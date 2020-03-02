 Skip to content
(LAD Bible)   Man demonstrates the obvious flaw of biometric security seen in almost every spy movie   (ladbible.com)
    Obvious, Finger, Michigan, Norwich, Facebook features, Facebook, technology writer Mike Wehner, Jake Massey, 53-year-old  
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'd notice if my thumb went missing.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I think I'd notice if my thumb went missing.


Unless you are a MDK

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I can get you a thumb by this afternoon.

/amateurs
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Biometrics should be the username not the password.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Still digital.
 
Dryad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So test for galvanic skin response across the touchpad, it is technically trivial to add that functionality.
If its severed, attached to a dead guy, or simply duplicated from a scan, that will sort it out right quick.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If someone has my finger I think I have worse problems than worrying about them unlocking my phone.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: If someone has my finger I think I have worse problems than worrying about them unlocking my phone.


You haven't seen my browser history
 
kkinnison
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If i were human i would be on my fifth bag by now
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I think I'd notice if my thumb went missing.


Seriously.  Usually spies, you know, want to keep a low profile if they're sneaking into a facility.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
who the fark voluntarily reads and posts shiat from a site called Lad Bible? it's only slightly less off-putting than Turd Cancer.
 
Victoly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Granted, it's, like, fifteen years old, but MythBusters did it

MythBusters Fingerprints Busted HD!
Youtube 3Hji3kp_i9k
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: EvilEgg: I think I'd notice if my thumb went missing.

Seriously.  Usually spies, you know, want to keep a low profile if they're sneaking into a facility.


I thought they noted a while back that a gummy bear would do the trick.

/now, please, if you would just touch this gummy
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: EvilEgg: I think I'd notice if my thumb went missing.

Seriously.  Usually spies, you know, want to keep a low profile if they're sneaking into a facility.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifarkthereforiam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wesley Snipes did it in Demolition Man. Granted it was an eyeball and not a severed digit.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Russ1642: If someone has my finger I think I have worse problems than worrying about them unlocking my phone.

You haven't seen my browser history


So it's worth losing a finger over?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
...so they then decided to thaw the thumb in warm water, which seemingly worked.

Yeah, that usually works.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When a man in the back yelled "You're all farking hacks!".
And it turned into a town hall blitz....
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: ...so they then decided to thaw the thumb in warm water, which seemingly worked.

Yeah, that usually works.


The only thing worse than frozen meat is meat that was frozen, thawed, and then frozen again.   Unless of course they ate it after that.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: trappedspirit: ...so they then decided to thaw the thumb in warm water, which seemingly worked.

Yeah, that usually works.

The only thing worse than frozen meat is meat that was frozen, thawed, and then frozen again.   Unless of course they ate it after that.


If it was a toe, there'd be money made from that.

The Human Toe Cocktail
Youtube q_fYlAAidUs
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Of all the security  stories today, this story really sticks out like a something.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Of all the security  stories today, this story really sticks out like a something.


Ith it thumbthing thore?
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can guarantee that that will never work on my phone.
 
Slypork
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Of course everyone assumes that the scanned body part would be a digit. What if they decided to use something else? I have an image of Austin Powers dragging a dead terrorist up to the scanner plate and placing one body part at a time against the screen, like testing every key on the key ring to find the one that opens the lock.
"OK, I just did all the fingers, let's try the toes. Take off his shoes and socks...what a smell! This little piggy opens the weapon vault, this little piggy deployed the anthrax, this little piggy...nope, nope, nope. What's next? Right ear? No. Left ear? No. Nose? No. If the nipples don't work I am not going to test his johnson on the scanner! I don't care if the world ends!"
 
Report