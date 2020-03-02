 Skip to content
(NBC Connecticut)   Breast milk depositories opening in UK, where they already have blood banks and a liver pool   (nbcconnecticut.com) divider line
24
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While stealing from a blood bank, the thief was caught red handed.

/got nothin'
//obvious
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do they need volunteers to help collect samples?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why this squicks me out more than the idea of a blood donation. Maybe it's the thought mystery garlic farts coming from junior.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are parents feeding their babies random breast milk?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it possible to both boo a headline and submit it for HOTY?
 
NoahBuddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We speak with an accent exceedingly rare,
We meet under a statue exceedingly bare,
If you want a cathedral, we've got one to spare,
...
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this and Spotted Dicks too!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Do they need volunteers to help collect samples?


Yes, and boy are you in for a reality check.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sponsored by McDonald's.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will they let you walk into the depository alone?
 
NoahBuddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Is it possible to both boo a headline and submit it for HOTY?


Someone please have a bash at a "breast... hotty..." joke.

/I would but I'm not funny
//The world Fark is a cruel and uncaring place
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: are parents feeding their babies random breast milk?


Actually, that's not at all uncommon throughout history.  Wet nurses are a thing since some women/children simply can't manage to nurse.

It's not always very benign though- upper crust folks in England used to hire wet nurses all the time.  Of course, the child the wet nurse bore in order to get her milk wasn't really part of the equation and so would get dropped off at a foundling home.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting boobies tag.
 
NoahBuddy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Wet nurses are a thing since some women/children simply can't manage to nurse.


Wet-nursing saw a huge increase during the Victorian era, when the fad for adults suckling high-bred new mothers really took off; this was not a sexual perversion but Yet Another Eternal Youth Elixir.

Don't believe me? If the alternative to injecting yourself with minced monkey glands was nuzzling at the breast of a creamy-skinned minor princess, which would you choose?

/Worked for me
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

asciibaron: are parents feeding their babies random breast milk?


There's a bunch of reasons. Some women can't produce enough or may be on medications that come through the milk.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
SensibleChuckle.gif
 
cwheelie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Kidney pie
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: asciibaron: are parents feeding their babies random breast milk?

There's a bunch of reasons. Some women can't produce enough or may be on medications that come through the milk.


in the era of hashtag mania, i'm sure there is a Karen out there ready to pounce.
 
Land Ark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Excited at the prospect.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Liver Pool
Liver Pool
Liver Pool
Liver Pool
Liver Pool
Liver Pool
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's the law in New Jersey that some high-school dropout has to come out to the waiting room and pump it himself.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I only drink the finest of breast milks
 
