(The US Sun) Coronavirus could ruin Spring Break in Florida for millions of college students used to just getting STD's, burnt bodies and wicked hangovers
    More: Interesting, Southeastern Conference, Orlando Sentinel, Florida, South Padre Island, Texas, Orlando, Florida, New York City, University, Spring break  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So dead, burnt bodies?

You have his attention:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/no, not a Tom Baker Doctor Who cosplayer
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The roofie and GHB markets are certainly going to take a hit!
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but behind every wicked hangover was a wicked pissa of a time, so there's that.

To wit:

Dude 1: "Man, I've got a wicked hangover"

Dude 2: "Yeah, but last night was WICKED PISSA, wasn't it?"

Both - <high-five each other and start the process over>
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the death from balcony falls statistic will decline for sure.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, all the frat bros are going to have to rape themselves...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaelstromFL: Damn, all the frat bros are going to have to rape themselves...


I thought that's what Rush Week was for
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the real travesty of covid19
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: MaelstromFL: Damn, all the frat bros are going to have to rape themselves...

I thought that's what Rush Week was for


You people really have no idea what fraternities are really like.

We save the raping for commitment night.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait till it spreads to the huge population of elderly retirees in FL. That's when the real fun begins.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now you won't look such a weird fool for packing that rectal thermometer to check them before the shenanigans.
 
Dick Hammer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile back in China, the last COVID-19 patient has been discharged from the hospital.

As much fun as the hysteria has been, hysteria was all that it was.
You wanted a lethal pandemic, but all you got was a nasty cold. You may now resume your boring, petty little lives as per usual.
:(
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee. Thats just too bad.

I never understood nor could relate. For myself and most of my peers, 'Spring Break' meant 'Hey, How many extra hours can I pick up this week?'
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: So dead, burnt bodies?

You have his attention:

[Fark user image 850x474]

/no, not a Tom Baker Doctor Who cosplayer


Arlo, whatever happened to you?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Karma Chameleon: MaelstromFL: Damn, all the frat bros are going to have to rape themselves...

I thought that's what Rush Week was for

You people really have no idea what fraternities are really like.

We save the raping for commitment night.


Is that when you get your purity ring?
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarwiOdrade: Just wait till it spreads to the huge population of elderly retirees in FL. That's when the real fun begins.


bike week, spring break, then BCR. A lot of businesses depending on a good turnout.
 
Badafuco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work for the tourism board in Clearwater Beach, FL and I'm wondering what the next few weeks will look like. It hasn't stopped crowds too much so far. Traffic over here sucks balls.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Hammer: Meanwhile back in China, the last COVID-19 patient has been discharged from the hospital.

As much fun as the hysteria has been, hysteria was all that it was.
You wanted a lethal pandemic, but all you got was a nasty cold. You may now resume your boring, petty little lives as per usual.
:(


This "nasty cold" would likely kill my mother (whom I care for) if I brought it home.  So I am quite comfortable taking it seriously and using an abundance of caution.

Petty and little, indeed.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's this virus people are starting to talk about?  Is it like the flu?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: Diogenes: Karma Chameleon: MaelstromFL: Damn, all the frat bros are going to have to rape themselves...

I thought that's what Rush Week was for

You people really have no idea what fraternities are really like.

We save the raping for commitment night.

Is that when you get your purity ring?


No, your pledge pin.

Don't ask me where it gets attached.
 
Badafuco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you do get infected, could you run over and cough on a bunch of scientologists?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarwiOdrade: Just wait till it spreads to the huge population of elderly retirees in FL. That's when the real fun begins.


Hell my father is visiting florida and he knows many old people in their 70s who keep going to church and say that god and prayer will keep them safe.

These people are farking delusional and a lot of em will die.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: DarwiOdrade: Just wait till it spreads to the huge population of elderly retirees in FL. That's when the real fun begins.

Hell my father is visiting florida and he knows many old people in their 70s who keep going to church and say that god and prayer will keep them safe.

These people are farking delusional and a lot of em will die.


Well, all of them will die.  The details are timing and causes.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: DarwiOdrade: Just wait till it spreads to the huge population of elderly retirees in FL. That's when the real fun begins.

Hell my father is visiting florida and he knows many old people in their 70s who keep going to church and say that god and prayer will keep them safe.

These people are farking delusional and a lot of em will die.


I bet you they will all die.
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Hammer: Meanwhile back in China, the last COVID-19 patient has been discharged from the hospital.

As much fun as the hysteria has been, hysteria was all that it was.
You wanted a lethal pandemic, but all you got was a nasty cold. You may now resume your boring, petty little lives as per usual.
:(


What the hell is wrong with you?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: lolmao500: DarwiOdrade: Just wait till it spreads to the huge population of elderly retirees in FL. That's when the real fun begins.

Hell my father is visiting florida and he knows many old people in their 70s who keep going to church and say that god and prayer will keep them safe.

These people are farking delusional and a lot of em will die.

Well, all of them will die.  The details are timing and causes.


if they could manage it before election day that would be helpful.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: lolmao500: DarwiOdrade: Just wait till it spreads to the huge population of elderly retirees in FL. That's when the real fun begins.

Hell my father is visiting florida and he knows many old people in their 70s who keep going to church and say that god and prayer will keep them safe.

These people are farking delusional and a lot of em will die.

Well, all of them will die.  The details are timing and causes.


Didn't see yours before I posted.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: TWX: So dead, burnt bodies?

You have his attention:

[Fark user image 850x474]

/no, not a Tom Baker Doctor Who cosplayer

Arlo, whatever happened to you?


Well, he got rich, bought the old church that Alice and her then-husband Ray and Fasha the Dog had lived in, and registered as a Republican.

Now, I don't judge him as harshly as I otherwise might have, because Thanksgiving 1965 was during the Johnson administration, as would have been the events in Whitehall Street when he went through the draft screening process.  Democrats had been in-power from the time he was thirteen or so from Kennedy's inaguration in 1960, including during the introduction of the Draft.  So as a young teenager with politically-aware parents that probably meant he had more political exposure than most other teens, he saw more and thus was affected more by the war and the draft than most, which was already a hot topic to begin with.  This undoubtedly gave him a negative view of the Democratic Party, without even considering the events in the American South.

That said I'd have been much more impressed if he simply would have not chosen a party affiliation given how many of the Republicans' policies seem to run contrary to his and his parents' legacies.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Spring break isn't really what I'd be worried about spreading the virus.  All that Sunlight, salt water and alcohol should keep it from being a big deal... although it could spread a bit like mono I suppose.

Indoor concerts though... I may be taking a break from those for a bit.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Spring break isn't really what I'd be worried about spreading the virus.  All that Sunlight, salt water and alcohol should keep it from being a big deal... although it could spread a bit like mono I suppose.

Indoor concerts though... I may be taking a break from those for a bit.


So far Austin is refusing to cancel SXSW. I'm sure those sweaty closet like stages won't spread this at all
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Spring break isn't really what I'd be worried about spreading the virus.  All that Sunlight, salt water and alcohol should keep it from being a big deal... although it could spread a bit like mono I suppose.

Indoor concerts though... I may be taking a break from those for a bit.


At least the virus isn't as lethal to those who are younger, seemingly including college student age.  Don't die from it.  May suffer from it unlike toddlers. Unfortunately they can still spread it.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: Just wait till it spreads to the huge population of elderly retirees in FL. That's when the real fun begins.


Considering the transmission rate of STIs, Coronavirus will be a big hit.  Or make a big hit.  Anyway, there will be plenty of vacancies next fall.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
CSB:  I was doing my grocery shopping for the week last Saturday morning.  I had to stop by customer service on the way out.  Some lady was there with an unopened case of Coronas.  She wanted to return it for a different brand.

Whether she thought she had bottled virus, or just didn't want to deal with the stigma due to others' ignorance, wasn't entirely clear to me.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Diogenes: CSB:  I was doing my grocery shopping for the week last Saturday morning.  I had to stop by customer service on the way out.  Some lady was there with an unopened case of Coronas.  She wanted to return it for a different brand.

Whether she thought she had bottled virus, or just didn't want to deal with the stigma due to others' ignorance, wasn't entirely clear to me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Diogenes: CSB:  I was doing my grocery shopping for the week last Saturday morning.  I had to stop by customer service on the way out.  Some lady was there with an unopened case of Coronas.  She wanted to return it for a different brand.

Whether she thought she had bottled virus, or just didn't want to deal with the stigma due to others' ignorance, wasn't entirely clear to me.

[Fark user image 425x466]


LOL
 
SmallBallerBrand
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Badafuco: If you do get infected, could you run over and cough on a bunch of scientologists?


I'd open mouth kiss Miscavige given the opportunity. May as well do some good. But, in the end, I'd get weirded out and Xenu saves him.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: Meanwhile back in China, the last COVID-19 patient has been discharged from the hospital.

As much fun as the hysteria has been, hysteria was all that it was.
You wanted a lethal pandemic, but all you got was a nasty cold. You may now resume your boring, petty little lives as per usual.
:(



Please stop telling lies.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Gee. Thats just too bad.

I never understood nor could relate. For myself and most of my peers, 'Spring Break' meant 'Hey, How many extra hours can I pick up this week?'


When I was in college, Spring Break meant not getting up at the asscrack of dawn for class. I got to sleep in for the first time in a while. Yes, I was that person who took all early morning classes so I could have the rest of the day free. I've never had any problems getting up early, so I figured, why not? Instead of being in class until 7 or 8 o'clock at night, why not be done by noon or 1 o'clock?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: Meanwhile back in China, the last COVID-19 patient has been discharged from the hospital.

As much fun as the hysteria has been, hysteria was all that it was.
You wanted a lethal pandemic, but all you got was a nasty cold. You may now resume your boring, petty little lives as per usual.
:(


That's because China has a lot of different elements of medical.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Biggest laugh in any math class was during an explanation of the exponential function "a virus spreads through a dorm...".  The cases back from Spring Break will be bad, but contaminating new dorms will be a nightmare.  Even if the students in the high-density dorms/apartments aren't in as much danger, you can't say the same for the townies.

Such leadership.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Karma Chameleon: MaelstromFL: Damn, all the frat bros are going to have to rape themselves...

I thought that's what Rush Week was for

You people really have no idea what fraternities are really like.

We save the raping for commitment night.


At the Number 6 barn dance?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Diogenes: Karma Chameleon: MaelstromFL: Damn, all the frat bros are going to have to rape themselves...

I thought that's what Rush Week was for

You people really have no idea what fraternities are really like.

We save the raping for commitment night.

At the Number 6 barn dance?


Commitment night, at least for my chapter, is after you have been accepted as a pledge and marks the beginning of pledge period.  You got your pledge pin and pledge name an have to put up with a bunch of crap for 8 weeks.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Alcohol kills germs.
 
Report