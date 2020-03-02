 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Her Royal Highness Elizabeth II may need to up the Household Febreeze and Lysol Budget. Apparently Prince Andrew's "go-to" seduction move was to let potential conquests sit on the throne at Buckingham Palace... the ACTUAL throne, not the euphemism   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
BKITU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her Royal Highness Majesty Elizabeth II

Regent gets to be majestic. Underlings get to be high.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BKITU: Her Royal Highness Majesty Elizabeth II

Regent gets to be majestic. Underlings get to be high.


It's just "Her Majesty." Anyway, Prince Andrew palling around with a pedophile makes Harry and Meghan wanting to fark off and do their own thing totally inconsequential, but for some stupid reason, people seem more bothered by the latter than the former. I think they could have handled it better, but if I'm QEII, I'd much prefer my grandson and his wife choosing to give up using their titles than finding out my son used to hang around with a child farker.
 
rudemix
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did they have a kiddie sized step stool so they could climb up?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought they kept the throne at the House of Lords, and not Buckingham.

I would have further thought that, if not armed guards, there would at least be a page or something keeping an eye on it. That would certainly pour ice water on anyone trying to seduce some 14 year old.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just replace her current throne with the Iron Throne.  Problem solved.

/what was the reason she didn't actually sit in it when it was offered to her?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Have to admit, if I were him, I would do the same.  (Only with adults though).
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Probably had them sit on both the actual and euphemistic throne... the real question is where did they sit second?  To put it more crudely, you think there was any leakage on the actual throne???

/I know, nice mental image
//Queen probably wears depends to catch other forms of leakage
///I keep leaking slashes///
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Little girls love to pretend to be princesses and queens
 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wonder if Harry and Meghan left the royals because of Prince Andrew's incessant invitations for a threesome?
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I somehow thought this was about Prince Andrew farting while seated on his mum's throne. I should have read the headline twice. Leaving disappointed.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I memorized the honorifics used in the SCA, which ISTR are the same as used in the UK:

Mister:  Knight/OBE/MBE
Your Excellency:  Baron, Count
Your Grace: Duke
Your Highness: Prince
Your Majesty: King, Queen

Which is why on GAME OF THRONES, I always shuddered involuntarily when they referred to the monarch as
"Your Grace".
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Good to be prince, I guess.

Unlike sitting on a throne, no gal is gonna get wet sitting in the passenger seat of my 2008 Camry unless I spill my soda on her.
 
