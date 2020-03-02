 Skip to content
(Riverfront Times)   The Carrot Boob Sweater Defense explains why this guy is an ex-prosecutor, and not an ex-public defender. "The Carrot Boob Sweater Defense" is also the name of Subby's Dolly Parton all-accordion and flute tribute band   (riverfronttimes.com) divider line
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy did absolutely everything wrong, and isn't even good at lying. Does someone that dumb just walk into walls regularly because it's hard to figure out where doors are?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear for a few moments I thought the one on the left was the one on the right in drag.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
That's the name of my erotic Alan Pearson's Project cover band.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: That guy did absolutely everything wrong, and isn't even good at lying. Does someone that dumb just walk into walls regularly because it's hard to figure out where doors are?


According to the security camera...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"It's not a carrot boob sweater / giant stuffed penis plushie, it's a fertility totem of my people's religion. You are violating my civil rights."
 
fat man's underwear
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeesh. That's why they're called the flyover states, so you don't have to see the inhabitants.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
1) He's a moron and should be fired

First, let's address the sweaters: In a previous interview with RFT, Davidson answered questions about those very outfits, and while she acknowledged that she did wear them, she clarified that she'd worn them only to an office ugly sweater party - a key bit of context omitted by Mahurin in his comments this week.

This is irrelevant because:

2) Don't wear clothes with overt sexual content on them to work. Penis sweaters are probably not professional or acceptable to wear to office. :facepalm

I hate how stupid humans are some days.
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh that sounds like it might be fun.

<ddgis for carrot boob>

[cornucopia of root vegetable insertion photos]

OMG turn safe search on!  Turn it on!

img.izismile.comView Full Size


OMG turn it off!  Turn it off!
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One successful result:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/just one
//worth it
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dolly's got a squeezebox, she wears on her chest.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bughunter: One successful result:

[Fark user image image 494x656]

/just one
//worth it


Papa don't preach. . .
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bughunter: Oh that sounds like it might be fun.

<ddgis for carrot boob>

[cornucopia of root vegetable insertion photos]

OMG turn safe search on!  Turn it on!

[img.izismile.com image 500x705]

OMG turn it off!  Turn it off!


I hate pube cleavage
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Dolly's got a squeezebox, she wears on her chest.


I am shocked, shocked I tell you, to discover that there are NO photos online of Dolly Parton playing an accordion.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
static3.seekingalpha.comView Full Size
 
netizencain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
any similarity to banana tits?
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

netizencain: any similarity to banana tits?


I am not searching for banana tits.

I'm gonna discover Fleegle is transitioning.

At 70.
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: [static3.seekingalpha.com image 450x450]


c2.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bughunter: One successful result:

[Fark user image 494x656]

/just one
//worth it


I thought it was missing a little something
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAGUART
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boudyro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: 1) He's a moron and should be fired

First, let's address the sweaters: In a previous interview with RFT, Davidson answered questions about those very outfits, and while she acknowledged that she did wear them, she clarified that she'd worn them only to an office ugly sweater party - a key bit of context omitted by Mahurin in his comments this week.

This is irrelevant because:

2) Don't wear clothes with overt sexual content on them to work. Penis sweaters are probably not professional or acceptable to wear to office. :facepalm

I hate how stupid humans are some days.


It was for an ugly sweater party. As long as it wasn't public-facing who cares?

Dingus needs to understand:

1) The difference between work and social.

2) The only time you should ever comment on what a gal at your job is wearing is if you have to tell her it's not appropriate or professional enough. Or if she has damaged it in some way and isn't aware of it.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Murflette: bughunter: Oh that sounds like it might be fun.

<ddgis for carrot boob>

[cornucopia of root vegetable insertion photos]

OMG turn safe search on!  Turn it on!

[img.izismile.com image 500x705]

OMG turn it off!  Turn it off!

I hate pube cleavage


His eyes are up there.

/not sure how you feel about his face, either
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My all-Carrottop-impersonator Squirrel-Nut-Zipper cover band.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bughunter: ChrisDe: Dolly's got a squeezebox, she wears on her chest.

I am shocked, shocked I tell you, to discover that there are NO photos online of Dolly Parton playing an accordion.


Not gotta Rule-34 this right now, I'm at work.
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

X-Geek: bughunter: One successful result:

[Fark user image 494x656]

/just one
//worth it

I thought it was missing a little something
[Fark user image 425x566]


media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Boudyro: inglixthemad: 1) He's a moron and should be fired

First, let's address the sweaters: In a previous interview with RFT, Davidson answered questions about those very outfits, and while she acknowledged that she did wear them, she clarified that she'd worn them only to an office ugly sweater party - a key bit of context omitted by Mahurin in his comments this week.

This is irrelevant because:

2) Don't wear clothes with overt sexual content on them to work. Penis sweaters are probably not professional or acceptable to wear to office. :facepalm

I hate how stupid humans are some days.

It was for an ugly sweater party. As long as it wasn't public-facing who cares?

Dingus needs to understand:

1) The difference between work and social.

2) The only time you should ever comment on what a gal at your job is wearing is if you have to tell her it's not appropriate or professional enough. Or if she has damaged it in some way and isn't aware of it.


Goofus needs to realize

1) Never wear inappropriate attire, ever. I don't care if you're going to the office Christmas party after hours. Bad idea, kind of like getting blitzed at the office Christmas party.

2) Keep things professional, always. I don't comment on how anyone looks, but if you dress like an imbecile I will consider that when interacting with you. Generally it will result in my avoiding interactions with you, because I'll think you're a brain dead moron.

Granted, like I said, he should be fired. Just because someone dressed like an idiot doesn't excuse his conduct one iota.
 
