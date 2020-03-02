 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL (UK))   How the fark is this considered a "news article"?   (aol.co.uk) divider line
37
    More: Asinine, The Return of the Space Cowboy, Space Cowboy, James Brolin, silly mistake, woman, car, school, kids  
•       •       •

1733 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2020 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not. Or do you generally get most of your hard-hitting journalism from anonymous clickfarming blogspam on AOL's "living" page?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Your data, your experience
AOL is part of Verizon Media. Click 'I agree' to allow Verizon Media and our partners to use cookies and similar technologies to access your device and use your data (including location) to understand your interests, and provide and measure personalised ads. We will also provide you with personalised ads on partner products. Learn more about how we use your data in our Privacy Centre. Once you confirm your privacy choices here, you can make changes at any time by visiting your Privacy dashboard.
Click 'Learn more' to learn and customise how Verizon Media and our partners collect and use data.

You're right, subby. I don't get how that's a news article, either.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not news, it's AOL.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know, my work is blocking that site for my protection.  Thanks work.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting news about latest excavations at Gobekli Tepe, not this. Would not read again
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
What's really news is that AOL is still around.
 
Cheron
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Soon all news will be like this.
 
gonzoduke
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I ask myself the same question about 99% of the headlines I read when I cruise the Yahoo home page.
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I stopped reading AOL.com when they stopped sending me free CDs.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Click and click again bait ..
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark needs content.  Subby obliges.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark considers Twitter posts news articles, so...
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So people don't have to click the link, this is the entire article (seriously)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Including an autoplay vertical video with unskippable ads for good measure (which is just some woman talking to herself)
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Fark needs content.


Not with the dozens of greenlit COVID-19 articles every day.
 
gojirast
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Doesn't look like one to me. Here's what I get:

uMatrix has prevented the following page from loading:
https://guce.advertising.com/collectId​entifiers?sessionId=1_cc-session_d1ed0​588-1386-4e30-8a0f-909bfcdef749

without parameters = https://guce.advertising.com/collectI​d​entifiers
sessionId = 1_cc-session_d1ed0588-1386-4e30-8a0f-9​09bfcdef749
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bunny Bixler and I were in the semi-finals - the very semi-finals, mind you - of the ping-pong tournament at the club and this ghastly thing happened. We were both playing way over our heads and the score was 29-28. And we had this really terrific volley and I stepped back to get this really terrific shot. And I stepped on the ping-pong ball! I just squashed it to bits. And then Bunny and I ran to the closet of the game room to get another ping-pong ball and the closet was locked! Imagine? We had to call the whole thing off.... Well, it was ghastly...... Well, it was just.... ghastly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Xai: So people don't have to click the link, this is the entire article (seriously)

[Fark user image 850x924]

Including an autoplay vertical video with unskippable ads for good measure (which is just some woman talking to herself)


Also it's laugh "at" your own mistake not "on".
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One person's funny mistake is another's child neglect. There's a line there somewhere.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think AOL's screen-scraping bots are running the text through Google translate English-to-Hindi, then Hindi-to-English.

"Woman laughs on her own mistake"
"Kristen Bell reveals rule she and Dax Shepard follow about"
"Fiona Phillips says Strictly's Brendan Cole 'wasn't very nice' and his exit"

/ I wonder if the rule gets nervous about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard following it about.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It is "Assholes On Line" subby...
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks like a dummy article for writers easily confused by the whole lorem ipsum thing.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cheron: Soon all news will be like this.


And...

All restaurants are Taco Bell....
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RabidRythmDivas: I stopped reading AOL.com when they stopped sending me free CDs.


Stopped before that, the diskettes were at least useful!
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
One night, long ago we had a good sized group of friends and we planned on going out to eat one Friday night, bring girlfriends if you got one. Well we're waiting in the area for people to show up, and up comes old Aaron, alone--even though he had a girlfriend. 
"Aaron, you alone tonight? Where's your girlfriend?"
He looked like he got kicked in the gut, and just stood there, all wide-eyed. "I'll be back!" he said and ran off to get her. He forgot to bring his date to dinner. We didn't contact AOL news. We should have.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTA: This woman made a silly mistake while dropping her kids to school.

Should be "dropping off her kids at school"

FTA: She started laughing and went back to pick the kids.

Should be "pick up the kids"

Okay, I realize this is from the U.K., so are there any U.K. Farkers on here to tell us if this writer is using British terms?
 
oukewldave
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Like I'm going to waste any of my free AOL hours reading this article...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How the fark is AOL still alive?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Chuck87: FTA: This woman made a silly mistake while dropping her kids to school.

Should be "dropping off her kids at school"

FTA: She started laughing and went back to pick the kids.

Should be "pick up the kids"

Okay, I realize this is from the U.K., so are there any U.K. Farkers on here to tell us if this writer is using British terms?


This is not UK slang, it's just terribly written.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Xai: Chuck87: FTA: This woman made a silly mistake while dropping her kids to school.

Should be "dropping off her kids at school"

FTA: She started laughing and went back to pick the kids.

Should be "pick up the kids"

Okay, I realize this is from the U.K., so are there any U.K. Farkers on here to tell us if this writer is using British terms?

This is not UK slang, it's just terribly written.


So three sentences total and two of them have incorrect grammar?  Wow...that's pretty bad for a "staff writer".
 
Nimbull
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's an Onion article in disguise?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It happened to my mom. She left my brother at home and drove my sister and I to school. When she yelled at us for not telling her my brother wasn't in the car, she got a "you never asked us".
 
covfefe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: How the fark is AOL still alive?


How much do you think these articles cost?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: common sense is an oxymoron: Fark needs content.

Not with the dozens of greenlit COVID-19 articles every day.


It's not news, it's recycled speculation.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought it was a great article. Now, I'm going back to reading articles about bad Yelp reviews for popular destinations.

Yosemite Natioanal Park

I would give this place zero stars if I could. Too many trees blocking the views, rocks everywhere, spotty wi-fi. Definitely will not return.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And yet you're linking to it.

You must not understand how cause and effect work.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report