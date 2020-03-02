 Skip to content
(Patheos)   You see a dead possum on the road. Do you: A). Continue to drive. B). Move the deceased marsupial, or C). Throw goldfish and windshield washer fluid on it, while sitting in your Green Bay Packers lawn chair, screaming for it to repent. Fark: Not Florida   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
    Weird, Green Bay Packers, Green Bay, Wisconsin, National Football League, Lambeau Field, Wisconsin, dead possum, Milwaukee, History of National Football League Championship  
28 Comments
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Carrion, Christian soldier!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently the gospel writers censored the part of the Last Supper where Jesus pulls out a bag of meth and says "this is my dandruff, scratched off for you."

/ A True ChristianTM would have known that if the possum was dead it was too late for it to repent
// And that the possum is burning in hell now if he hadn't already accepted Jesus as his Lord and SaviorTM
/// And that you have to think God has no culpability in this, or he'll burn you too
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You scoff, but she's doing the Lord's work now as a member of Pence's Beer Flu task force.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you know what scares the shiat out of me? She can, and most likely does, vote.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth.

Not even once.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Why don't you do it in the road?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Didn't do anything last week when this happened.  Not gonna repent.  Not gonna rise up in three days.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Repeat
https://m.fark.com/comments/10724226?​f​rom_page=default_fark
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Actual goldfish, or Goldfish brand snack crackers?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Actual goldfish, or Goldfish brand snack crackers?


yes
 
nytmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He's stunned. Possums stun easily, Major.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Repeat
https://m.fark.com/comments/10724226?f​rom_page=default_fark


well, maybe it bears opossums repeating
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm not going to lie... C. sounds like the most adventuresome option...
 
alaric3
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Actual goldfish, or Goldfish brand snack crackers?


This.
Who carries around actual goldfish?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
D) Put up a "<--- Free possum" sign
 
Slypork
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

alaric3: FrancoFile: Actual goldfish, or Goldfish brand snack crackers?

This.
Who carries around actual goldfish?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geduld
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Damn it feels good to move away from that neighborhood even more.

I blame the radium levels in the water.
 
Wingus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ah, the Wisconsin eucharist.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ah, Wisconsin, Illinois' largest state park and Packer fan reserve.  The only thing that could have made it even more Wisconsiny, would be if she was drinking "a shot of brandy with a beer back", in front of a supper club..
 
Marine1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Keep 'er movin' dere guy.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
D: Put a beer can/bottle in it's paws.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: D: Put a beer can/bottle in it's paws.


would also accept putting sunglasses on it.
 
180IQ
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Quando omni flunkus moritati...
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A possum as pristine as the one in the picture would cause a traffic jam around here, with everyone trying to grab dinner before it got too road tender.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just because I still have the image from last time.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Repeat
https://m.fark.com/comments/10724226?f​rom_page=default_fark


I honestly think we spend more time here than the Mods.

/or Drew hired goldfish to moderate
//and don't quote mythbusters
 
Nimbull
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
D) Call the nearest McDonald's and let them know where they can pick up some fresh burger meat.
 
Report