the planet and that humanity will ever produce from now on.
//The "D'awww" tab has become a tragic and triggering place for me now.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: How does someone get "accidentally" released if the medical staff isn't 100% that he/she isn't contagious?


"Here for the quarantine?"
"No, they said I'm fine and should go mingle with the populace."
"OK then, off you go!"

Monty Python - Life of Brian Crucifixion scene
Youtube 8lN4TSslz-0
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KingKauff: it's not as deadly as the B strain of the flu that's going around


[Citation needed]
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Galileo's Daughter: Okay, Fark Medical Experts:  how is someone released from quarantine?  Presumably, this would involve a negative test result (blood work?) for whatever the contagion is, right?  How does someone get "accidentally" released if the medical staff isn't 100% that he/she isn't contagious?

Just curious, no snark intended.

They would be released based upon the results of a nasal swab.  They've been doing this even though the infection has migrated out of the nose and into the intestinal tract by the time carriers are no longer outwardly symptomatic.  A wealth of data out of China and Japan indicates that these people are still infectious.  We don't know how long they'll remain infectious for... will it be six weeks... six months... chronically?

We just don't know.


Maybe it's the new herpes.  Keep that shiat forever like luggage.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IHateHipHop: KingKauff: it's not as deadly as the B strain of the flu that's going around

[Citation needed]


I'm pretty sure the cute, blonde nurses weren't telling me that in the hopes of getting into my pants.  Have you even seen me?
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Galileo's Daughter: Okay, Fark Medical Experts:  how is someone released from quarantine?  Presumably, this would involve a negative test result (blood work?) for whatever the contagion is, right?  How does someone get "accidentally" released if the medical staff isn't 100% that he/she isn't contagious?

Just curious, no snark intended.

They would be released based upon the results of a nasal swab.  They've been doing this even though the infection has migrated out of the nose and into the intestinal tract by the time carriers are no longer outwardly symptomatic.  A wealth of data out of China and Japan indicates that these people are still infectious.  We don't know how long they'll remain infectious for... will it be six weeks... six months... chronically?

We just don't know.


How about SIX HUNDRED YEARS!!!

We don't know, but you're going to invent scare numbers anyway. I'd say to stop that but I have you farkied as "coronavirus fearmongering poster" so you probably won't.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Okay, Fark Medical Experts:  how is someone released from quarantine?  Presumably, this would involve a negative test result (blood work?) for whatever the contagion is, right?  How does someone get "accidentally" released if the medical staff isn't 100% that he/she isn't contagious?

Just curious, no snark intended.


I believe it's a technical medical practice called "somebody farked up"
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: Natalie Portmanteau: akya: My kid said she was worried about the Corona virus.

I told her about news that it is way more likely to kill adults vs kids.  So she has nothing to worry about, and she may end up living in some sort of "kids run the world" utopia.

For some reason that didn't make her feel better.

/I didn't mention it would likely turn out like "lord of the flies" or "Children of the corn".

Eh, it doesn't seem to be killing many under 50.

I'm 53 doe.


Well, better 53 than 83.
 
