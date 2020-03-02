 Skip to content
(CBS News) NewsFlash Klobuchar is out. Wait, she's been married to a man for years and... oh I see   (cbsnews.com) divider line
412
    More: NewsFlash, Amy Klobuchar, Democratic Party, Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden, presidential campaign, Senator Amy Klobuchar, U.S. state, Minnesota  
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what Biden promised her and Pete?
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for her.  Now Bloomberg needs to go.
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Centralism is centralizing.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: I wonder what Biden promised her and Pete?


They can both be VP. Along with Stacey Abrams
 
hobbes0022
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Joe Biden will suspend his campaign next?
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this one goes green. Nice work, nuFark.
 
raius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So one slightly homophobic headline wasn't enough?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Klobuchar to throw her staplers behind Biden.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess she didn't have what it takes to be a booty judge.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP, creepy Klobuchar diaper fetish meme, Feb. 2020 - March 2020.
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COBRA HULK SMASHED
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KLOBBERIN TIME IS OVER!!!
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: I wonder what Biden promised her and Pete?


to  stop sniffing their hair.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: I wonder what Biden promised her and Pete?


Yes, because everything is a conspiracy.  I'm sure the poll numbers had nothing to do with either one dropping out.
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: I wonder what Biden promised her and Pete?


3 way
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She vowed to stay in until she saw Pete go down.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I made a meta commentary reference to that in my headline too.

It got whacked


"shakes head in disappointment at this choice"
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've lost count. That leaves what? 20-25 still in the race?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Klobmentum petered out?
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat.  I kinda liked her.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ma Belle Amie (Stereo Mix)
Youtube nuEojwCc2KQ
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But who so going to implement the policy of Stop and Lutefisk now!
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FortyHams: Centralism is centralizing.


It appears maybe they did learn from the GOP in 2016 after all.  Hopefully it's not too late.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could say her campaign has been ... *sunglasses* ... klobbered.

/yeeeeaaaaaaaaahhhhhh
 
HairyNevus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After Steyer and Mayor Pete dropping out, something bad had to happen.

*womp* *womp*
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine the mindset you would have to have to believe that headline would be funnier the second time.
 
noheadphones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Elephant Gerald
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stick a comb in her, she's done.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if Liz doesn't get a miracle tomorrow, we can change the name of the party to Lemon Party.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: I wonder what Biden promised her and Pete?


Spots in his Senate cabinet...
/or under his desk

JC
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This? I saw what you did here, subby.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tis no longer the klobberin' hour.
 
aedude01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Klobacher throws in the stapler.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Mayo Pete gives you a debate beatdown, it's time to step down.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Imagine the mindset you would have to have to believe that headline would be funnier the second time.


You'll never be an admin with that attitude
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: I wonder what Biden promised her and Pete?


A case of PBR?
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's an effective Senator, yes?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, everyone is conspiring against Bernie and therefore me.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cloudofdust: I've lost count. That leaves what? 20-25 still in the race?


Sanders, Biden, Warren, Bloomberg are the only ones with a shot at getting delegates at this point.

Then there's Gabbard still hanging around.  Not sure who else is still officially in the game though.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think she was terrible on policy and the way she treated her staff was disqualifying, but, goddamn, I loved her personal animosity for Mayor Pete.

I also legit think she could have won the general.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I just figured out how to say klobmentum
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden's SC blowout apparently informed the moderates they'll only take Biden down if they keep at it
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Real Time with Bill Maher jinx strikes again.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now the race is (effectively) down to Bernie, Biden, and Bloomberg. God help us.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobbes0022: Maybe Joe Biden will suspend his campaign next?


Not until Wednesday.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Imagine the mindset you would have to have to believe that headline would be funnier the second time.


The mind of the farkmodmin is narrow indeed.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geocacherphil: LarryDan43: I wonder what Biden promised her and Pete?

3 way


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm team Warren, but as it looks like Biden could take the nomination, I'm considering a Biden/Warren ticket. I haven't totally decided how I feel about it yet though.
 
