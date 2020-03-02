 Skip to content
(New Zealand Herald)   Man in passenger jet decides to fully recline seat. What could go wrong for someone behind him?   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a stabbin'.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moron wedges his laptop screen in to a tight space behind a reclining seat. Moron gets what moron deserves.

/If my seat has a recline button I'm allowed to recline
//If you don't like it ask the airline to change the policy.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah you were asking for it when you tucked the laptop lid under the tray table clasp. What an idiot
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need to do business on the plane, better buy a business class seat.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost had that happen once, but I grabbed the laptop in time. It wasn't wedged up against anything, btw. I think people can recline their seats--I wouldn't have blamed the person at all.
 
LockeOak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friends don't let friends link to the NZ Herald
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The laptop guy is not only a moron, but he sounds like an insufferable douche too.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the thread where people proclaim that if they're allowed to do something, fark everyone else?
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There was a time when I had a working laptop, but that was a long time ago, before the selfish b**tard in 13A decided to fully recline his seat and castrate my livelihood," he wrote.


Your screen got broken.  Your data is still on the hard drive.  Expensive inconvenience?  Sure.  Castrated livelihood?  Not really, drama queen.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Pat Cassidy has written a piece on Barstool Sports

Stopped reading right there.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Whatthefark: The laptop guy is not only a moron, but he sounds like an insufferable douche too.


He works at Barstool sports.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There was a time when I had a working laptop, but that was a long time ago, before the selfish b**tard in 13A decided to fully recline his seat and castrate my livelihood," he wrote.

"YOU NEVER FULLY RECLINE. It's rude and a sign of sociopathy"


This guy sounds absolutely unbearable.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barstool Sports? And nothing of value was lost.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: "There was a time when I had a working laptop, but that was a long time ago, before the selfish b**tard in 13A decided to fully recline his seat and castrate my livelihood," he wrote.

"YOU NEVER FULLY RECLINE. It's rude and a sign of sociopathy"


This guy sounds absolutely unbearable.


I wonder what his FARK handle is.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Is this the thread where people proclaim that if they're allowed to do something, fark everyone else?


I'm allowed to [comment in threads about being allowed to do something; fark everyone else]; fark everyone else.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ffs stop blaming the person for using something provided to them by the airline as part of their purchased ticket. Blame the farking airline for having it if you're want to be mad. Farking idiots.

/And don't wedge your farking laptop in like that, moron. Accept some responsibility for the shiat in your life.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Moron wedges his laptop screen in to a tight space behind a reclining seat. Moron gets what moron deserves.

/If my seat has a recline button I'm allowed to recline
//If you don't like it ask the airline to change the policy.


Someone get the lights this thread is over.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If seat reclining is such a faux pas these days, why do seats recline?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  Barstool Sports

Think he spends a lot of time watching stools get pushed in?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: If seat reclining is such a faux pas these days, why do seats recline?


If you can order food at a restaurant without leaving a tip, why would you leave a tip? If you can drive exactly the speed limit in the left lane on the highway, why would you worry about moving right?
 
zbtop
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Irredeemable douchewad blames person for doing normal human thing instead of blaming airlines for cramming people into small metal containers like sardines, and choosing not to fly business class while doing business.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I'd also like to point out that people being against reclining seats will only encourage the airlines to find a way to squeeze less space for you to get 1 more row in there because clearly you're OK with the already limited amount of space you have that you'll throw a goddamned hissy fit over someone using and extra 4 inches of space afforded to them.
 
gar1013
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I hope I'm sitting in front of this guy. I will full on recline even though I rarely do so normally.

Poor blogger. Maybe he should learn to code since his own idiocy rendered his livelihood "castrated".
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I like the added touch of Delta blaming it on the other passenger...


"Thank you for writing us about your experience. I'm sorry your laptop was broken due to another passenger reclining on your seat. It's not fair when one person's behaviour affects another person. Please know that Personal property damaged in-flight as a result of a passenger action is not reimbursable. We regret the inconvenience this has caused you."

/stay classy Delta
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Moron wedges his laptop screen in to a tight space behind a reclining seat. Moron gets what moron deserves.

/If my seat has a recline button I'm allowed to recline
//If you don't like it ask the airline to change the policy.


I'm 6'4" tall. My femur alone is almost 2 feet long. If I'm sitting behind you, fark you and your "I have a button so I'm entitled..." crap.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: The laptop guy is not only a moron, but he sounds like an insufferable douche too.


He does write for Barstool.
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If that is all it took to castrate him then he was never a manly man to begin with
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

El_Dan: namegoeshere: If seat reclining is such a faux pas these days, why do seats recline?

If you can order food at a restaurant without leaving a tip, why would you leave a tip? If you can drive exactly the speed limit in the left lane on the highway, why would you worry about moving right?


Yeah, but whole purpose of reclining seats is that they recline. I'm not sure why you'd be upset at a person for using the primary feature of the seat.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

zbtop: Irredeemable douchewad blames person for doing normal human thing instead of blaming airlines for cramming people into small metal containers like sardines, and choosing not to fly business class while doing business.


There's a lot of service areas where you get offered perfectly reasonable service for a low price, and upgraded service for more money. But airlines (and the TSA--the only other example I can think of) work slightly differently, offering you actively abusive service for a low price and requiring you to pay extra for an acceptable level of service that treats you even vaguely like a person. It's a weird business model. Normally when people pay for abuse there's a dominatrix involved and they get to have an orgasm at some point. Airlines just delight in figuring out how much abuse they can legally dish out.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You are allowed to open a door outwards. You're a shiatheel if you open it fast without regard for who or what may be on the other side.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I always recline my seat. Most of the time the person in front of recline their seat.

/Don't like it?
/Walk
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: SpectroBoy: Moron wedges his laptop screen in to a tight space behind a reclining seat. Moron gets what moron deserves.

/If my seat has a recline button I'm allowed to recline
//If you don't like it ask the airline to change the policy.

I'm 6'4" tall. My femur alone is almost 2 feet long. If I'm sitting behind you, fark you and your "I have a button so I'm entitled..." crap.


Yeah, I'm 6'4" and I recline my seat, because it let's me actually stretch my legs out.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: You are allowed to open a door outwards. You're a shiatheel if you open it fast without regard for who or what may be on the other side.


What do you think about using your expensive laptop as a doorstop in a public place?
 
Ldrtchbrd [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not a repeat from .... when did the "punching the reclined seat in front of you" happen again? Two, three weeks ago? This is how flying is nowadays. Seats recline, farking adapt!

/geez
 
stevejovi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: If seat reclining is such a faux pas these days, why do seats recline?


Same reason tray tables go up and down. Tray goes up, tray goes down. Tray goes up, tray goes down. I can do this for an entire 6-hour flight. Enjoy your reclined seat.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm 6'6".  On the rare chance I get stuck in economy, my knees are crunched into the back of the seat in front of me.  Good luck trying to lean it back.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Is this the thread where people proclaim that if they're allowed to do something, fark everyone else?


It's the thread where we re-iterate that the airline makes the rules and if they give you a reclining seat with a recline button then CLEARLY their intent is to let you recline. The fact that you have a whiny biatch sitting behind you does not change those rules.
 
aungen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: SpectroBoy: Moron wedges his laptop screen in to a tight space behind a reclining seat. Moron gets what moron deserves.

/If my seat has a recline button I'm allowed to recline
//If you don't like it ask the airline to change the policy.

I'm 6'4" tall. My femur alone is almost 2 feet long. If I'm sitting behind you, fark you and your "I have a button so I'm entitled..." crap.


Are you interested in modern art?  Would you like to make history?  Your femurs are no longer necessary now that they've been shattered by Thognar the Bodywrecker, leaning his seat back.  I would like to use them for the art piece.

-No, I do not eat the meat off donated limbs.
-Why would you even suggest something like that?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: If seat reclining is such a faux pas these days, why do seats recline?


It's not.

There are just a bunch of entitles whiny biatches who don't like it and think their dislikes make it a faux pas.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: SpectroBoy: Moron wedges his laptop screen in to a tight space behind a reclining seat. Moron gets what moron deserves.

/If my seat has a recline button I'm allowed to recline
//If you don't like it ask the airline to change the policy.

I'm 6'4" tall. My femur alone is almost 2 feet long. If I'm sitting behind you, fark you and your "I have a button so I'm entitled..." crap.


6'3" here.
The last time I ever flew coach was when I sat down in my seat and my knees were literally in contact with the seatback in front of me.
A few minutes later another passenger sits in the seat ahead of me and immediately tries to recline his seat into my knees.
Feeling resistance he proceeds to start banging the seatback into my knees until I politely inform him that he will be unable to recline his seat through my knees for the duration of the flight.
The guy starts fussing and he's pissed at me and I'm like, sorry dude, tough luck, yer seat ain't going back.

Since then I've just paid the extra for business class and the extra leg room.
I just try to make up the price difference in complementary alcohol.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ldrtchbrd: Not a repeat from .... when did the "punching the reclined seat in front of you" happen again? Two, three weeks ago? This is how flying is nowadays. Seats recline, farking adapt!

/geez


I'm guessing the not-so-successful writer deliberately wedged his laptop in there so that he could write a new piece about the "ordeal" in the hopes it would boost his career.
 
daytona
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't get it. I've flown for 20 years and for at least the past 15 I've taken a laptop with me. I've never had anything even close to this happening. A few times someone reclined their seat and my laptop was in no danger. It looks like he had the screen all the way open and inside the open compartment of the tray table. This could have been avoided by having the laptop closer and not up against the back of the seat.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: El_Dan: namegoeshere: If seat reclining is such a faux pas these days, why do seats recline?

If you can order food at a restaurant without leaving a tip, why would you leave a tip? If you can drive exactly the speed limit in the left lane on the highway, why would you worry about moving right?

Yeah, but whole purpose of reclining seats is that they recline. I'm not sure why you'd be upset at a person for using the primary feature of the seat.


Yea, and the whole purpose of the left lane on the highway is so people can drive in it, that doesn't mean you get to disregard all social rules and custom when using it. Don't be an antisocial jackass.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: SpectroBoy: Moron wedges his laptop screen in to a tight space behind a reclining seat. Moron gets what moron deserves.

/If my seat has a recline button I'm allowed to recline
//If you don't like it ask the airline to change the policy.

I'm 6'4" tall. My femur alone is almost 2 feet long. If I'm sitting behind you, fark you and your "I have a button so I'm entitled..." crap.


Then buy premium plus. I'm 6'2" tall and reclining can make a big difference to my comfort.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: SpocksEars: SpectroBoy: Moron wedges his laptop screen in to a tight space behind a reclining seat. Moron gets what moron deserves.

/If my seat has a recline button I'm allowed to recline
//If you don't like it ask the airline to change the policy.

I'm 6'4" tall. My femur alone is almost 2 feet long. If I'm sitting behind you, fark you and your "I have a button so I'm entitled..." crap.

Yeah, I'm 6'4" and I recline my seat, because it let's me actually stretch my legs out.


But HE preferes it THE OTHER WAY so we are all WRONG
 
green_chile_cheeseburger
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In the style of /r/aita, i have to say EHS (Everyone Here Sucks).

Should the guy have leaned back?  Probably not enough to break the guy's laptop.
Should the laptop owner have wedged his expensive device in there that he apparently was supposed to use for work?  of course not.
Should the airline have to replace his laptop?  No, but their response was  an extra kick the guy didn't need.
Should the article's writer have even submitted this?  No, it's not really news.

This could have been avoided if the person trying to do business on an airplane booked the business-class.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stevejovi: namegoeshere: If seat reclining is such a faux pas these days, why do seats recline?

Same reason tray tables go up and down. Tray goes up, tray goes down. Tray goes up, tray goes down. I can do this for an entire 6-hour flight. Enjoy your reclined seat.


At least you are willing to admit how childish you are, That's a start.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's called a laptop, not a tabletop. If he'd been using it correctly, there wouldn't have been a problem.
 
aungen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Ldrtchbrd: Not a repeat from .... when did the "punching the reclined seat in front of you" happen again? Two, three weeks ago? This is how flying is nowadays. Seats recline, farking adapt!

/geez

I'm guessing the not-so-successful writer deliberately wedged his laptop in there so that he could write a new piece about the "ordeal" in the hopes it would boost his career.


I'm betting the little shiat-wit broke it earlier, brought it on the flight, and tried to claim it was broken by someone leaning back.  At the least, he can get a gofundme thing going out of it.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The only time I've ever reclined my seat was because the person in front of me did.  Even then I only did it enough so the seat in front of me wasn't in my face.

I haven't flown in probably 8 or 9 years.  It's just such a miserable experience all around that I'd rather drive or ride my touring bike 1200 miles.
 
Report