 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(IFL Science)   Team of low wage temps successfully identified Italian strain of the coronavirus, but they were still criticized by Cathy and Kathy   (iflscience.com) divider line
23
    More: Hero, Minimum wage, Influenza, Wage, Employment, end of last year, Italian strain of SARS-CoV-2, temps Dr Alessia Lai, number of cases  
•       •       •

1193 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2020 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard they used Italian AI to crack the sequence.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACK
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Low Wage Temps is what I call my Men at Work cover band.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were also arrested for suspected Vulcanology.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All while Karen complained about it.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
with a C?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We will call it ... Colonnavirus.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, four Coronavirus greens in a row.  What's the record for consecutive greens for a single topic?
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Low Wage Temps is what I call my Men at Work cover band.


Then when you get famous you can be the Maw Maw Temps.

/just like ZZ Top
 
moresugar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Team of low wage temps successfully identified Italian strain of the coronavirus

Yeah, but at least they all have health coverage.
 
Bloodnok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 480x360]


Kathie and Cath:[to themselves in unison] Temp slut. Temp slut.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they pay their PhD microbiologists less than the US minimum wage?  Am I missing something here? I read that wrong?

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reports how temps Dr Alessia Lai, Dr Annalisa Bergna, and Dr Arianna Gabrieli, alongside their polish colleague Dr Maciej Tarkowski, also a temp, have worked for more than 10 hours a day in full hazmat suits to achieve the crucial step of isolating the virus.

"None of us earns more than 1,200 euros per month,"
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Callous: Wow, four Coronavirus greens in a row.  What's the record for consecutive greens for a single topic?


are you taking it seriously yet? or do we have to green another?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
IFL Science, the official website of balding 40 year olds with beards who'll argue relentlessly about minutia in marvel movies
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Please tell me they got fired
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: So, they pay their PhD microbiologists less than the US minimum wage?  Am I missing something here? I read that wrong?

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reports how temps Dr Alessia Lai, Dr Annalisa Bergna, and Dr Arianna Gabrieli, alongside their polish colleague Dr Maciej Tarkowski, also a temp, have worked for more than 10 hours a day in full hazmat suits to achieve the crucial step of isolating the virus.

"None of us earns more than 1,200 euros per month,"


Kelly Service offers scientific Ressources services too:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Callous: Wow, four Coronavirus greens in a row.  What's the record for consecutive greens for a single topic?


It's spreading!!! Like some kind of... biological organism that requires a host to reproduce...
 
PunGent
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: So, they pay their PhD microbiologists less than the US minimum wage?  Am I missing something here? I read that wrong?

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reports how temps Dr Alessia Lai, Dr Annalisa Bergna, and Dr Arianna Gabrieli, alongside their polish colleague Dr Maciej Tarkowski, also a temp, have worked for more than 10 hours a day in full hazmat suits to achieve the crucial step of isolating the virus.

"None of us earns more than 1,200 euros per month,"


They're lucky...it's Italy...they jail geologists over there for failing to predict earthquakes correctly...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PunGent: They're lucky...it's Italy...they jail geologists over there for failing to predict earthquakes correctly...


Even the tiniest little screw up. Forget to dot an i.... Cross a t... and it's OVER for them. OVER!!!
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: So, they pay their PhD microbiologists less than the US minimum wage?  Am I missing something here? I read that wrong?

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reports how temps Dr Alessia Lai, Dr Annalisa Bergna, and Dr Arianna Gabrieli, alongside their polish colleague Dr Maciej Tarkowski, also a temp, have worked for more than 10 hours a day in full hazmat suits to achieve the crucial step of isolating the virus.

"None of us earns more than 1,200 euros per month,"


Post docs are highly skilled slaves
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Vestal Virgins are treated pretty terribly too...
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It wasn't that hard, really; they just had to look for normal coronavirus with hairy armpits...
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report