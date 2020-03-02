 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Man who says his dad was the Zodiac Killer opens up about his father's crimes, career as junior senator from Texas   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Serial killer, Zodiac Killer, Gary Stewart, Paul Avery, The Mikado, Mother, Evidence, Most Dangerous Animal  
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What odd cosplay this guy is into.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy's book is pretty much full of shiat, and boils down to "My dad was a bad guy, so he must be the Zodiac Killer".

More, much more, here:

https://zodiackillerfacts.com/main/th​e​-most-dangerous-daddy-of-all-debunking​-gary-stewart/
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading TFA after I posted that, it looks like the series knows all this and becomes more about his motives for making that claim.  So, given that, it could be worth a watch.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know... not everything needs to be a docuSERIES. Sometimes a good old fashioned docuMENTARY will do the trick. I can't remember the last time I watched a documentary that really needed more than 90-120 minutes to relay an entire story.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was under the impression that The Zodiac Killer murders were connected to Ted Kaczynski.  Supposedly the handwriting was similar, and Kaczynski was well-known for his love of abstract ciphers which was one of the Zodiac's calling cards.

Can't find anything on that now.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's gotta be like the 8th or 9th person to claim that their father/brother/uncle was the Zodiac.  At this point I doubt it will ever be solved.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the zodiac killer was the Prince of Wales. The whole thing was covered up by Buckingham Palace
 
perilsensitive
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: I was under the impression that The Zodiac Killer murders were connected to Ted Kaczynski.  Supposedly the handwriting was similar, and Kaczynski was well-known for his love of abstract ciphers which was one of the Zodiac's calling cards.

Can't find anything on that now.


I saw that.  He also taught at Berkeley right around the time that it happened.  It was pretty compelling stuff.
 
MadMonk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is a pretty good read and a very good attempt at solving the puzzle.

https://www.amazon.com/Zodiac-Code-So​l​ved-Confession-Killer-ebook/dp/B07193S​7FC?ref=pf_ov_at_pdctrvw_dp
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I read his blog once upon a time ago when Reddit linked to it before a book deal was announced. He's still got some notes, pictures, etc. on his website about hi research. http://themostdangerousanim​alofall.com​/the-search/

Don't know if the dude's dad did it, but it's an interesting way to spend an afternoon if that's your thing.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
