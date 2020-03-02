 Skip to content
(Mercury News)   Elderly couple missing in dense NoCal woods for nine days found...alive and holding hands   (mercurynews.com) divider line
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"They went down to find a road or a creek that leads to the bay."

That's actually a smart thing to do, once you're already good and lost and need to get back to civilization and people.  Guess these woods just weren't going to cooperate.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hope they did some raking while they were there.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/hi nanny, hi grampy...
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Old news is sooo exciting!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The third case like this on the Fark front page in a week. Maybe Marin County should keep better track of its elderly couples.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's a hard 18. He looks 28. If I saw him playing a teen on a TV show I would be like "COME ON! HE LOOKS 28!"
Fark user imageView Full Size

/that's all I have to bring to the conversation
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jaytkay: The third case like this on the Fark front page in a week. Maybe Marin County should keep better track of its elderly couples.


The rare single-event trifecta.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Open Article.  YOU BLOCK ADS!  NO SEE!

Incognito: YOU BLOCK ADS! NO SEE!

Me: Guess I really don't need to read the article, it won't change my day.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anyone could see the road that they walk on is paved in gold.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
NoCal is my favourite chambering!
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No picture of Groot - the real hero?
FIFU

s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: That's a hard 18. He looks 28. If I saw him playing a teen on a TV show I would be like "COME ON! HE LOOKS 28!"
[Fark user image 620x413]
/that's all I have to bring to the conversation


So? You never know what other people have gone through....
 
phishrace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The creepiest part of this story is how the son was ready to throw in the towel less than a week after they went missing. I'm sure people were preparing him for the worst, but if my parents went missing, old or not, I'm not giving up on them after a week. They kept me alive for eighteen years, they'll be fine alone for a month or two out in the wild.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Rev Rick White
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just in time for the Corona virus to kill them.

Groot is a monster.

Kidding!   Glad everyone is safe.   Groot is a good boy.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Irwin and Kiparsky knew the area. They had traveled to this cottage in Inverness - a charming village five miles north of Point Reyes on the west side of Tomales Bay - a number of times over the years, often heading north to the Jepson trailhead just beyond their rental.
With the moon waning and the thick canopy of pines and oaks overhead, darkness fell early and the couple was quickly lost.
"They found themselves on their hands and knees, crawling, off the trail in the brush," St. John said. "They went down to find a road or a creek that leads to the bay."

OK...
Hey, yo... I've lived in this area all my life, and there is something I am certain of in this story. They were tripping balls.

Inverness is a wonderful little town that caters to the people that have to be near the ocean to drown out the waves that are crashing within their own skulls.
Oh, BTW, this in no way involved hallucinogenics, or any sort of "return to nature" type thing.
I'm lying.
 
