Inquiry for Grenfell apartment tower fire that killed 72 people is halted when someone states the obvious
38
4193 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2020 at 11:50 AM



Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
oral evidence given by architects and planners involved in the building of the tower cannot be used against them in any criminal prosecutions over the fire

I would be giving them oral like they've never had oral before.  May as well confess to anything else while you're there, it sounds a lot like Catholic church.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gren fell, duh.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently I'm missing something, but...is the hero tag being used here for the people who called out the hearing as a sham? Or because they stopped the hearing after people disrupted it?

I'm pretty sure nothing about how the hearing itself is being conducted deserves the hero tag.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF, they turned an inquiry into a major disaster into a get out of jail free card for everyone who performed gross negligence in that disaster, no wonder the families are pissed off.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least america isn't the only one governed by corporate whores.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've seen the Python skit what's the farking point?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservative government protects conservatives.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Apparently I'm missing something, but...is the hero tag being used here for the people who called out the hearing as a sham?


Yes.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So subpoena their asses. They withhold evidence, that's obstruction, conspiracy, etc. Why wasn't that an option?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
His choice of words was poor.  He should have gone with the old standby, "What difference, at this point, does it make?"
 
jayphat
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It was delayed in February over demands from companies involved in the disastrous refurbishment of the tower that their evidence should not be used to help jail them.

I wonder why the people there are pissed.

In the words of Colin Furgeson: "ya, you know what you can do? You can go fark yourself. No really."
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Trocadero: So subpoena their asses. They withhold evidence, that's obstruction, conspiracy, etc. Why wasn't that an option?


But they're profitable companies, holding them accountable might affect a rich person's bank account. In the end, that's more important than a few dozen human beings to elected officials.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I guess that's British for "Ain't nothin' gonna happen."

LOL and (._.)
 
G. Tarrant
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jayphat: It was delayed in February over demands from companies involved in the disastrous refurbishment of the tower that their evidence should not be used to help jail them.

I wonder why the people there are pissed.

In the words of Colin Furgeson: "ya, you know what you can do? You can go fark yourself. No really."


I am all for offering protection to the low level people who might report that they were ordered to use cheaper materials or not design in certain features.

I have no interest in offering corporate management that actually gave such orders, or had communication with the politicians that insisted they use those otherwise banned materials  any protection at all.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Holy cow that was a serious fire, was the building interior made of plastic?
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Holy cow that was a serious fire, was the building interior made of plastic?
[i1.wp.com image 540x719]


I think exterior was made from gasoline
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

asciibaron: gren fell, duh.


Protest sign seen: "Grenfell Never Again"

Well...I suppose not anymore. They are correct.
 
eKonk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Holy cow that was a serious fire, was the building interior made of plastic?
[i1.wp.com image 540x719]


Interior was mostly concrete (aside from normal residential furnishings).

The exterior had recently been clad with a plastic insulation and cosmetic system (foam plastic on the original concrete building, an air gap, and the outermost layer was a plastic material with a thin aluminum covering).

This specific cladding system was only designed for buildings up to maybe 30 ft. high, such that firefighting crews could attack the fire from ground level and evacuations could reasonably be carried out. This building was closer to 250 ft high and the fire occurred when many were asleep. There was also no active fire protection (e.g., fire sprinklers) inside the building.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LewDux: Latinwolf: Holy cow that was a serious fire, was the building interior made of plastic?
[i1.wp.com image 540x719]

I think exterior was made from gasoline


Yeah I looked at the article further.  Whoever made the decision to use flamable materials as a cover should be brought up on criminal charges.
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I really do wish they'd hurry up and tear it down.  Even covered in a green tarp and scaffolding, the thing is a hideous reminder for the community and anyone passing by.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Only poors died. It wasn't anything major that killed the nobles or rich
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sir Martin Moore-Bick is leading the Grenfell Tower fire public inquiry

As the former vice-president of OCP and Governor of Mars, he has a lot of experience with disatsers
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ElPresidente: I really do wish they'd hurry up and tear it down.  Even covered in a green tarp and scaffolding, the thing is a hideous reminder for the community and anyone passing by.


What would you have them build in its place?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: LewDux: Latinwolf: Holy cow that was a serious fire, was the building interior made of plastic?
[i1.wp.com image 540x719]

I think exterior was made from gasoline

Yeah I looked at the article further.  Whoever made the decision to use flamable materials as a cover should be brought up on criminal charges.


Not just flammable, but also highly toxic. Combined with no internal alarm system, a "stay put" emergency policy and inadequate evacuation systems, it was basically mass murder.
 
orbister
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

robodog: WTF, they turned an inquiry into a major disaster into a get out of jail free card for everyone who performed gross negligence in that disaster, no wonder the families are pissed off.


It is absolutely standard for evidence in safety-related enquiries to be given privileged status. The aims of this is one are (a) to find out what happened and (b) to stop it happening again. To do that, it is essential that everybody involved can ive evidence freely, without fear that it will be quoted against them later.

Note that it does NOT mean that they are immune from prosecution, just that any evidence they give to this enquiry can't be used in a prosecution.

Precisely the same rules work very well for aircraft (AAIB), marine (MAIB) and railway (RAIB) accident enquiries; they allow safety lessons to be learned but don't prevent prosecution of the culpable.

Other newspapers report that the protests were led by one Jonty Leff, who has nothing to do with Grenfell Tower but is an activist for the the tiny remains of the Trotskyite Workers' Revolutionary Party.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rubi_con_man: ElPresidente: I really do wish they'd hurry up and tear it down.  Even covered in a green tarp and scaffolding, the thing is a hideous reminder for the community and anyone passing by.

What would you have them build in its place?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trocadero: So subpoena their asses. They withhold evidence, that's obstruction, conspiracy, etc. Why wasn't that an option?


In the US they would then take the fifth, right? We have an equivalent, and the point of the immunity in enquiries like this is to prevent that happening and get a full picture of what caused the disaster.
 
Cataholic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: LewDux: Latinwolf: Holy cow that was a serious fire, was the building interior made of plastic?
[i1.wp.com image 540x719]

I think exterior was made from gasoline

Yeah I looked at the article further.  Whoever made the decision to use flamable materials as a cover should be brought up on criminal charges.


I'd wager the ultimate responsibility lies with the owner of the building..whoever that is.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When a man in the back yelled "You're all farking hacks!".
And it turned into a town hall blitz....
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rubi_con_man: ElPresidente: I really do wish they'd hurry up and tear it down.  Even covered in a green tarp and scaffolding, the thing is a hideous reminder for the community and anyone passing by.

What would you have them build in its place?


Preferably a building where the front doesn't burn off.  It's highly unusual for that to happen.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LewDux: Latinwolf: Holy cow that was a serious fire, was the building interior made of plastic?
[i1.wp.com image 540x719]

I think exterior was made from gasoline


they used a new napalm-based gel as a sealant.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not to mention, who could've figured that metal supports made from compressed blocks of FeO2+Al powder, laced with magnesium, was a bad idea?
 
orbister
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: Preferably a building where the front doesn't burn off. It's highly unusual for that to happen.


Cardboard's out.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Holy cow that was a serious fire, was the building interior made of plastic?
[i1.wp.com image 540x719]


Paper mache dipped in gasoline petrol.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And why would the government grant such immunity, you might ask? Because the corporate slimes are otherwise certain to provide evidence on the council slimes, who probably split a sizable chunk of the budget among themselves and their buddies. The only innocents here lived in the tower.
 
Slypork
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Latinwolf: Holy cow that was a serious fire, was the building interior made of plastic?
[i1.wp.com image 540x719]


Jet fuel and chemtrails.
 
Report