(KTVU Bay Area News)   Brawl-arity ensues after someone dares to ask a woman to lift her shirt in exchange for Mardi Gras beads   (ktvu.com) divider line
32
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, a bride during the ceremony may not have been the best choice, but still.

/DRTFA
 
kona
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mardi gras keeps this fella in the news
 
Telos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the day before Mardi Gras...

I'm not saying the punch was justified, but the guy asking was out of line too and I think most boyfriends would be pissed at a rando asking to see his g/f's tits. Obviously, you don't skip straight to punching though...
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On of my friends response to this request was, "Show me your dick.".

/ she has pictures...
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they anal beads?
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaelstromFL: On of my friends response to this request was, "Show me your dick.".

/ she has pictures...


Careful what you wish for.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telos: It was the day before Mardi Gras...

I'm not saying the punch was justified, but the guy asking was out of line too and I think most boyfriends would be pissed at a rando asking to see his g/f's tits. Obviously, you don't skip straight to punching though...


Right, wrong, doesn't matter; it's a Mardi gras tradition and should have been expected.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Were they anal beads?


No, they were very disorderly.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telos: It was the day before Mardi Gras...

I'm not saying the punch was justified, but the guy asking was out of line too and I think most boyfriends would be pissed at a rando asking to see his g/f's tits. Obviously, you don't skip straight to punching though...


It sounds like one or maybe both ended up getting sucker punched by some coward.

Anyway, there really should be an age limit to hang out in the French Quarter during Mardi Gras.  Maybe, like, everyone over 25 has to be in their hotel  after 8pm. Leave the fighting in the street like children for the young.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy now?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tenedos2: Telos: It was the day before Mardi Gras...

I'm not saying the punch was justified, but the guy asking was out of line too and I think most boyfriends would be pissed at a rando asking to see his g/f's tits. Obviously, you don't skip straight to punching though...

Right, wrong, doesn't matter; it's a Mardi gras tradition and should have been expected.


Right?  Whoever it was that was punching people was drunk and obviously looking for a fight.

It's like MAN I HATE CLOWNS AND I'M GOING TO RAGE AT ALL OF THE CLOWNS AT THIS CIRCUS THAT I AM VOLUNTARILY ATTENDING.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telos: It was the day before Mardi Gras...

I'm not saying the punch was justified, but the guy asking was out of line too and I think most boyfriends would be pissed at a rando asking to see his g/f's tits. Obviously, you don't skip straight to punching though...


Dude better hope he lives.
Knew a guy that got in a bar fight and in the process his opponent went down and smacked his head on the curb.  Coma for a week and then he died.

Manslaughter and 7 years was the outcome.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telos: It was the day before Mardi Gras...

I'm not saying the punch was justified, but the guy asking was out of line too and I think most boyfriends would be pissed at a rando asking to see his g/f's tits. Obviously, you don't skip straight to punching though...


It's at least going to make the guy think twice about asking to see someone's mommy bags.
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why didn't the broad hit the guy? You want equal rights? Get in equal fights.

Or just walk away.

I kind of understand if this happened at the local gas and go, but in the French Quarter during Mardi Gras? Lighten up Francis.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"The former superintendent of the Louisiana State Police suffered minor injuries in a French Quarter scuffle the day before Mardi Gras."

Based on this alone, I'm going to assume the actual events happened absolutely nothing like he described them.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Punching...not just for Nazis anymore.

i1.wp.comView Full Size


"Hey, buddy, show me your moobs--WAIT, NO!"
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's not even Tuesday.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's unfortunate that there is no other way to get to see tits.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Telos: It was the day before Mardi Gras...

I'm not saying the punch was justified, but the guy asking was out of line too and I think most boyfriends would be pissed at a rando asking to see his g/f's tits. Obviously, you don't skip straight to punching though...


It's called Lundi Gras, there are on-going Mardi Gras parades, the town is full of tourists, and it's well in bounds to ask to see tits, dick, ass, or toes (you sick fark) for beads ON BOURBON STREET. That being said since we're hearing the story from a law enforcement officer I'm sure he was obnoxious and/or creepy as hell about it and he probably needed a punching.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You go there to participate in the festivities, and that's one of the festivities... Anyone who's seen a girl's gone wild video should know this.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you want to see tits, Google them. Go to a strip club. Watch porn. Lots of ways to see all the tits your heart desires without asking random women to lift their shirts. If you do, well, you might catch a punch from a pissed-off boyfriend or husband. Or girlfriend. Can't say I have any sympathy for this particular chode.
 
kindms
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
51 year old was the one throwing hands ?

hmm either serious anger issues or more went down then is being said
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: If you want to see tits, Google them.


It's not working. :(

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Telos: It was the day before Mardi Gras...

I'm not saying the punch was justified, but the guy asking was out of line too and I think most boyfriends would be pissed at a rando asking to see his g/f's tits. Obviously, you don't skip straight to punching though...

Dude better hope he lives.
Knew a guy that got in a bar fight and in the process his opponent went down and smacked his head on the curb.  Coma for a week and then he died.

Manslaughter and 7 years was the outcome.


I might have been on that jury. Almost 20 years ago in KC?
 
Ant
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Punching...not just for Nazis anymore.

[i1.wp.com image 300x169] [View Full Size image _x_]

"Hey, buddy, show me your moobs--WAIT, NO!"


I never get tired of that gif.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In the age of #MeToo, I cannot believe that this is even still a thing.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was helping a brewer buddy of mine pour at a beer festival (if you've never poured at a beer festival, you drink much more behind the counter than waiting in lines to get a pour). Towards the end of the event we still had tons of shwag to sell/give away. I came up with the idea of giving stuff to the ladies after said ladies flashed us. Now I have seen plenty of boobs in real life and online, etc., but it sure was fun to have random strangers come up and flash.
 
Someguy72
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: It's unfortunate that there is no other way to get to see tits.


It's 

Coco LaFemme: If you want to see tits, Google them. Go to a strip club. Watch porn. Lots of ways to see all the tits your heart desires without asking random women to lift their shirts. If you do, well, you might catch a punch from a pissed-off boyfriend or husband. Or girlfriend. Can't say I have any sympathy for this particular chode.


It's unfortunate y'all have never heard of this tradition in New Orleans.  Obviously you are as naive and ignorant as the punch thrower in this story.  Asking random women to display their boobs for beads is common and virtually expected during Lundi Gras/Mardi Gras.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Telos: I think most boyfriends would be pissed at a rando asking to see his g/f's tits.


What does a guy think will happen during the party?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Coco LaFemme: If you want to see tits, Google them. Go to a strip club. Watch porn. Lots of ways to see all the tits your heart desires without asking random women to lift their shirts. If you do, well, you might catch a punch from a pissed-off boyfriend or husband. Or girlfriend. Can't say I have any sympathy for this particular chode.


You know what's another popular way to see tits? Going to Bourbon Street for Carnival/Mardi Gras, and giving beads to women who show you their tits. It's kind of a thing. I'm not saying that it's right to ask a woman to show her tits, unprompted, but I don't think getting sucker punched is an appropriate punishment for such a transgression.
 
Report