 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   New Virgin Voyages cruise ship will remain a virgin to New York City, gets banned from docking in the city over coronavirus fears for its 2700 passengers   (the-sun.com) divider line
25
    More: Interesting, New York City, first Virgin Voyages cruise ship, New York, health issues, Ocean liner, Cruise ship, positive news, Scarlet Lady  
•       •       •

484 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2020 at 10:50 AM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're just randomly blocking some entry into the country regardless of risk now?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:Hundreds of passengers on board say they will be left stranded in Miami, with many of them planning to fly home from New York.


If only the cruise line operated some sort of airline they could use to get people home from their new point of origin.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: We're just randomly blocking some entry into the country regardless of risk now?


Looks like the cruise line decided to do this on its own because reasons.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What an ugly craft, even by Cruise Ship standards.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well maybe you shouldn't have got on a cruise ship AKA floating, petri dish, while there is a global pandemic going around.
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

akya: FTA:Hundreds of passengers on board say they will be left stranded in Miami, with many of them planning to fly home from New York.


If only the cruise line operated some sort of airline they could use to get people home from their new point of origin.


If you do incur costs, Virgin Voyages will reimburse up to $200 per person for any incremental air costs.  Maybe Richard Branson should look under the couch cushions for some loose change...  <rolls eyes>
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You can probably get some great deals on cruises these days if you enjoy that sort of thing.
 
Pert
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well they can't really test them so what else are they going to do?
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/02/coron​a​virus-new-york-city-doctor-has-to-plea​d-to-test-people.html
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Didn't they see the giant top hat wearing skeleton at the port?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Docking isn't a virginity losing activity
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe it's time people realize that going on cruises is a bad idea.  Now it's coronavirus.  If it's not that, it's some other communicable disease, or bad plumbing, or food issues.

Just stop going on cruises, people.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I for one am happy to see that the public isn't panicking at all over this disease.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And now, under Maritime law, they have to play Maureen McGovern's 'There's Got To Be a Morning After' over and over on a loop over the loudspeakers until they port.
 
PunGent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Geotpf: edmo: We're just randomly blocking some entry into the country regardless of risk now?

Looks like the cruise line decided to do this on its own because reasons.


Yeah, TFA said it both ways, the line declined entry, and the city banned them...

a new low in journalism, even for The Sun.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Maybe it's time people realize that going on cruises is a bad idea.  Now it's coronavirus.  If it's not that, it's some other communicable disease, or bad plumbing, or food issues.

Just stop going on cruises, people.


Cruises are crap for all sorts of issue and they make a shiat ton of pollution. For real, cruises should be banned worldwide. Want to go on water and get drunk? Get yourself a canoe and a gallon of beer and go on a lake
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
New Virgin Voyages sounds like something Epstein would have done.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait a  minute...

"We have absolutely no health concerns or issues on board, but the elevated health protocols and processes we put in place when we took the delivery of Scarlet Lady have kept our crew and their family and friends well and happy."

The company said the ship was cross the Atlantic to the US, where it will be based, and those on board were people "associated with the brand" rather then full paying customers.

So, they got a 37 day cruise on its maiden voyage for pennies on a dollar and they're biatching?  I have no sympathy for them.
 
OldJames
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I saw some news that cruise ships were not being allowed to dock all over the place, I probably wouldn't be getting on one anytime soon, and I certainly wouldn't be surprised if I did, and the ship couldn't dock.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Wait a  minute...

"We have absolutely no health concerns or issues on board, but the elevated health protocols and processes we put in place when we took the delivery of Scarlet Lady have kept our crew and their family and friends well and happy."

The company said the ship was cross the Atlantic to the US, where it will be based, and those on board were people "associated with the brand" rather then full paying customers.

So, they got a 37 day cruise on its maiden voyage for pennies on a dollar and they're biatching?  I have no sympathy for them.


The way I read that, It's possible there are hundreds of "influencers" aboard this trip, so they could all post about how great Virgin's new about-to-start cruise line is.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hoping the pandemic waits until after my Alaska cruise in May!  I've already paid in full...
 
AntiSane
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is it sad that the Daily Fail has a better article about this?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-8065219/Fury-Virgins-cruise-ship-sk​ips-New-York-heads-Miami-coronavirus-f​ears.html
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I should have booked a cruise.  Free lifetime cruise!  Amirite?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: no_tan_lines: Wait a  minute...

"We have absolutely no health concerns or issues on board, but the elevated health protocols and processes we put in place when we took the delivery of Scarlet Lady have kept our crew and their family and friends well and happy."

The company said the ship was cross the Atlantic to the US, where it will be based, and those on board were people "associated with the brand" rather then full paying customers.

So, they got a 37 day cruise on its maiden voyage for pennies on a dollar and they're biatching?  I have no sympathy for them.

The way I read that, It's possible there are hundreds of "influencers" aboard this trip, so they could all post about how great Virgin's new about-to-start cruise line is.


Would it be ok just to fire a couple of torpedos at it then. You know as a public service?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report