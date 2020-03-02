 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Gunnison, Colorado, a mountain town that was able to completely dodge and survived the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. Here's how they did it   (theguardian.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rev.K [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 102-year old strategy of complete quarantine is totally gonna work in large cities in 2020.

Totally.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That happened over a hundred years ago...before personal vehicles became a thing.   Sorry but I'd prefer a more recent example.
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There's no record of how they did it.

No documents, no mail, no nada.

"We did things. Horrible things. Let nobody speak of this evil we have done, let it be erased from history"
 
Uzzah
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
By being in the middle of nowhere, and being cold as fark in the winter?  And also by having a disproportionate number of roadkill deer on the sides of the highway in the Spring?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's racist and xenophobic
 
funk_soul_bubby
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Whiskey. They drank whiskey.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark]
Uzzah: roadkill deer on the sides of the highway in the Spring?


In 1918?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Next up:  How Bumfark, NJ became the buggy-whip manufacturing capital of the world!
 
HempHead
Rev.K: A 102-year old strategy of complete quarantine is totally gonna work in large cities in 2020.

Totally.


21 day quarantine period is too long for any large number of people.
 
u01000101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Same strategy as Madagascar. "Mr. President, a guy has coughed in Brazil..."
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Too late.
 
stuffy
th.bing.comView Full Size

He sneezed.
 
MikeyFuccon
Measures that couldn't possibly be scaled up in a free society that had developed beyond the level of subsistence farming.

But a mystery endures: how did residents endure the cabin fever? Those currently under quarantine in Spain, Italy, China and elsewhere could benefit from tips but Gunnison does not appear to remember. Little documentation exists, leaving an information void. "The issue still remains of how to keep up morale and cooperation at a time of heightened stress," said the study. In 2015 the Guardian appealed to readers of the Gunnison Country Times - a descendant of the News-Champion - for any letters, journals or folk memories about the lockdown. No one replied.

This was just before prohibition. Alcohol would have been easy to make, and, with radio in its infancy and sources of new reading material blockaded out, there would have been few other sources of entertainment.

So it's a fair bet Gunnisonians spent four months wasted.
 
BMFPitt
uE: /obscure


No.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
Dr FP Hanson, the county physician, took a leading role. "An epidemic, terrible in proportions and resultant deaths, is sweeping over the country," he wrote. "I have caused a strict quarantine to be placed on Gunnison county against the world. Barricades and fences have been erected on all main highways near the county lines."

March 2025. The Supreme Court today will hear Hanson v Citizen of Gunnison.  At stake is whether a doctor can declare a quarantine and restrict the movement of people within a geographical area.  Dr. Hanson, not the inventor of that crappy soda, attempted to limit the spread of the Coronavirus during the virus outbreak in 2020.  Gunnison was wiped out in that outbreak.
 
BMFPitt
Huh.  Well that's an interesting filter that I'd never known about before.
 
ISO15693
They hit behind a paywall?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
Rev.K: A 102-year old strategy of complete quarantine is totally gonna work in large cities in 2020.

Totally.


That really depends on the severity of the illness and just how badly they want to quarantine the city.

I'm pretty sure if we were talking about an epidemic of something as virulent as the Spanish Flu was, the minute they declared a state of emergency, the US Military would be going balls out to build a wall around the applicable city and/or shooting/blowing up anything attempting to leave.

Fly in a shiatload of cargo containers, stack them 2-3 high, string barbed wire along the top...couple of days, maybe a week to get a temporary containment barrier in place. Drones and patrols used to monitor for anyone trying to escape...it can be done.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
stuffy: [th.bing.com image 433x266]
He sneezed.


Thermobarics are easier. Flash-fry anything in the area, then pulverize it all to jelly. And if inside an enclosed space? Hooo-boy.
 
aungen
Kit Fister: Rev.K: A 102-year old strategy of complete quarantine is totally gonna work in large cities in 2020.

Totally.

That really depends on the severity of the illness and just how badly they want to quarantine the city.

I'm pretty sure if we were talking about an epidemic of something as virulent as the Spanish Flu was, the minute they declared a state of emergency, the US Military would be going balls out to build a wall around the applicable city and/or shooting/blowing up anything attempting to leave.

Fly in a shiatload of cargo containers, stack them 2-3 high, string barbed wire along the top...couple of days, maybe a week to get a temporary containment barrier in place. Drones and patrols used to monitor for anyone trying to escape...it can be done.


I've submitted this to the local city council.  I want to be this century's Gunnison.
 
NINEv2
Recently worked for a client in Gunnison. They can quarantine the fark out of that town again and nothing of value will be lost.
 
gnosis301
They called it a hoax?
 
BMFPitt
Kit Fister: Fly in a shiatload of cargo containers, stack them 2-3 high, string barbed wire along the top...couple of days, maybe a week to get a temporary containment barrier in place. Drones and patrols used to monitor for anyone trying to escape...it can be done.


assets.change.orgView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
How will you solve cabin fever in the age of video games and the internet?


Are you farking serious article writer?
 
ISO15693
ISO15693: They hit behind a paywall?


HID... Ugh
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
Bad news, preppers: Costco is sold out of bulk dried foods
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
Uzzah: By being in the middle of nowhere, and being cold as fark in the winter?


^These.

I learned what a block heater was for after spending a ski weekend in Gunnison.
 
aungen
lifeslammer: How will you solve cabin fever in the age of video games and the internet?


Are you farking serious article writer?


I spent a year in a small box at the south pole with no internet. Article writer is soft and weak.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
BMFPitt: Kit Fister: Fly in a shiatload of cargo containers, stack them 2-3 high, string barbed wire along the top...couple of days, maybe a week to get a temporary containment barrier in place. Drones and patrols used to monitor for anyone trying to escape...it can be done.

[assets.change.org image 525x295]


I was thinking more along the lines of "The Division", but yeah.

If the illness was deadly and contagious enough, I wouldn't put it past the Gov't to consider some seriously drastic measures to erase any trace of the contagion from the face of the earth.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
A college and all the workers for Crested Butte. I imagine it will be a Lord of the Flies crossed with Escape from NY all shortly enough.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
centrifugal bumblepuppy: Bad news, preppers: Costco is sold out of bulk dried foods


you can always get MREs though.
 
oldfool
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mock26
Israel has the solution. Build a giant wall. You just have to keep the noise down or else the zekes will swarm the place.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
oldfool: [i.redd.it image 850x785]


...of all the days to not have a terminal illness already.
 
cman [TotalFark]
AngryDragon: That's racist and xenophobic


If you target a specific race, yeah

But if you target them all you are an equal opportunity offender
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
So, hide?

Yes, I already knew that, and will do if things keep escalating.
Anything else? No?
OK then...
 
Mock26
Gunnison declared a "quarantine against all the world". It erected barricades, sequestered visitors, arrested violators, closed schools and churches and banned parties and street gatherings, a de facto lockdown that lasted four months.

Yeah, easier to do when you are some podunk town of 1,300 people. Try doing that in a city like Chicago that encompasses 227 square miles. A coronaviruse pandemic is not going to seriously fueled by quiet little vilalges like Gunnison (or by Corona beer). It is going to be fueled by large cities where it is extremely difficult to control the inflow of people.
 
Mock26
cman: AngryDragon: That's racist and xenophobic

If you target a specific race, yeah

But if you target them all you are an equal opportunity offender


Exactly.

I hate ???? people is racist.
I hate everybody is perfectly acceptable.
 
Coelacanth
In the mountains where I used to live, some people came up with the idea to dynamite the highway if there was a plague/zombies/Russians coming up the hill.
I'm the next few weeks, I'm wondering if somebody is finally going to light the fuse.
 
Super Chronic
By being in the middle of nowhere and having no contact with the outside world?

/DNRTFA
 
