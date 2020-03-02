 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   The creepy facial recognition company that stole your pics from Facebook is now developing cameras to track you in real time   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
18
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the new fashion is coming just in time.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's like the ending of War of the Worlds, where we're saved from the Martian invasion by germs.
 
doceajensen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
(2003) "In fact, a significantly greater decrement in face recognition is observed in the absence of eyebrows than in the absence of eyes.These results may have important implications for our understanding of the mechanisms of face recognition in humans as well as for the development of artificial face-recognition systems."

https://web.mit.edu/sinhalab/Papers/s​i​nha_eyebrows.pdf
 
Buggar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I suspect they will find me relaxing on the beach mostly

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"stole your picts from Facebooks"

Stole the pictures you gave to Facebook from Facebook.  Let's not pretend they are "your" pictures anymore subby.
 
Ecobuckeye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, yeah, obviously.
 
gyruss
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Point of order: scraping isn't theft.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gotta monetize that data.
 
Ecobuckeye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: "stole your picts from Facebooks"

Stole the pictures you gave to Facebook from Facebook.  Let's not pretend they are "your" pictures anymore subby.


Impossible, I hereby declared that my copyright was attached to all of my personal details, illustrations, comics, paintings, professional photos and videos, etc. (as a result of the Berner Convention), so that's final.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Excellent. Go ahead and track me. My plan to conquer the world by boring people to death is slowly becoming reality.

*laughs maniacally while twirling mustache*
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter. Some other enterprising young person will come up with a cloaking device any day now. I want mine to fool facial recognition cameras into thinking I'm Katy Perry without makeup...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I guess this means I'll have to put off my bank robbing spree for a while.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FNG: I guess this means I'll have to put off my bank robbing spree for a while.


Nah, you're good to go. It's all in here:

https://www.gq.com/story/the-great-bu​e​nos-aires-bank-heist
 
ifky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dittybopper: So the new fashion is coming just in time.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

[Fark user image image 700x467]

[Fark user image image 640x400]

[Fark user image image 850x478]

It's like the ending of War of the Worlds, where we're saved from the Martian invasion by germs.


I smell a crossover!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Vanity....the Governments favorite 'sin'; people gave this information to the Government for free. Just look at the job China is currently doing with their facial recognition program is doing. No more privacy.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Minority Report - Personal Advertising in the Future
Youtube 7bXJ_obaiYQ
 
