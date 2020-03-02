 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Coming in contact with people from all over the world, US airport workers are one of the most likely vectors fro the Coronavirus to spread to the wider population. So, you'll be thrilled to know almost none of them have PTO or health Insurance   (kcur.org) divider line
37
    More: Scary, Continental Airlines, JetBlue Airways, LEILA FADEL, Newark Liberty International Airport, Southwest Airlines, Yvette Stephens, Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic Airways  
•       •       •

492 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2020 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The best thing is that if they come into contact with people from all over the world, then, ipso facto, people from all over the world come in contact with them.

Nothing like being a human contagion hub.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh.  I'm over 100 meters above sea level, and several hundred kilometers from the shore.   I think I'll be fine.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should just work harder.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A coworkers wife is in the airline industry. I hope he stays home.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like we should join the rest of the developed world in healthcare and worker protections, and morons will scream socialism either as their lives improve, or they die in a pandemic if they manage to stop it.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Meh.  I'm over 100 meters above sea level, and several hundred kilometers from the shore.   I think I'll be fine.


Siberia's great, da?
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And everyone who flies has to walk within 6 feet of them.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's okay, only so many people have died of the flu so this is a nothing burger and your kids will be fine.

\ Am I doing it right?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you know, the evil public sector unions are job destroyers, so it had to be done. Why do you hate America, submitter?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't airports generally owned and run by municipal governments who profit from the revenue they generate? In which case, if there's a problem why aren't you ragging on your city government's ass to fix it instead of biatching to the universe about how horrible it all is?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this thread will be completely devoid of the usual Farkers insisting that they should just get better jobs.

Darn, jjorsett is already here.
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Aren't airports generally owned and run by municipal governments who profit from the revenue they generate? In which case, if there's a problem why aren't you ragging on your city government's ass to fix it instead of biatching to the universe about how horrible it all is?


You mean, Republicans, who broke the unions, and their owners, the big companies, who pay for them to get elected to break unions (see St. Ronnie vs the Air Traffic Control Union)? See "outsourcing is cheaper" (no, it's not, says this former federal contractor), and they can't form unions that way.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Meh.  I'm over 100 meters above sea level, and several hundred kilometers from the shore.   I think I'll be fine.


And if not, just imagine all the thoughts and prayers flying in at the speed of light to zap away the virus.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: dittybopper: Meh.  I'm over 100 meters above sea level, and several hundred kilometers from the shore.   I think I'll be fine.

Siberia's great, da?


Corona virus does go after people who "vote" from the rooftops.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's okay, only so many people have died of the flu so this is a nothing burger and your kids will be fine.

\ Am I doing it right?


You forgot about eating organic and daily doses of elderberry syrup.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B Ark people gonna B Ark
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Meh.  I'm over 100 meters above sea level, and several hundred kilometers from the shore.   I think I'll be fine.


I don't KNOW if you are hoping elderly relatives die so you can take their inheritance.
But I sure as heck wouldn't put it past your outstanding moral character.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mattgsx: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's okay, only so many people have died of the flu so this is a nothing burger and your kids will be fine.

\ Am I doing it right?

You forgot about eating organic and daily doses of elderberry syrup.


Dammit! I'll never be a Fark troll!!

I'm going to console myself with alcohol.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Aren't airports generally owned and run by municipal governments who profit from the revenue they generate? In which case, if there's a problem why aren't you ragging on your city government's ass to fix it instead of biatching to the universe about how horrible it all is?


It's 2020 Fark.  The some folks who mock "thoughts and prayers" are useless think posting their vitriol and rhetoric here is accomplishing something.

/you are all equally worthless
//#MeToo
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Obama!


https://www.healthcare.gov/part-time-​w​orkers/

If your employer doesn't offer you insurance coverage, you can fill out an application through the Marketplace. You'll find out if you qualify for:
A health insurance plan with savings on your monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs based on your household size and income.
Free or low-cost coverage through Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
You'll learn if you qualify for these options when you fill out a Marketplace insurance application.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Demand your boss give you a paid sick day or you'll leave all your used kleenex in his office
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's okay, only so many people have died of the flu so this is a nothing burger and your kids will be fine.


Look, it's perfectly logical. The common flu kills <0.1%, while COVID-19 kills somewhere north of 10x that number. But the flu has killed more people in the last 3 months, so CLEARLY you concerns are misplaced. Also, since cancer's kill rate beats both hands-down, I believe we should ignore the flu as well.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mattgsx: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's okay, only so many people have died of the flu so this is a nothing burger and your kids will be fine.

\ Am I doing it right?

You forgot about eating organic and daily doses of elderberry syrup.


I haven't looked, but I bet anything Elderberry on Amazon is sold out.

Other than Asian Rim manufactured 'elderberry', now good to -50F.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sandelaphon: Sounds like we should join the rest of the developed world in healthcare and worker protections, and morons will scream socialism either as their lives improve, or they die in a pandemic if they manage to stop it.


Never waste a crisis.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's okay, only so many people have died of the flu so this is a nothing burger and your kids will be fine.

\ Am I doing it right?


The Dow is fine, so all is well again.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
These folks do have a reason to worry.  I take precautions myself when I'm at work, and I'm not having to clean up behind folks.  We've been processing international passengers nonstop since the outbreak started.  As time goes, the virus is becoming more widespread.  It's only a matter of time before things get worse here.  I just hope it's something that we can handle.
 
K.B.O. Winston
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: jjorsett: Aren't airports generally owned and run by municipal governments who profit from the revenue they generate? In which case, if there's a problem why aren't you ragging on your city government's ass to fix it instead of biatching to the universe about how horrible it all is?

It's 2020 Fark.  The some folks who mock "thoughts and prayers" are useless think posting their vitriol and rhetoric here is accomplishing something.

/you are all equally worthless
//#MeToo


Username checks out.
 
outtatowner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Meh.  I'm over 100 meters above sea level, and several hundred kilometers from the shore.   I think I'll be fine.


Are you my elderly neighbour?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is this how we get rid of the TSA?
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MightyMerkin: A coworkers wife is in the airline industry. I hope he stays home.


My son works in an ER. I'd say I hopes he stays home but...
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: Sandelaphon: Sounds like we should join the rest of the developed world in healthcare and worker protections, and morons will scream socialism either as their lives improve, or they die in a pandemic if they manage to stop it.

Never waste a crisis.


Never waste a crisis whining about people calling for common sense proposals that work well in other, more reasonable nations.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah if I were an airport employee I would tell em to get farked I aint coming to work
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What do airport workers need with a Power Take-Off?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Thanks Obama!


https://www.healthcare.gov/part-time-w​orkers/

If your employer doesn't offer you insurance coverage, you can fill out an application through the Marketplace. You'll find out if you qualify for:
A health insurance plan with savings on your monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs based on your household size and income.
Free or low-cost coverage through Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
You'll learn if you qualify for these options when you fill out a Marketplace insurance application.


This. I get insurance through the exchange and even though my income is not particularly low I still get a subsidy. Of course, it helps that my state has a Democratic governor; my rates are actually down from a year ago. Not sure how affordable rates are in the states with crappy (Republican) governors.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder how they'll vote.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Is this how we get rid of the TSA?


At least 2% of them; kind of a disappointing outcome if I'm honest...
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report