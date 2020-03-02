 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   The success of The New York Times is bad news for journalism says The New York Times
13
631 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2020 at 4:34 PM



edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am happy we still have some journalism at all.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm just glad to hear that they're not "failing" after all. Seriously though, we need an institution with a solid reputation, and the resources not to be cowed by threats and lawsuits. We're lucky to have the NYT.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's clickbait for media wonks.

Wonkbait.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still a million times better than FOX News which has the following philosophy "CNN gets it wrong occasionally by accident so we are going to broadcast outright lies every day on purpose."
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News media is beholden to dinero

This is why our press is the way that it is. News takes second seat to getting eyeballs. Its a hypercompetitive industry in which they are literally battling other news media from all around the world who are trying to make their own money.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paywall lol.  Anyway, is it because people arent going to pay for 50 site subscriptions so they pick one or two they know and trust and the rest fall by the wayside?
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: I'm just glad to hear that they're not "failing" after all. Seriously though, we need an institution with a solid reputation, and the resources not to be cowed by threats and lawsuits. We're lucky to have the NYT.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Something seems to have happened in early November, 2016, that was really good for the NYT.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

cman: News media is beholden to dinero

This is why our press is the way that it is. News takes second seat to getting eyeballs. Its a hypercompetitive industry in which they are literally battling other news media from all around the world who are trying to make their own money.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: 40 degree day: I'm just glad to hear that they're not "failing" after all. Seriously though, we need an institution with a solid reputation, and the resources not to be cowed by threats and lawsuits. We're lucky to have the NYT.

[Fark user image image 608x393]


Something seems to have happened in early November, 2016, that was really good for the NYT.


Yeah, daily reminders that we desperately need the 4th estate.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bughunter: It's clickbait for media wonks.

Wonkbait.


Be wery, wery quite. The Clintons are reading. Everything ....
 
aaronx [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I still like their crossword puzzles. The Friday, Saturday and Sunday ones, anyway.
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've had a subscription for several years now even though I rarely visit the website. Glad to support quality journalism.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: I am happy we still have some journalism at all.


I wouldn't call The Time journalism, per se, more like word diarrhea hiding behind journalism.
/journalism needs facts
//journalism now panders to a side

JC
 
Report